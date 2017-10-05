carly rae jepsen - smelling the roses

Bella Thorne Explains Why She Dates More Men Than Women


-Bella Thorne, who's dating YouTuber Tana Mongeau, has been having trouble finding more women to date.
-She can't tell if a girl wants her or just wants to be friends with her.
-"So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort."
-Bella also mentions she does her own makeup, and either smokes a joint or writes (i.e. songs, film projects, blog posts) when she can't sleep.

BI ONTD: Do you have trouble dating people of the same sex?

Source
Tagged: , , ,