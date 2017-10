stabler hit a rough patch after being bumped from svu Reply

i don't know man Reply

Unicorns don't deserve to look that ugly. Reply

I'll give it a shot. SyFy has really good original stuff IMO. Alphas was the bomb, ZNation is great, and I'm still made Dark Matter got canceled. Reply

Channel Zero is fairly decent. First season had Fiona Shaw, this season has John Carroll Lynch. Reply

Yeah, Channel Zero too -I'm waiting to watch season 2 all at once. Reply

I never had the chance to watch Alphas but it sounds so good Reply

Alphas was great. Think I'm only watching The Magicians and Humans on there rn Reply

I'm still made Dark Matter got canceled.



*sobs* Reply

this looks a bit odd but I really like Chris so I'll probably watch it for a bit Reply

This looks interesting but it seems like it would be a better fit as a movie. Has anyone read the series here on ONTD? Reply

I'm IN Reply

Chris is the wrong person for that to begin with. But I wouldn't watch it with or without him either way. It just looks super icky & obnoxious. Reply

A Who Framed Roger Rabbit style woulda been better, the CGI is just so ugly to me. I'll try it but I'm calling that it'll be too #edgy . idk why I can't enjoy things lmao Reply

They were advertising this during their Killjoys/Dark Matter/Wynonna Earp lineup and I'm so iffy about it, lol.



But I'm nothing if not a realist, so I know I'll check it out, lol. Reply

I'll watch just for that ass. Reply

i just know i'm gonna be all over this because it sounds so silly Reply

lol i feel like this is something i'd probably like idk Reply

