Bella Thorne Explains Why She Dates More Men Than Women

how did she end up such a hot mess and zendaya turned out fine? also that makeup, yikes scoob



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:22 am (UTC) Reply

Because Zendaya's family >>>>>>>> Bella's family. Reply

tbh i think it has everything to do with parenting and upbringing. bella thorne's dad died when she was young, her mom isn't really in her life, and her sister ended up raising her.



as far as i can tell, zendaya's relationship with her parents is super close and her mom is always travelling with her.



when you're a teen with $$$$ and your role model is your sister who's like, a rave DJ, things are probably gonna get a little fucked. Reply

oh boy @ rave DJ. that explains it. Reply

this is so sad, damn Reply

Also, Bella was pretty much her family's breadwinner at 13. Zendaya got to stay a kid. Reply

How very Sylvia Plath of her Reply

do they still talk to each other? i remember they were pretty close back in the days Reply

Bella seems pretty harmless to me... She isn't racking up DUIs or something, just working and having fun like a normal 20 yr old. Reply

re: makeup, mte. it really explains a lot Reply

OP isn't FKA? Huh... Reply

Lmao mte Reply

Right? This seems like a very obvious lesbian/bi wank post. Reply

She looks awful Reply

"Don’t judge me by my Instagram page, because you don’t know me." what kind of myspace headline



OP should have waited until tomorrow afternoon to post this bi wank Reply

i was so confused because i didnt know she was bi but then i realized this post isnt about bella hadid. #ontdcantread Reply

Maybe she would sleep better if she stopped doing her own makeup. It can't be easy to fall asleep knowing youre subjecting the world to those horrid looks always sporting. Reply

I'm sure there's an explanation for that makeup. Reply

she took the jeffree star comparisons too literally Reply

looool Reply

She DOES look like him! Reply

i cant unsee this now. They look alike for real. Reply

that photo jesus Reply

bless her heart

Did anyone watch her Amityville movie yet? I saw it leak online last night and was wondering how bad it is. Reply

I thought it was pushed back another year? Reply

It was pulled from theatrical release (no idea why) in the U.S., but apparently it played in parts of Mexico? And last night, the iTunes version leaked online. Reply

Another remake or an offshoot? Reply

I feel a special kind of satisfaction knowing these people will be denied entry to His Holy Kingdom etc. Reply

Link







I love this episode. Reply

I don't even believe in Jebus! Let me out.



Oh save me Jebus! Reply

Lmaoooooooooo Reply

i kind of get that in a weird way? i detect 0 ~vibes~ when it comes to queer girls and since i'm hesitant to date queer yt girls, it's harder, lol.

that said, she's literally the i'm a weirdo gif



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:37 am (UTC) Reply

Same. I also think since I'm usually more attracted to girls that I'm simultaneously dorkier when I make an attempt at flirting, vs guys where I can be more confident because I don't care as much DX Reply

Yeah, I'm bi but before I met my fiance I had such bad social anxiety and there was no way I would seek out a relationship. I just dated anyone who asked me out and only men asked me out. That's just how it went. :/ Reply

She is definitely ~quirky and awkward~



I only know her from ONTD, but saw her on Chelsea Handlers show... She is so awkward. Nothing against her but it was very cringy. Reply

bella thorne is one of the few legitimate bis in hollywood tbh Reply

This. Along with Diddy and Dr. Dre. Reply

Oh Reply

And Dakota Fanning. Reply

I'm bi but I've only ever been in relationships with men (which is probably a result of my serious father issues, tbh).



I think a lot of people forget that being bi doesn't necessarily mean you're 50/50 attracted to and have sex with both men and women. For me it's more like 70/30.



Edited at 2017-10-06 04:36 am (UTC) Reply

ita re: your second point Reply

IA Reply

sorry but NO.



obviously attraction is not 50/50, NO ONE is forgetting that.



the problem is that most of these bis out here are 99/1. they ONLY date the opposite gender and then kiss someone same-sex ONCE and suddenly they're bi and LGBT. this mostly applies to celebrities, tumblr and college women. Reply

"most of these bis out here are 99/1" that's both untrue and dismissive of the complex issues surrounding bisexuality, dude. a lot of bi individuals end up dating opposite-gender individuals because the gay and lesbian communities can be, tbh, extremely biphobic. if someone says they're bi, they're bi. it's none of your business whether their attraction is split 50:50 or 90:10. bisexuality is attraction to both your own gender and other genders, period. there is no litmus test. gatekeeping is harmful and toxic and you need to stop. if a bi woman meets the man of her dreams, she doesn't ~turn straight by staying with him. she's a bi woman dating a man. she doesn't ever have to date another woman to be considered bi. if she says she's bi, then she's bi, and, unless she's actively lying about it, she's welcome in the community. Reply

Parent

some bi men and women spend their entire lives loving people of the same sex but don't come out the closet because of the same reason gay people don't come out of the closet, it doesn't negate the fact that they still are attracted to and fall in love w/ the same sex.



for a lot of bi ppl the ratio fluctuates. sometimes its split evenly, sometimes is 70/30 towards women, sometimes 60/40 towards men. sometimes is totally all towards the same sex. its not something they can control and WHEN a lot of bis date opposite sex ppl its mostly down to societal pressures, not faking. Reply

I know you are kind of a troll but there is a lot of truth to what you said, to be honest. Especially: "sorry but NO.



obviously attraction is not 50/50, NO ONE is forgetting that.



the problem is that most of these bis out here are 99/1. they ONLY date the opposite gender and then kiss someone same-sex ONCE and suddenly they're bi and LGBT."



This place wants you to believe otherwise, though. The defensiveness speaks volumes. Reply

Link