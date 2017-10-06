Kelela drops her debut album 'Take Me Apart' + Fader interview

The album is amazing. So far my early faves are Waitin, Better and Blue Light. Can't wait to see her next month! Reply

omg lucky, i would love to see her live!! hope you have fun! Reply

Thanks boo! Her tickets were really affordable! If you can go you should Reply

omfg me too! Saw her once already and it changed my being so this second time with a full album... im ready to transcend humanity. Reply

she most certainly DID THAT. like how do you blast the whole industry on your debut???



truth or dare, enough, frontline. hell, the whole album goes. Reply

fuck yes Reply

it's incredible. the way her music manages to sound futuristic and old school at the same time is everything. she's easily the most well-rounded of the current alt-rnb crowd imo, i luv ha so much Reply

ctrl was boring tho. i'll listen eventually tho.



also, moses sumney's album was rly good. Reply

ctrl was boring tho





i'll make sure to check out moses sumney, thanks for the rec! i'll make sure to check out moses sumney, thanks for the rec! Reply

loool. I listened on a coach trip to London and it made the ride feel so long and boring.



If you haven't listened already, I also recommend his EP. Reply

ctrl was boring tho.

smh @ this wrong filthy opinion Reply

CTRL was definitely over hyped, it had about 3 really great songs and so many snoozers. LOL at people calling her the female Frank Ocean. Reply

This whole thread is blasphemous Reply

TUH, YOU TRIED IT. Reply

I cannot wait to get home so I can dl this. Ctrl is still giving me life tbh



I'm also sad that her Toronto tickets sold out so fast :( She was amazing when she opened for Solange years ago



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:16 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm excited, i guess!! i feel like all of her songs sound the same sometimes, and not in a good way, but bankhead is still one of my faves ever so Reply

can i just say, i've waiting for this for like 2 years.



Better is so lyrically iconic already.



Every single song flows so well together - such a cohesive album and aside from Frontline, you can see how she departed from her earlier works to evolve and grow. Reply

When that beat drops at the end of Better... Reply

also that last line OP...



preaching the gospel on white mediocrity. Reply

i can't wait to listen to this after work. she looks beautiful on that fader cover, idk if i've ever seen her smile in a photo Reply

also... she's 34 looking 17. FRESH. Reply

i literally GASPED when i found out she's 34! Reply

lol that gif! anyway, kelela looks beautiful as always. i wonder what lipstick she's wearing on the fader cover, i love that shade. Reply

Kelela, Kehlani, Sza, Cardi and H.E.R should release a song called “Girl Power”



😍 Reply

remove Kehlani and i see it! Reply

amd put young ma instead right? Reply

LMK still slays me, I think it's my favorite song of 2017. Everytime I walk into a hallway I pretend I'm her in the video with the Faith Evans/Mary J look and instantly start to lipsync LET ME KNOW, it ain't that deep, either way LET ME KNOOOW in my mind.



Can't wait to hear the whole album tonight. Reply

alongside ctrl



how unnecessary.





I take this as the equivalent of pinning artists against each other. ANYWAY...



Kelela's been on another level. Waitin, Truth or Dare, SOS and Bluff are my fav so far.

how unnecessary.I take this as the equivalent of pinning artists against each other. ANYWAY...Kelela'son another level. Waitin, Truth or Dare, SOS and Bluff are my fav so far. Reply

