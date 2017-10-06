harley

Kelela drops her debut album 'Take Me Apart' + Fader interview





- Talks about her album and how it deepens her relationship with the electronic music world, but it’s fully grounded in R&B’s brave emotional honesty.
- “There was a departure where mainstream black shit got embraced by white indie bros and almost usurped,” Kelela says. “But what happened to black people’s contributions in that blurriness? I’m a black girl who has dreads and is making R&B music, which is just not a sensational and fashionable music except for when it’s sung by white people.
- “White people don’t understand that the reason black people are so good is not always that we’re necessarily more artistically inclined, it’s more because we don’t have the space to suck.” (WHEW)




she did THAT. album of the year alongside ctrl, ladies. what are your favorite tracks?
