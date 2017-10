ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 35 Road Thrillers and Horror Movies

Would you pick up a hitchhiker, ONTD? View Answers

Sure, why not? 5 ( 2.4 % ) No, I want to live 127 ( 61.1 % ) Yes, but only if they're hot 14 ( 6.7 % ) I'm a virgin that can't drive 62 ( 29.8 % )

Do you go on road trips, ONTD?

Do you check your backseat before you get in to your car every night? Do you sometimes see scary shadows on the side of the road? Ever thought about giving a ride to that hitchhiker stuck in the rain? Well, here are thirty-five thrillers and horror movies that take place on the road. They might make you rethink going for a late night drive anytime soon.Starring: Rutger Hauer, C. Thomas Howell, Jennifer Jason LeighThis bloody road thriller has been thought to be a waking nightmare since many elements about it are outlandish, even by horror standards. Hauer's killer character is virtually supernatural in the way that he always knows where Howell's character is. There is also a strong sense of homoeroticism between the male leads. In the end,is a taut, sinister classic in road rage. The "ripped apart" death scene alone will haunt some viewers. A horrible direct sequel,, was sent straight-to-video in 2003, and a serviceable remake where the protagonist's gender was changed to be a woman (played by Sophia Bush) was released in 2007.Starring: Edmond O'Brien, Frank Lovejoy, William TalmanThis noir coasts on exceptional performances and direction.Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Stacy KeachThis is not often remembered as one of Jamie Lee Curtis' best horror films during the slasher boom of the early eighties. It runs a too long at 100 minutes, so pacing is definitely an issue. The tension in some scenes, though, is a saving grace.Starring: Dennis WeaverThis Steven Spielberg directed TV-movie was based on a short story by Richard Matheson (whose works inspired episodes of) that was first printed in. Additional scenes were added, and the movie was released in theaters after airing on ABC as a movie-of-the-week.is a staple in highway horror that can never be replicated no matter how hard one tries. Weaver carries the film acting wise as he is the only visibily seen character in it.Starring: Peter Fonda, Warren Oates, Loretta Swit, Lara Parker, R.G. ArmstrongSatanism was a hot topic in 1970s horror. The paranoia about Devil worshipping continued well into the eighties.combines action and horror, but there are plenty of creepy scenes to be found here.Starring: James Brolin, Kathleen Lloyd, John MarleyThis is one of those really strange '70s movies that takes itself so seriously that it's actually hilarious. The finale's reveal, though, is spooky. The movie looks especially spectacular on the Blu-ray release.Starring: Valerie Harper, Richard Romanus, Nicholas PryorThe underappreciated Valerie Harper plays the heroine in this suspenseful made-for-TV thriller. Coincidentally, she and Dennis Weaver fromwould star together in one of the most popular vintage TV-made horror movies,Starring: Shelley Hack, Frank Gorshin, Peter Graves, Dinah Shore, George HamiltonMade-for-television movies from the seventies sometimes tackled with female empowerment in a way that theatrical movies at the time did not. Shelley Hack plays a headstrong reporter looking for respect at her job and in her struggling relationship while trying to stop a serial killer that no one else seems to think is a serial killer. She takes it upon herself to learn stunt driving from a professional, which plays into the rather fantastic finale of this forgotten thriller. Check it out on YouTube Starring: Emilio Estevez, Pat Hingle, Laura Harrington, Christopher MurneyThis was the first movie adaptation of Stephen King's short story, "Trucks," from his 'Night Shift' collection.is cheesy and full of dark humor. It probably won't be in many people's top five for King movies. In 1997, there was a mediocre TV-movie simply calledthat was based on the same short story.Starring: Catherine Hicks, Edward Herrmann, Peter Billingsley, Paul Le MatThis slow burn thriller starring the mother fromand lateris backed by a fantastic score.Starring: Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra PaulThe rights to Stephen King's novel of the same name were sold before the book was even finished, and the initial drafts were supposedly a mess. So, those factors may or may not signal the quality of the source material. That being said, the 1983 movie adaptation is a surprisingly well preserved classic in automobile horror. The characters aren't driving on desolate roads away from home, but that doesn't mean there isn't terror to be had.Starring: Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Lance Henriksen, Bill PaxtonThere aren't many great contemporary vampire movies out there. And then when there is one like, it never gets the love it deserves until years later.Starring: Charlie Sheen, Nick Cassavetes, Sherilyn Fenn, Randy QuaidIf you want something brain dead and totally '80s with a great soundtrack, check outStarring: Heather Bolton, David Letch, Perry PiercyThis vehicular ghost story from New Zealand is also known asin some areas. The main character is a nervous one, hoping that getting her own car would give her the independence she so desires. This is one of those hidden gems that will likely never gain any kind of cult following, but it has an appealing, down-to-earth eerieness that should not go unappreciated.Starring: Joanna Cassidy, Marcie LeedsThis TV-movie first aired on the USA Network. It is absolutely dreadful yet almost watchable in the way that many '80s/'90s