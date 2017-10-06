Lili Reinhart Responds to KJ Apa Dating Rumors on Tumblr
The Riverdale cast has been doing promo for Season 2 and fans decided Lili (Betty) must be dating KJ Apa (Archie) now and began posting on Tumblr and Twitter about it. Lili took to her Tumblr page to let her "fans" know how she feels about it.
This is the interview that fueled the speculation.
she also posted this and then deleted it
the horror
ahahahah iconic
their fame is disproportionate to the quality/success of the show, they should just shut up and enjoy it tbh
have you seen their workout videos?