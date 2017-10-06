Huge drama at 'American Idol' over Katy Perry's $25M deal
EXCLUSIVE: Huge drama at "American Idol" over Katy Perry’s $25M deal https://t.co/hm4xuJn1EQ pic.twitter.com/SZgrVhYGWc— Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2017
In shocking news, the American Idol reboot is a mess behind the scenes.
ABC CEO/President Ben Sherwood signed the talent deals personally and spent most of the talent budget on Katy without considering how it would affect other areas of the show's budget.
An ABC source explains:
“Ben Sherwood blew the budget on Katy without thinking how that would impact other areas of the show budget. He gambled on her because of her appeal to a younger audience and huge social-media following. But Katy is effectively taking money from the other judges, who then had to be paid way less,”
Ryan Seacrest's $15 million salary didn't help with the budget situation or the perception that the rest of the judges will also be making big money.
Negotiations with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were difficult because they expected deals like Katy's and ABC had to bring in a second round of money to cover Lionel's salary.
Idol originally offered Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie $2.5 million but they were offended and refused.
They only signed their contracts last week and Sherwood had to authorize ABC to give more money. Now they're both making around $7 million.
The ABC source:
"If ‘Idol’ doesn’t work, it will blow up big time in Sherwood’s face. If it does work, he’s a genius,”
SOURCE
ONTD, do people let you gamble with tens of millions of dollars on obvious not-genius ideas because you might be a genius?
Why invest so much money into something that’s dead on arrival?
All of this is on ABC because if people wanted AI it never would have been cancelled IN THE FIRST PLACE! This is going to be an expensive mistake.
who the fuck is gonna tune into this for katy perry? ppl don't even tune into her shit music anymore
i find it infuriating tbh
like in what world is anyone, let alone KP, worth 25 mil??
and how did that conversation even go? what was the leverage that got her from say 15 (like xtina on voice) or even 20 mil to that 25 figure? insane
"because of her appeal"
rip those coins
Re: "because of her appeal"
Edited at 2017-10-06 01:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-06 01:57 pm (UTC)