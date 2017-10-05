Jennifer Lawrence for Elle France
Jennifer Lawrence covers the new issue of Elle France. The photoshoot strongly resembles the Resort 2018 Dior campaign that she also shot. Coincidence? Probs not. She is contractually required to wear a shit ton of Dior, and fashion mags are notorious for featuring the brands & designers who pay to advertise in them.
mother! bombed at the box office, earning back only about half of its production budget, and got mixed reviews. Jlaw's past two movies that she starred in, Joy, Passengers, also flopped. Her next films will be Bad Blood in which she stars as Elizabeth Holmes, leader of disgraced medical company Theranos, and Red Sparrow, in which she plays a Russian spy who seduces men and falls in love with an American CIA operative.
Will ha next two movies bomb?
Yes, they sound stupid.
30(19.4%)
No, they sound cool.
18(11.6%)
They'll be unmemorable white mediocrity.
107(69.0%)
the Theranos stroey is wild
she will eventually play Ivanka in some Oscar bait and get all the awards for it
Yessssss. I much prefer TV. I'll take a good TV show (last edit I promise lol) or book any day
I'm over Hollywood tbh, so I can't say I disagree with your assessment. The only time I see a movie nowadays is the few times (edit: max 5 times per year?) I go to the cinema with friends, and that's mostly for the ~experience.
instead of remakes, historical figures that have been portrayed a bunch of times and a zillion superhero movies, i wish they could finally invest in other subjects.
She already had three flops in a row but I guess Hollywood will be willing to give her many more chances, huh
It's nice to have a high overseas gross and def gives a boost, but the domestic gross is far more important.