Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's Fast and Furious spinoff gets 2019 release date

Fuckin whatshisname has been SALTY AS F on instagram for a few now. Like no one cares about you, stfu Reply

i was mad about how so quickly shaw was forgiven after that motherfucker KILLED HAN. but the franchise has been going down the drain anyway esp with the male cast acting like a bunch of babies, so whatever.



i can't wait to see what tyrese has to say about this. Reply

this is the first i'm hearing of these movies having plotlines tbh Reply

yeah I am a big statham fan and all, but it doesn't make sense for his character to ~turn from villain to good guy. he killed my fave!!! 1,000 years dungeon!!!!!!! Reply

When Han died in Tokyo Drift my mum got so angry, she was lusting for him the entire movie and then THAT happened. She was so happy when he was in some of the sequels lol. Reply

some of my fellow asians give the movies grief for killing off the one major asian character but if you think about it, justin lin reworked the entire franchise and made the timeline as convoluted as it is in order to bring back han/sung kang. when will your faves be responsible for fucking up a mega franchise timeline that much? lmao



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

I wish they could've just pretended like that death never happened. it's not like people watch these movies for the super tight story-lines.



maybe bc it was so bad I subconsciously block it out of my memory but it never felt like tokyo drift was part of the franchise anyways.

which is why even though I've seen that movie more than once, when Han showed up in the later movies, it never once crossed my mind that he was supposed to die at some point.



I don't think that many ppl would've noticed the discrepancy if they never killed him either. Reply

I've watched every one of these movies except for the most recent one and I swear I don't remember this happening Reply

I can't forgive. I won't forget. Han was the best. Reply

So many conflicting feelings.



I don't like Tyrese or Vin all that much but I don't like The Rock either and I kinda get why they would be pissed. I wish the franchise just ends at this point, it's one of the few with women allowed to kick ass and a diverse cast but it lost something with Brian gone, and I'm still pissed they were breaking bread with Shaw who killed Han. And worked with Lucas Shaw who led to Gisele's death. La Familia doesn't mean shit apparently.



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I agree with everything you've said. I certainly don't think The Rock should get or needs his own damn spin off of this franchise at all. None of them do. The whole point of these movies is all of them together.



Once I heard that Dom went "rogue" in this most recent movie(I did not watch it yet and yes I know it had something to do with a surprise child of his or whatever) I stopped caring about the franchise. All we heard from him through the entire series is how family is so important and then he does that shit.



And Paul was the other piece of Vin's character in this franchise. He and Vin were the heart and soul and I'm not impressed that they've decided to keep going. Mostly because we saw in the beginning of 7 how much Brian was missing that lifestyle and then suddenly by the end it's now "Oh he's going to go off with his family and live their life without contacting or bothering with anyone that they've been close with for the past 15ish years" it's just stupid to me. Honestly I know it would have been hard for everyone but killing off Brian would have made more sense, and could have actually furthered the story along in a different way. They would have had a bigger reason for going after bad guys at that point.





Sorry I have a lot of feelings about these movies apparently lol Reply

Once I heard that Dom went "rogue" in this most recent movie(I did not watch it yet and yes I know it had something to do with a surprise child of his or whatever) I stopped caring about the franchise. All we heard from him through the entire series is how family is so important and then he does that shit.



but sis... come on, you knew there was no chance he was actually going rogue. Reply

Pls have them both be as naked as often as possible and possibly a kissing scene.... with each other obv. Reply

aw yeah Reply

aren't they both still alive Reply

i hope they kick tyrese out of this series after all this. he must be such a pain to work with. i hope this has a good comedic angle cause both of them do a great job with action comedy. Reply

they do! i thought jason was just a one dimensional action star but spy really showcased his comedic side and he has great timing. Reply

ugh yes, spy was genius for him. i had a feeling after watching the crank films that he had some decent comedic chops but that movie cemented it for me. Reply

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA

Tyrese is SOOOO MAD! I LOVE IT!!!!!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA Reply

All he has going for himself are these dumb movies so hopefully he can disappear now. Reply

how about giving mrod character a spin off? Reply

Ohana means family! Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten!



Respectfully,



Tyrese Gibson Reply

LMAO Reply

LOLOL Reply

Lol Reply

You know what, I read that in his voice lmao Reply

LOL Reply

BYE XD Reply

well, well, well... is this rly necessary tho? i wonder what it'll be called like if it will reference fast furious or not Reply

My bet is The Fast and the Fuck You, Tyrese Reply

lmao nooo Reply

I would buy a ticket to that just to support the petty. Reply

lmaooo Reply

lmaooooo Reply

I'll pay for an actual ticket. Reply

lmao Reply

Tyrese doesn’t have a lot going on according to IMDb Reply

He's currently occupied with a child abuse investigation and that leaves on so little extra time which is exclusively reserved for Instagram. Reply

Can we get some women who are darker than a paper bag in this one maybe. Reply

seethe ty but he has had bops Reply

Damn that man was fine. Reply

So much toxic masculinity. Tell me there are gay porn parodies of the F&F series. All that UST has to come out sooner or later. Reply

Lemme know if they exists. That's where I'd tune in Reply

American Dad was onto something (that F&F scripts are filled with gay sex and sexual frustration and they just cut around it to only include the car chases lmao) Reply

Lemme know if they bareback if not keep it Reply

Why is condom so damn offensive? If a condom ruins the fantasy then how good was it anyway??? Reply

Parent

