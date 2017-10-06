Kelela drops her debut album 'Take Me Apart' + Fader interview
🔐🕳🛠— Kelela (@kelelam) October 6, 2017
'Take Me Apart' out now! https://t.co/uO8IWaN8Mh
Buy it on iTunes & Stream it on Spotify
.@kelelam is ready for you now. https://t.co/QFNIoaNLDd pic.twitter.com/ETTdJzBJqu— The FADER (@thefader) October 3, 2017
Before @kelelam could make her ingenious debut album, she had to learn how to live and love in an oppressive world. And that takes time. pic.twitter.com/O0JgfwtJRw— The FADER (@thefader) October 3, 2017
- Talks about her album and how it deepens her relationship with the electronic music world, but it’s fully grounded in R&B’s brave emotional honesty.
- “There was a departure where mainstream black shit got embraced by white indie bros and almost usurped,” Kelela says. “But what happened to black people’s contributions in that blurriness? I’m a black girl who has dreads and is making R&B music, which is just not a sensational and fashionable music except for when it’s sung by white people.”
- “White people don’t understand that the reason black people are so good is not always that we’re necessarily more artistically inclined, it’s more because we don’t have the space to suck.” (WHEW)
source: 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
she did THAT. album of the year
truth or dare, enough, frontline. hell, the whole album goes.
also, moses sumney's album was rly good.
i'll make sure to check out moses sumney, thanks for the rec!
If you haven't listened already, I also recommend his EP.
smh @ this wrong filthy opinion
I'm also sad that her Toronto tickets sold out so fast :( She was amazing when she opened for Solange years ago
Edited at 2017-10-06 02:16 pm (UTC)
Better is so lyrically iconic already.
Every single song flows so well together - such a cohesive album and aside from Frontline, you can see how she departed from her earlier works to evolve and grow.
preaching the gospel on white mediocrity.
😍
Can't wait to hear the whole album tonight.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
how unnecessary.
I take this as the equivalent of pinning artists against each other. ANYWAY...
Kelela's been on another level. Waitin, Truth or Dare, SOS and Bluff are my fav so far.
omfg, what a reach