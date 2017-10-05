Jennifer Lawrence for Elle France

The trailer for Red Sparrow ran before Blade Runner 2049, and it really seemed like a Black Widow rip-off. But since Marvel seems unwilling to do a BW movie, this may be our only chance to see not-Natasha in action in her own film. Reply

yeah, i was so confused by how similar the plot for red sparrow was to the black widow's backstory. i can't believe they are able to get away with that, tbh. i'm amazed disney/marvel isn't suing.

it's not similar.

they wouldn't have a leg to stand on, that's why. It's based on a book series, nothing to do with marvel.

The book this is based on is written by a man who is an ex CIA officer whose work exposed him to the Russian honey trap programs (Russian operatives trained to use their sexuality to get information from their targets). Natasha, as well as the two main Russian spy characters in The Americans, are based on that same type of program. It's based on actual real life facts!

I'm reading the book and they're entirely different.

uh they'll need to reboot natasha for that. you guys still buy scarjo as bw? yikes tbh

Lol that was my thought too.

Close your mouth. People who pose like that look like a bunch of annoying mouth breathers, it's not sexy.

lool

that's a nice cover



the Theranos stroey is wild



Edited at 2017-10-06 01:52 pm (UTC)

shes so pretty

The Theranos one seems like it'd do better in a limited release, I don't think the average person knows about that whole thing, let alone cares, will Jen alone be able to draw an audience?

what is this cowboy chic fashion??

body be bangin'

she will eventually play Ivanka in some Oscar bait and get all the awards for it

her chin is too small for that busted nutcracker

They'll give her a prosthetic. She'll definitely win

I disagree, jlaw's chin is larger, it just doesn't protrude, in I'm sure a 100% natural fashion, to compensate for a slackjaw

cheeks too small

no thank you to a world where people start empathising with fucking ivanka

i like all of the dresses but the photos themselves are just very underwhelming. she clearly doesn't know how to smize.

She's giving major Vikander face in these

Chiuri's Dior is just boring af

tbh Bad Blood is the one movie that i'm looking forward to seeing jlaw in, i can't fucking stand her otherwise. but i can't wait to see her as elizabeth holmes, i hope she gets the voice and the creepy unblinking thousand-yard stare down.

I feel like movies in general are over. Unless it's a major franchise people are losing interest and want TV with good production and characters and ongoing stories they can get invested in. I'm just bored by movies now?? They're a waste of time, even the big franchises. It's like waiting 1-2 years for the next episode. Keep it.

go see blade runner 2049

One of the few movies I want to see. Thanks!

That's sad, people seem to get more and more impatient with no attention span and I don't think that's a good thing lol

'want TV with good production and characters and ongoing stories they can get invested in'



Yessssss. I much prefer TV. I'll take a good TV show (last edit I promise lol) or book any day



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:15 pm (UTC)

Oh man, I wanted a good movie to come out all summer so I could go to the drive in but every time I checked the movies were trash. They seemed so uninteresting to say the least

this is such a stupid comment lol

watch more indies! Hollywood can be frustrating but there's some amazing stuff out there

I'm over Hollywood tbh, so I can't say I disagree with your assessment. The only time I see a movie nowadays is the few times (edit: max 5 times per year?) I go to the cinema with friends, and that's mostly for the ~experience.



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:08 pm (UTC)

i'm not bored by movies at all, but i do feel like i have to look and look and look some more before i find something i want to watch, and normally it's indie productions.



instead of remakes, historical figures that have been portrayed a bunch of times and a zillion superhero movies, i wish they could finally invest in other subjects.

I'm so over absolutely shitty covers.

She's not a good model.



She already had three flops in a row but I guess Hollywood will be willing to give her many more chances, huh

At least she is making somewhat interesting choices these days. I was bored when she was just phoning it in during franchise movies and idc about DOR flicks.

Passengers made $300 million worldwide. It wasn't a flop.

Mm, there's that algorithm where overseas gross is actually dramatically less than it seems, like, the studios get 20% of it or something.



It's nice to have a high overseas gross and def gives a boost, but the domestic gross is far more important.

some people feel it was because they were expecting more from the pairing of 2 really big stars. I was just expecting a better movie tbh

It flopped opening weekend and I think that's all people remember. Like it underperformed compared to expectations but to call a film that made over three times its budget back a flop is just inaccurate and trying it imo.

I didn't hate it as a movie either even though it had plot holes and I detest Chris Prat.

Her face looks dramatically different, especially head-on. She's Megan-Foxxing hardcore.

I thought I was the only one thinking that. I hope she doesn't mess with her face it would be so unnecessary .......maybe they just went heavy with photoshopping

