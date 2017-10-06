gn

Lili Reinhart Responds to KJ Apa Dating Rumors on Tumblr

The Riverdale cast has been doing promo for Season 2 and fans decided Lili (Betty) must be dating KJ Apa (Archie) now and began posting on Tumblr and Twitter about it. Lili took to her Tumblr page to let her "fans" know how she feels about it.



tumblr

This is the interview that fueled the speculation.




