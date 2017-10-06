First look at Evan Peters as Andy Warhol from American Horror Story
Ryan Murphy released the first image of Evan Peters as Andy Warhol from the latest season of 'American Horror Story'.
your first look of @Evan_Peters as Andy Warhol courtesy of @MrRPMurphy https://t.co/yQB6vpAvwI #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/14XJAG9H1y— Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) October 5, 2017
Lena Dunham will be playing Valerie Solanas, the radical feminist who tried to kill Warhol.
Andy was a super manipulator. He also was a big user. He would pick somebody out and they adored his affection. When they didn't do what he wanted or he tired of them, he would just throw them away. I think he enjoyed seeing people be so desperate to be back in his graces.
Anyway csb. I learned all this when I was going through her photo albums and literally stumbled upon polaroids of Warhol's close up face and I was like, Mom, why are there ACTUAL polaroids of AW in our photo album??? Meanwhile I grew up in the '90s and by then everything was basically as tight security wise as things now.
That was how The Factory was "run."
