First look at Evan Peters as Andy Warhol from American Horror Story

lol of course Lena will play Valerie Solanas. They did a good job at making his skin look weird like Warhol's. Reply

Thread

Link

he's a really great actor IMO Reply

Thread

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't watch AHS but i saw some clips of him of the season with gaga the other day and i was SHOCKED. he was so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He deserves more praise than he really gets. I know a lot of people dislike Hotel as a season, but he was fantastic in it. He's been really good this season as well. I'm not sure his people do enough for him, considered X-Men was offered to him and it's his only other big project, so I'm kind of hoping he gets more attention for what he's doing on AHS this season. He's doing a good job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's the best thing about the new xmen movies imo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He is! I wish he played in movies i would care about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree. either he has no interest in working more than he already does, or his agent/managers are total flops. he's a true chameleon on screen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. He needs all the praise. He's still Phil's sidekick/bff from Phil of the Future/that guy from KickAss to me.



i wished he did more things but I'm ok w/suffering to watch his work now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah idg why he doesn't get/do more work outside of this show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's a phenomenal actor. seriously. he's blown me away with every season. he really should be getting more praise. and I don't even like him that much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Since when was Andy Warhol a cult leader? Evan looks cute tho lol. Reply

Thread

Link

idk the factory was pretty cultish. they all basically lived at the whim of andy and did whatever he wanted them to do. if someone disagreed with him, he would revoke his attention from them and they would be over in the factory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Andy was a super manipulator. He also was a big user. He would pick somebody out and they adored his affection. When they didn't do what he wanted or he tired of them, he would just throw them away. I think he enjoyed seeing people be so desperate to be back in his graces.

I like his work but I hate him as a person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ok random story. My mom used to hang out at the factory as a 15-16 year old. She originally got in by pretending to write a newspaper article about him for her local school paper, and he apparently let her right in. Also she was cute. She said it was mostly porn stars around, although she claims she never saw anything "untoward" happening and that Andy was very kind toward her. It was always the same people there. She said he followed up multiple times about the newspaper article by phone or also if she would stop by, so she eventually typed one up just so she didn't look like a liar to him. I think she wanted to hang out there more but her parents got wind of her trips in the city and put a stop to that. She was also hanging around backstage at the Tonight Show and dancing with, like, the Lovin' Spoonful.



Anyway csb. I learned all this when I was going through her photo albums and literally stumbled upon polaroids of Warhol's close up face and I was like, Mom, why are there ACTUAL polaroids of AW in our photo album??? Meanwhile I grew up in the '90s and by then everything was basically as tight security wise as things now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte the effect Andy had on Factory regulars was most definitely that of a cult leader.



A friend of mine works for a nonprofit news org run by this megalomanic who treats his employees like indentured servants but has them all eating out of the palm of his hand with his radical politics. They think they're living marxism 2.0, but in reality, they're completely overworked, underpaid, and regularly exploited (and lmao, not unionized at all). The sway this dude has on them is almost fascinating.



That was how The Factory was "run." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Andy-Warhol-Cult-Leader-44104341

this is what i read when i googled. i was curious, too, lol. this is what i read when i googled. i was curious, too, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uncanny. He's a good actor and deserves better tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

He’s been delivering this season Reply

Thread

Link

He looks good! I'm here for it. Reply

Thread

Link

is he still w emma Reply

Thread

Link

p sure, unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like they very abruptly stopped posting about each other on social media Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think they got engaged sometime this year sadly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love him! he's one of the few bright spots this season Reply

Thread

Link

he's an amazing actor but his face is so weird, not that i necessarily believe hideous lizard men have trouble w/ finding roles (benedict, hiddleston, etc) but i wonder what his success will be like after ahs Reply

Thread

Link

Ryan will find something else to put him in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you seriously asking if the blonde white guy will get another job in Hollywood, lmao I think he'll he just fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find him better looking than tom and benedict Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uncanny af. Reply

Thread

Link

right ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the best impersonation I've seen. Kudos to the makeup artist(s). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, he looks amazing! And I'm sure he'll nail the voice/mannerisms. He is literally the best part of the show.

Reply

Thread

Link

I never knew Evan was so nice on social media. When the show is on he retweets and talks to fans. Seems like a nice guy. Reply

Thread

Link

I have a couple friends who have worked on the set in the past and say he's a really decent guy. Bit of a clutz, but a genuinely decent guy. It's nice to see him so enthusiastic about this season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes me like him more tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is so predictable as an actor. They always give him theses cartoonish characters and he is ok with it but I can’t imagine him in a proper movie. Reply

Thread

Link