Huge drama at 'American Idol' over Katy Perry's $25M deal


In shocking news, the American Idol reboot is a mess behind the scenes.

ABC CEO/President Ben Sherwood signed the talent deals personally and spent most of the talent budget on Katy without considering how it would affect other areas of the show's budget.

An ABC source explains:
“Ben Sherwood blew the budget on Katy without thinking how that would impact other areas of the show budget. He gambled on her because of her appeal to a younger audience and huge social-media following. But Katy is effectively taking money from the other judges, who then had to be paid way less,”

Ryan Seacrest's $15 million salary didn't help with the budget situation or the perception that the rest of the judges will also be making big money.

Negotiations with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were difficult because they expected deals like Katy's and ABC had to bring in a second round of money to cover Lionel's salary.

Idol originally offered Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie $2.5 million but they were offended and refused.

They only signed their contracts last week and Sherwood had to authorize ABC to give more money. Now they're both making around $7 million.

The ABC source:
"If ‘Idol’ doesn’t work, it will blow up big time in Sherwood’s face. If it does work, he’s a genius,”

