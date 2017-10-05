Jennifer Lawrence for Elle France

Jennifer Lawrence covers the new issue of Elle France. The photoshoot strongly resembles the Resort 2018 Dior campaign that she also shot. Coincidence? Probs not. She is contractually required to wear a shit ton of Dior, and fashion mags are notorious for featuring the brands & designers who pay to advertise in them.

mother! bombed at the box office, earning back only about half of its production budget, and got mixed reviews. Jlaw's past two movies that she starred in, Joy, Passengers, also flopped. Her next films will be Bad Blood in which she stars as Elizabeth Holmes, leader of disgraced medical company Theranos, and Red Sparrow, in which she plays a Russian spy who seduces men and falls in love with an American CIA operative.

