Cam Newton Apologizes: "Don't be like me, be better than me"
October 6, 2017
-Cam Newton made some sexist remarks yesterday toward a reporter, claiming it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes"
-Today he posted a video in which he apologizes for what he said, recognizing his comments as “degrading and disrespectful to women”
-"If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable."
-Cam says he's learned a valuable lesson and directs a message to his young fans: “I hope you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me. Be better than me.”
Edit: Just saw the post. I'm liking the reaction to his comments. Has anyone else lose money over misogyny?
Explain Trump.
It's amazing to me that in 2017 men are still making stupid comments like this to start with, but I don't know why I'm surprised.
I'm not a fan of "If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you." though...
failed right out the gate.
Omg your icon and this comment
