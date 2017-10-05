demi

Cam Newton Apologizes: "Don't be like me, be better than me"



-Cam Newton made some sexist remarks yesterday toward a reporter, claiming it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes"
-Today he posted a video in which he apologizes for what he said, recognizing his comments as “degrading and disrespectful to women”
-"If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable."
-Cam says he's learned a valuable lesson and directs a message to his young fans: “I hope you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me. Be better than me.”

