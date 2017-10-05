How Both Br_ndon's from The Killers & Panic! At The Disco Remained Relevant Today





I once went on YT to watch a cover that Brendon did on Radio1 and I commented that his voice was mediocre and so many stans flooded my inbox that it made me laugh. Even without being OP's #1 fan on ONTD, the right answer is Brandon.I once went on YT to watch a cover that Brendon did on Radio1 and I commented that his voice was mediocre and so many stans flooded my inbox that it made me laugh. Reply

Thread

Link



dewy king Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, I love this post. I actually did used to get them mixed up when I was in high school, and it didn't help that they were both Mormons from Vegas, lol Reply

Thread

Link

I dind't know Alarm at the Nightclub still released music, tbh Reply

Thread

Link



brandon's so beautiful and talented, lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Urie is the superior Br_ndon. #TeamEveOfRevolution Reply

Thread

Link

get out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You speak the truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw him in concert for New Years Eve and he was shit faced but his voice was angelic. It was crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck yeah. hes more handsome and more charming sorry yall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yuuup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ilu <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both nauseatingly far up their own asses, but Brendan's voice is legitimately trash and idk how people can stand it Reply

Thread

Link

i actually think urie's is with an o, oh well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahah it's literally in the post, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are in this post extolling Mr. Mormon Elvis' supposed good looks and pretending his voice is like Whitney-level in this post so I think his die hards keep him arrogant and rich. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like them both but I'm more partial to panic, however both brendon and brandon are fantastic live Reply

Thread

Link

Op, This reminds me, I feel bad bc one time awhile ago, I sniped at you for calling him BFlow. I'm sorry boo! You're really nice and your admiration for him isn't something I should have mocked bc he's awesome.



And yes I'm drunk :) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao. i vaguely remember that. it's ok boo. ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, Anna Faris looks so different in that gif. I didn't even realize it was her at first. Reply

Thread

Link

i... don't know how to move forward with this information. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just proves she never should've gone back to blonde Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, at first I thought it was Jena Malone, I only realized it was Faris because of the actress next to her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really needs to go to brunette

Why do these women keep going to blonde? Her, Nicole, Madonna.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

distract from plastic surgery doiiii Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I enjoy both bands but I'll never understand how popular Panic got again. They're bigger today than they were during their peak with Ryan Ross. They couldn't even sell out club shows during Vices and Virtues era. I blame Halsey for reintroducing them to the youths.



The Killers have remain legendary status since Hot Fuss. They're at the level that they can release shit records (no offense Wonderful Wonderful) and still sell out arenas and headline major festivals. Brandon Flowers is a household name. Reply

Thread

Link

IA, The Killers are household for real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The Killers have remain legendary status since Hot Fuss. They're at the level that they can release shit records (no offense Wonderful Wonderful) and still sell out arenas and headline major festivals. Brandon Flowers is a household name.



You didn't lie.





Halsey would be responsible.You didn't lie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i feel like everyone knows who the killers are even if they're just like "oh yeah mr brightside" or "somebody told me" etc, panic at the disco are waaaay more niche/more of a phase that teenagers have and grow out of (no shade 2 anyone who's still into them)



i don't think brandon flowers is a household name unfortunately though he should be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vices and Virtues was the worst era tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. panic's resurgence has been weird af tbh. I enjoyed their first two albums (well, their first album + most of their second; ryan ross should have never been allowed to sing) but I haven't really been able to get into their post-split work (save for a few songs here and there; the end of all things is gorgeous). yet I hear them more now than when their first album came out and emo was /in/?? or at least it feels that way.



mr brightside is legendary tho and I don't think anything panic has done (or lbr will do) will top it, so. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ panic now is also... lacking compared to what panic was when they started, I think. obv after panic imploded things changed, but now brendon always sounds like he's pushing his voice too hard and doing too much and overcompensating. idk. his vocals on their first two albums felt far less frantic (he sounds so good on songs like when the day met the night! no yelling!). change is good and I'm glad panic is progressing, but like... fob changed as well, for example, but I've really enjoyed their progression, whereas panic's has been more take it or leave it.



I also think I just like brandon better as a person? they're both ridic and full of themselves but brendon is sometimes just way too over the top. o well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well brendon def shifted the band from emo to radio pop and i think thats broadened his fanbase Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard I Write Sins Not Tragedies on a Top 40 radio station a week or two ago and it was really weird to me lol. I really thought they'd have the same fate as all the other FBR bands like Cobra Starship and The Academy Is... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I absolutely adore panic with every fiber of my being and I'm baffled by their popularity at this point too, like how did this happen?



and 16 yr olds are still shipping ryden, like, you were basically in diapers when he left the band, what are you doing???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm astonished Panic is still a thing tbqh, but get that longevity I guess?



The Killers are my fav tho, Oasis by way of Las Vegas will always be love and I'm always amazed by how beautifully Hot Fuss holds up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BRANDON Richard Flowers IS MY FAVORITE.





I used to be a fan of Panic! back when they were panic! and not brendon! my emo phase lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, The Killers songs are more iconic (ok, the ones from hot fuss and sam’s town) than the ones from pánico en el antro. Reply

Thread

Link