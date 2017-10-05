How Both Br_ndon's from The Killers & Panic! At The Disco Remained Relevant Today
.@TheKillers and @PanicAtTheDisco: How Las Vegas' 21st century rock bands took the long way to the top https://t.co/73rNWYt0CN pic.twitter.com/9dZcwwCNv5— billboard (@billboard) October 5, 2017
• A little background on these two bands: The Killers and Panic! @ The Disco are both from Las Vegas. Lead singer of The Killers, Brandon Flowers, was not a fan of Brendon Urie / Panic! nor Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy (who signed Panic!) in the beginning.
• Flowers and his band even went as far as trying to order drinks from Pete Wentz and his band FOB at the MTV Video Music Awards because he thought they were waiters.
• Brandon eventually made amends and apologized in 2006 to Brendon and Panic! for suggesting they were piggybacking off the success of Fall Out Boy. Flowers on Panic!: "I don’t even know what their music’s like, or if I would even like it. That made me feel even worse, to think they could have been fans of ours and I hurt their feelings. That’s just stupid.”
• 13 years later, both bands debuted on the Billboard 200 at no. 1 with their respective fifth albums. The Killers with "Wonderful Wonderful" and
• Both bands' follow up to their debut albums proved less successful with critics. While "Sam's Town" did not underperform (it peaked at no. 2 on the BB 200) critics were harsh and felt the band had lost their spark. Panic's "Pretty. Odd." failed on both a commercial (failing to even go Gold) and from a critical standpoint.
• The Killer's never lost their arena headlining status but weighed with constant pressure from the public to live up to their debut and would sell less albums compared to each previous effort. Panic! faced similar problems and lost their headlining ability touring clubs and amphitheaters. That was until Brendon Urie was able to use social media and music videos to bring him and his band back to relevance in 2013-15.
• Brandon Flowers turned things around for The Killers with lead single "The Man" which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, their highest since “When You Were Young” topped the chart 11 years ago.
• In the end, today both bands are doing "just fine" following different musical styles and themes. Each with different statuses concerning the amount of members in their respective bands. [The Killers: 4 original members with 2 in limbo | Panic!: one sole member in Brendon Urie].
Bonus Mash Up:
this post is dedicated to my frenemy eveofrevolution
ONTD, which Br_ndon is your favorite?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
#1 of all br_ndons
Re: #1 of all br_ndons
I once went on YT to watch a cover that Brendon did on Radio1 and I commented that his voice was mediocre and so many stans flooded my inbox that it made me laugh.
And yes I'm drunk :)
She really needs to go to brunette
Why do these women keep going to blonde? Her, Nicole, Madonna....
The Killers have remain legendary status since Hot Fuss. They're at the level that they can release shit records (no offense Wonderful Wonderful) and still sell out arenas and headline major festivals. Brandon Flowers is a household name.
The Killers have remain legendary status since Hot Fuss. They're at the level that they can release shit records (no offense Wonderful Wonderful) and still sell out arenas and headline major festivals. Brandon Flowers is a household name.
You didn't lie.
i don't think brandon flowers is a household name unfortunately though he should be
mr brightside is legendary tho and I don't think anything panic has done (or lbr will do) will top it, so. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ panic now is also... lacking compared to what panic was when they started, I think. obv after panic imploded things changed, but now brendon always sounds like he's pushing his voice too hard and doing too much and overcompensating. idk. his vocals on their first two albums felt far less frantic (he sounds so good on songs like when the day met the night! no yelling!). change is good and I'm glad panic is progressing, but like... fob changed as well, for example, but I've really enjoyed their progression, whereas panic's has been more take it or leave it.
I also think I just like brandon better as a person? they're both ridic and full of themselves but brendon is sometimes just way too over the top. o well.
and 16 yr olds are still shipping ryden, like, you were basically in diapers when he left the band, what are you doing????
The Killers are my fav tho, Oasis by way of Las Vegas will always be love and I'm always amazed by how beautifully Hot Fuss holds up.
I used to be a fan of Panic! back when they were panic! and not brendon! my emo phase lmao.