ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 35 Road Thrillers and Horror Movies

I've been on a total of one road trip with my friends. We drove from SoCal to NorCal, making a special trip to Sonic (because back in the day, they weren't everywhere). It was a lot of fun but hell no, I'd never pick up a stranger.



I'm nearly done with Scream so maybe I'll see if any of these are on Netflix/Hulu/Prime



And I LOVE Death Proof. It's such a simple movie but so entertaining.



I used to love their Ocean Waters, but the end results were not pleasant. Reply

I wouldn't know. I don't even remember what I got but I remember liking it. Still have only been once. Lol.



Love the post. You keep giving me new (old) movies to check out! Reply

death proof is tarantinos best film but his misogynist fanbase refuses to acknowledge it Reply

The only one of these I've seen is Death Proof.



Just watched the OG Blade Runner last night and I'm not surprised that Rutger Hauer was in horror movies; he creeped me the fuck out.



I like "The Hitch-Hiker" episode of Twilight Zone - pretty sad once you research the actress though. :( Reply

Hauer was actually unsure if she should take the role in The Hitcher, but he liked it even if one of the deaths made him very uncomfortable. Reply

Ohh I gotta see that twilight zone so sounds creepy 😩 Reply

LOL. that's natalie wood's daughter in that gif Reply

She is? Lord, she's a terrible actor. Reply

yup. natasha gregson wagner. she's married to barry watson now. not sure if she still acts. she used to be on this short-lived show i loved called "pasadena". Reply

came in to say that. truly awful. nepotism is a helluva drug. Reply

Oop I thought it was Winona Ryder. Reply

The dude who plays the killer in Wolf Creek is a massive creep on the con scene in Australia. Queen Noni Hazelhurst deserved better. Reply

I've heard he's a big creep, too. Reply

I've heard so many nasty stories about him. Reply

Same. He was really bad over here in Perth apparently. Yick. Reply

I actually have picked up a hitchhiker in the past. It stems from my love for Hitchiker's Guide To The Galaxy tbh.



Great post again OP!



I own Forsaken on DVD and sat through Joy Ride. Lol. Reply

The only thing from this list I've seen is Joyride, it was kinda freaky. Talk about crazy af road rage (if you can even call it that). Reply

I don't like psychotic road movies, except Death Proof. Not because I think they're bad or anything, but because of my own severe road rage. They just make me extremely nervous. Reply

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSeZ6qt37vqxTrOOedrgCRwWQVe2MMAqR I love these horror posts, OP! I haven't seen any of these thoughbtw...I found this playlist today for anyone looking for old horror movies for Halloween Reply

That playlist has a lot of goodies~! Reply

Thanks sis Reply

Oooh thanks for this! Reply

Doing the Lord's work!! Reply

god bless u wavvy Reply

Oooo...thanks for sharing! Reply

Ooh, thanks, I can't wait to see some of these. I love 80s horror. I've always wanted to see Maniac but I'm afraid, is it very gross and graphic? Reply

Oh the children is so good and so funny at the same time! I watched it I think a year ago in the theaters haha.

Oh also I kinda loved Roar but it's not really like a horror horror movie. But I feel bad for all the lions/big cats they used in the movie :( Reply

ooh awesome



I've been wanting to rewatch The Stuff. Reply

ooh nice! Reply

IN FEAR is so good!!! Reply

I watched for Iain De Caestecker, but it wasn't that bad of a movie after all. Reply

I was really anxious during it Reply

He had a rough time of it to say the least. Reply

idk if i could handle any of these, the road scene in nocturnal animals still haunts me Reply

Oh dear god I tuned in for that scene, and I had to change the channel after five minutes.



Edited at 2017-10-06 03:07 am (UTC)

i'm p sure i hated the overall film, you made the right choice Reply

Love this post, OP!



Near Dark is amazing amd flawless and I unironically love Maximum Overdrive, no joke.



The Forsaken is one of the gayest movies I've ever seen and it was written by the same dude who wrote The Covenant so that should tell you something. Reply

The Forsaken is one of the gayest movies I've ever seen and it was written by the same dude who wrote The Covenant so that should tell you something.



Now it makes sense... Reply

Lmao The Covenant was so awful.



LMAO, that dude clearly has a niche Reply

My little sister was obsessed with both movies, particularly The Forsaken. All the leads were attractive, I will give it that. Reply

This version is so bad yet I don't hate it. Reply

I actually never saw it lol but i love the short story so i want to see it tbh Reply

We really do need to branch out from Netflix for our FFAF movies. We could watch some truly terrible movies. Lol Reply

Rutger Hauer is so fucking hot. I'd pick him up. Reply

He was very attractive in The Hitcher. He and the guy in that movie had a lot of chemistry.



Edited at 2017-10-06 03:07 am (UTC)

lol, I just watched him in Blade Runner for the first time! Reply

His hair is prettier than mine. Reply

He's got the same hairdo as Prince Valium from Spaceballs. Reply

I've hitchhiked before so I'm not here for this hitchhiker shaming tbh!!! Reply

How many people have you killed? Reply

i have too. well, kind of. lmao



when my scooter broke down a soldier pulled over and offered to drive me to the nearest gas station and back. Reply

YEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSS CHRISTINE!!!! ♥♥♥♥Also I might watch Death Proof again this month. Today I saw that Stir of Echoes was playing so that turned out to be my horror movie of the day.

Stir of Echoes is a+ Reply

It sure is! :D Reply

