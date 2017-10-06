Lili Reinhart Responds to KJ Apa Dating Rumors on Tumblr

Are people really invested in these people? Anyway, she shouldn't date either of them, both are assholes. But then she's kinda irritating too, so whatever Reply

Thread

Link

Rule number 666 of the internet: there's always someone overly invested. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never understand people who become invested in celebrities irl relationships, especially like this where they can't separate reality from fiction. I don't see the appeal, who cares who she's dating??? Why can't she date Jughead on the show and KJ in real life? Why do fans need everything to be just one way???? RPF is creepy as shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Glad she also realized this is embarrassing and unnecessary and deleted it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really see this as embarrassing. Am I missing something? It's just a more sarcastic than the one featured in the post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean...she's not wrong? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha I didn't see this yet. I am glad she deleted it. She already made her point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The people following her love life online probably are still in middle school... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These people need to get hobbies. Investing your time and energy in dissecting photos and videos and shipping irl people is so odd to me. Reply

Thread

Link

Unnecessary. You're a cw "star" just ride the wave. Soon no one will care Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. why even comment on it? this is what people on the internet do, it's nothing new Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i miss the days when teen dramas didn't require so much social media engagement from its actors. just let me enjoy the garbage in peace and don't remind me of all of the OTT fans out there ok Reply

Thread

Link

lj was bad enough during the oc / one tree hill days. I can't even imagine if tumblr or twitter was around then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you imagine if tumblr was around during thr OTH cast drama? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

right? i think about the INSANE ship wars and whatnot i used to see for dawson's and buffy over on TWOP, i can't even imagine what it would be like nowadays. the worst part is when the fandom starts to actually influence the show...log off, people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol remember when ontd tried to get willa holland (kaitlyn cooper) fired from the oc for underage drinking and using racial slurs on her myspace and the producers emailed back saying "sorry that isn't her"



ahahahah iconic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! I did love Josh and Katie back in the Dawson's Creek days and I am really glad tumblr wasn't around to ruin them for me. haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CW actors don't seem to get paid enough to have to deal with their annoying af fans. And I feel like when you're on a show like this social media is definitely part of the job, it would be so hard holding back and not calling these people sad and pathetic. Reply

Thread

Link

i think their lack of talent and the fact that they're making money as "actors" at all balances that out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo mte



their fame is disproportionate to the quality/success of the show, they should just shut up and enjoy it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean it's clear to anyone with eyes her and cole are dating or at least fucking but who cares Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah she seems too defensive for something not to be going on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anywho all this does is just continue to fuel them. Best to just ignore it. Reply

Thread

Link

I understand her frustration because I have seen the shippers of her and cole. THEY ARE INSANE. and it happened way too fast. its weird. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to follow some on tumblr, they'll convince themselves they're extra special and she's totally not talking about them right now because she didn't mention Cole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they will. they are on another level. I just cant believe some shit I read from them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some bughead shippers turned into lili/Cole shippers and then I knew I needed to gtfo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These riverdale kids are bit much on their social media... Reply

Thread

Link

I was following them all on Instagram for awhile and I had to stop. Their stories were too much for me. They want a lot of attention until they want to talk about how they don't like attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean they’re newbies and arent pr trained. their messiness makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something about her rubs me the wrong way, almost like Cole's pretentious smarmy smugfuckery is rubbing off on her. Why address it? She's going to learn in time that to do so will do NOTHING to stop tinhatters and in fact just fuels their fires. Normal people don't give a fuck. Stop giving internet weirdos attention, they'll never go away. Reply

Thread

Link

Cole is definitely rubbing off on her. It's nagl for her at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't follow them too closely, but I would have assumed she'd get useful tips from Cole? Seems like he navigated insane fans well and didn't go full Bieber Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need to finish binge watching this show Reply

Thread

Link

if KJ is fucking anyone in the cast it's Charles (the new Reggie)



have you seen their workout videos? Reply

Thread

Link

I saw an insta post from KJ that was meant as a joke, but all the same I appreciated it lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! haha But I also feel that way with Charles and Casey Cott. Their banter seems so flirty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, I remember that one random video of Charles giving Casey a backrub on the set Reply

Parent

Thread



Link