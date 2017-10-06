Shakira & Piqué reportedly split

Oh wow. I am actually hoping this isn't true. Pique is a giant goob and a bit of an idiot but Shakira seemed happy and they have two children so a split would be sad :( But not unexpected for a footballer...



We got that dumb "Me Enamoré" song over nothing. Reply

It was about time. That shit was never gonna last. Reply

to be fair i never expected them to last this long. Reply

Love is dead [6788] Reply

i thought they were a good match :(



Not surprised. When my friend studied abroad in Barcelona a few years back she would see him and his teammates all over women at clubs all the time. Reply

well, he's a football player, it's basically part of the job description Reply

This isn't surprising at all. Didn't he also have a gf and cheat on her with Shakira? Reply

yea and I mean, the Spain NT was caught with 20 women in their hotel during the world cup and it was pretty known that Pique was one of the players involved Reply

Can you imagine being with Shakira and cheating? That's like JayZ cheating on Beyonce. Don't fuck up a good thing, dumbass! Reply

men dont care, they like the thrill and will always find something wrong with the women theyre with Reply

She deserves better than him anyways Reply

MTE Reply

Accurate



She needs to get a billionaire Reply

Nah, it's not money she's missing. Reply

noooo :(

I always rooted for her to go back to Antonio (since we all know she wrote way better songs for Antonio than for Piqué), but I liked Shaki+Pique as a couple

I hope this isn't true and they can make it through

(also, oblig: give me another Dónde están los ladrones?) Reply

didn't antonio sue her? fuck him Reply

yes, for like 100 millions Reply

Antonio was awful to her tho Reply

Is Antonio the one she wrote "You Don't Care About Me" about? Reply

Nooo, why!? They seemed so in love. :[ Reply

I'm surprised it took this long tbh Reply

I did not expect that.

I hope they're doing what's best for the kids. Reply

