Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's Fast and Furious spinoff gets 2019 release date
Universal Pictures has dated the untitled “Fast and Furious” spinoff for July 26, 2019
The film is being written by Chris Morgan.
Shane Black has been named as a candidate to direct
maybe bc it was so bad I subconsciously block it out of my memory but it never felt like tokyo drift was part of the franchise anyways.
which is why even though I've seen that movie more than once, when Han showed up in the later movies, it never once crossed my mind that he was supposed to die at some point.
I don't think that many ppl would've noticed the discrepancy if they never killed him either.
I don't like Tyrese or Vin all that much but I don't like The Rock either and I kinda get why they would be pissed. I wish the franchise just ends at this point, it's one of the few with women allowed to kick ass and a diverse cast but it lost something with Brian gone, and I'm still pissed they were breaking bread with Shaw who killed Han. And worked with Lucas Shaw who led to Gisele's death. La Familia doesn't mean shit apparently.
Once I heard that Dom went "rogue" in this most recent movie(I did not watch it yet and yes I know it had something to do with a surprise child of his or whatever) I stopped caring about the franchise. All we heard from him through the entire series is how family is so important and then he does that shit.
And Paul was the other piece of Vin's character in this franchise. He and Vin were the heart and soul and I'm not impressed that they've decided to keep going. Mostly because we saw in the beginning of 7 how much Brian was missing that lifestyle and then suddenly by the end it's now "Oh he's going to go off with his family and live their life without contacting or bothering with anyone that they've been close with for the past 15ish years" it's just stupid to me. Honestly I know it would have been hard for everyone but killing off Brian would have made more sense, and could have actually furthered the story along in a different way. They would have had a bigger reason for going after bad guys at that point.
Sorry I have a lot of feelings about these movies apparently lol
but sis... come on, you knew there was no chance he was actually going rogue.
