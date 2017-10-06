Shakira & Piqué reportedly split
EXCLUSIVA: Ruptura definitiva entre Gerard Piqué y Shakirahttps://t.co/84hZjAkpge pic.twitter.com/toddSgNLvb— cotilleo.es (@cotilleo_es) October 6, 2017
According to Spanish website, Cotilleo, Shakira split from long-time partner, Barcelona's Gerard Piqué.
Shakira was the one who apparently took the final decision. There's no official statement or confirmation from either part yet.
The couple has two children together.
source in spanish
Edited at 2017-10-06 01:47 pm (UTC)
hmmm..
She needs to get a billionaire
Nah, it's not money she's missing.
I always rooted for her to go back to Antonio (since we all know she wrote way better songs for Antonio than for Piqué), but I liked Shaki+Pique as a couple
I hope this isn't true and they can make it through
(also, oblig: give me another Dónde están los ladrones?)
I hope they're doing what's best for the kids.