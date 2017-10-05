Bella Thorne Explains Why She Dates More Men Than Women
-Bella Thorne, who's dating YouTuber Tana Mongeau, has been having trouble finding more women to date.
-She can't tell if a girl wants her or just wants to be friends with her.
-"So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort."
-Bella also mentions she does her own makeup, and either smokes a joint or writes (i.e. songs, film projects, blog posts) when she can't sleep.
BI ONTD: Do you have trouble dating people of the same sex?
as far as i can tell, zendaya's relationship with her parents is super close and her mom is always travelling with her.
when you're a teen with $$$$ and your role model is your sister who's like, a rave DJ, things are probably gonna get a little fucked.
Yeah, I'm bi but before I met my fiance I had such bad social anxiety and there was no way I would seek out a relationship. I just dated anyone who asked me out and only men asked me out. That's just how it went. :/
I only know her from ONTD, but saw her on Chelsea Handlers show... She is so awkward. Nothing against her but it was very cringy.
I think a lot of people forget that being bi doesn't necessarily mean you're 50/50 attracted to and have sex with both men and women. For me it's more like 70/30.
obviously attraction is not 50/50, NO ONE is forgetting that.
the problem is that most of these bis out here are 99/1. they ONLY date the opposite gender and then kiss someone same-sex ONCE and suddenly they're bi and LGBT. this mostly applies to celebrities, tumblr and college women.
for a lot of bi ppl the ratio fluctuates. sometimes its split evenly, sometimes is 70/30 towards women, sometimes 60/40 towards men. sometimes is totally all towards the same sex. its not something they can control and WHEN a lot of bis date opposite sex ppl its mostly down to societal pressures, not faking.
This place wants you to believe otherwise, though. The defensiveness speaks volumes.