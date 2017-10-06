Huge drama at 'American Idol' over Katy Perry's $25M deal

Studios really are shit with allocating their resources well. Almost as bad as our political leaders. Almost.



Why invest so much money into something that’s dead on arrival? Reply

MTE- not sure why they don't see what the rest of America clearly said years ago. We're done with American Idol. Reply

it’s insanity Reply

I honestly do not understand it Reply

I think they thought "go big or go home" to try and get people excited to watch it. But it was on over a decade, no matter what you do it is not exciting. Reply

I mean they definitively over spent on Katy - $25 mill for one person in general is a lot, no matter who it is (Except Beyoncé maybe and even then....no, she's worth it) - but at the same time I don't blame Katy for taking it either and if I were Lionel I'd have asked a minimum $10 Mill.



All of this is on ABC because if people wanted AI it never would have been cancelled IN THE FIRST PLACE! This is going to be an expensive mistake. Reply

beyonce would bring in a ton of viewership (at least initially)

who the fuck is gonna tune into this for katy perry? ppl don't even tune into her shit music anymore Reply

Lol please. Bey fans only support her tours. You act like she has the highest rated Superbowl performances, amazing album sales, etc. If ABC wanted to waste $25 mil they should've gotten Taylor, Adele, or even Carrie Underwood since old people and middle America still watch this crap. Reply

Bey would have a bunch of people excited on social media, but I doubt they would tune in live. Just wait for people to upload her moments on twitter. Bey is an amazing performer, but kinda boring just talking... She would be pretty similar as a judge to JLo was, looking pretty and saying nice things. Reply

I don’t see the appeal of these shows anymore. Reply

That 25 million paycheck is fucking ridiculous. Reply

that's a lot of money wasted on nothing



i find it infuriating tbh Reply

Me too tbh! I want to say I'm mad for no reason but there is really a reason here

like in what world is anyone, let alone KP, worth 25 mil??

and how did that conversation even go? what was the leverage that got her from say 15 (like xtina on voice) or even 20 mil to that 25 figure? insane Reply

rip those coins rip those coins Reply

aw allison Reply

who thought this be a good idea? Reply

The money for Katy or this revival in general? Reply

its really not smart to gamble all that money on an outdated show with winners that don't even make it big... Reply

I agree with you in full except that they had plenty of big stars come from the show. Reply

She literally made $25 million on something that will only last one season because it is such a mess. Reply

Companies need to stop assuming that having a social media following will automatically bring in sales/ratings. Reply

how do they not see that its just gonna flop again Reply

If they got her for the social media numbers, that makes sense considering what the people at ABC seem to think. It seems like they're completely misunderstanding the level of engagement with her social media but I remember listening to Juliet Litman's Bachelor podcast where she did aninterview with the guy who's vice president or something of ABC's unscripted shows and I remember him bringing up (I think both times he was on) how he believes the way TV ratings are calculated now is fundamentally wrong and social media numbers give you a more accurate picture of who's watching.



Yep. Dancing With The Stars has been pushing social media very hard for the last few years to the point where they've had social media "stars" compete. It's done nothing to bring up the ratings. Reply

While I think that $25 mill for Katy Perry is stupid, I don't entirely disagree with him that social media gives you a more accurate picture of who's watching, esp. with younger demos. Or maybe "more accurate" is pushing it, but it's at least part of the picture. When you take torrents & illegal streams into account, I think there are a whole bunch of shows out there that are a lot more popular than their official ratings would indicate. Reply

Yeah, but people watching torrents and illegal streams aren't watching their ads and since selling ads is the point, a count of who's watching the show including streamers and torrentors, isn't helpful except for selling in-show product placement spots. Reply

Back in my day, when shows were over, they stayed dead. Reply

Newsflash, it won't work



i still don't understand the point of rebooting american idol. it was off the air for like what a year or two. has interest really revived that much? cause the ratings were pretty piss poor at the end there Reply