telepics are. If you're brave enough for a ride, you can watch it on YouTube Starring: Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland, Sandra Bullock, Nancy TravisCritics did not care for this English remake of the popular 1988 Dutch-French movie,(literally "without a trace"). Many did not like the happy ending in the adaptation. Whileis indeed tedious, it has some good performances, especially from Jeff Bridges and Nancy Travis.Starring: David Duchovny, Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis, Michelle ForbesThis movie did not fare well at the box office, but it is a well made, tense thriller with sexual tension between all four characters.Starring: Paul Walker, Steve Zahn, Leelee Sobieskiwas targeted to the teen demo, but it really does not feel like a teen movie. It is a solid cat-and-mouse type horror movie where you never see the antagonist. His voice alone is chilling.Starring: Randy Quaid, Shane Johnson, Josh Hammond, Jason DohringRandy Quaid has such a strange career. He seems weird in real life , too. He headlines this B-movie as the creepy cop. It's an adequate late night watch if you're bored (or drunk) enough.Starring: Joong-Hoon Park, Sang-mi Choo, Ju-hyuk KimThis Korean movie owes a lot to, especially the actor playing the villain. Mimicry aside,is very entertaining.Starring: Shaun Evans, Scott Mechlowicz, Amelia Warner, Yvonne Strahovskitakes theformula and adjusts it accordingly to fit its story. Although there are no surprises in this supposedly suspenseful tale set in Australia, it manages to skirt by thanks to some decent cinematography and a short running time.Starring: Kerr Smith, Brendan Fehr, Johnathon Schaech, Izabella Miko, Simon RexCritics and audiences have interpreted this 2001 box office bomb to be an obvious metaphor for the denial of homosexuality and to take it even further, HIV. The familiar WB era leads play well together in this generic vamp romp.Starring: Alexandra Holden, Ray Wise, Lin Shaye, Mick Cain, Billy Asher, Amber SmithRay Wise and Lin Shaye star in the underrated, a movie filmed in France. It was not a financial success by any stretch, but it is well executed indie horror-comedy that only suffers a marginal amount due to the hackneyed ending.Starring: Emily Blunt, Ashton Holmes Martin DonovanThere are two things wrong with this movie: the two main characters. Emily Blunt plays an obnoxious person off the bat, and Ashton Holmes' character is a stalker pretending to be a Nice Guy™. It is very hard to care about either of them as the movie progresses. Which is a shame because the story otherwise could have been tolerable with some revisions.Starring: Jim Caviezel, Rhona Mitra, Colm Feore, Frankie FaisonNot many people saw this movie, or even know that it exists. It is from the director of the original. It's well shot and it has some mild thrills.Starring: Ye-ryeon Cha, Suk-kyu Han, Kyeong-ho JeongThis is not a torture porn movie. It is more of a black comedy where the torture is psychological rather than physical. There is violence, but it mostly directed at the villains, and it comes off as humorous and sloppy.has an assortment of strange characters, and you never really guess where the story is going. The ending is also bizarre considering who ends up dead and who doesn't.Starring: Jaimie Alexander, Joey LawrenceHow did this get made?is one of those truly awful straight-to-video torture porn horrors from the 2000s that makes one question how directors like this maintain a job. Unfortunately, there is a sequel:Starring: Shea Whigham, Jill Wagner, Paulo CostanzoThe plot is admittedly goofy, but the practical special effects in this proto-zombie flick are better than you would expect in something so low-budget.Starring: Andrew Simpson, Joséphine de La Baume, Frédéric Pierrot, Barbara CramptonLanguage plays a pivotal part in this French psycho-thriller. Without it, the story would not have progressed the way it did.is not a complex movie, but it has a good cast and an artful sheen to its appearance.Starring: Xavier Samuel, Bob Morley, Sophie Lowe, Georgina HaigAustralia tends to come up with some unique horror movies. Alas, this was not one of them. The cast is attractive, but that's about all it has going for it.Starring: William Ash, Christine Bottomley, Andreas WisniewskiThere is being a good samaritan, and then there is just being stupid. It is a mix of both in this better-than-expected British motorway horror.Starring: Iain De Caestecker, Alice Englert, Allen LeechThe movie wins no points for originality, but there is some nice scenery shots in yet another British yarn of urbanites venturing outside their habitat.Starring: Rachel Miner, Mimi RogersHorror movies set in confined spaces have the potential to either be genius or patience testing.falls into the latter situation. The actor playing the patient is so bad that you really do not care if the killer gets inside the car or not.Starring: Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Ferlito, Jordan Ladd, Rose McGowan, Sydney Poitier, Tracie Thoms, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Zoë Bellis probably not Quentin Tarantino's best work, but it sure is fun even if it does flub a bit when it comes to Austin's street layout.Starring: John Jarratt, Nathan Phillips, Cassandra Magrath, Kestie MorassiThe 2000s was a dark time for horror fans. The torture porn game was at a record high, and it really soured the general public's outlook on the whole genre's resurgence.was one of the few that elevated itself among the pack, but that does not mean it came and left without deserved criticism of the story and content. The movie has a sequel and a spin-off television series that was granted a second season.