Cam Newton Apologizes: "Don't be like me, be better than me"

He's sorry because he's losing that white money now. He should know as a black man to never make sexist or homophobic statements if he wants white money. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, didn't he do this yesterday? He lost endorsements that fast?



Edit: Just saw the post. I'm liking the reaction to his comments. Has anyone else lose money over misogyny?



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said what I said. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

maybe he shouldn't make sexist or homophobic statements because it's disgusting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You think White folks care about women and homophobia?



Explain Trump. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's a nice apology Reply

Thread

Link

It always annoys me when shitty people have good PR teams. I want them to keep digging the hole and fucking themselves over.



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Mte one of the reasons I'm glad Trump's administration is too incompetent to take away his twitter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR! It took a few days for the Jeffrey Dean Morgan fuckery to make it to a few major news outlets. I was shocked. There were a few blurbs on social media and that was it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like there are more important stories to report on in recent days.. like, who cares about Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nice try, a shitty "apology" after losing endorsements and being called out publicly, i'm sure its very genuine.

Reply

Thread

Link

"i miss my yogurt contract" Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was never a fan, but that is the correct way to apologize, for whatever motivation. Sebastian Stan could take lessons.



It's amazing to me that in 2017 men are still making stupid comments like this to start with, but I don't know why I'm surprised. Reply

Thread

Link

sebastian will prob share this video tomorrow, with his voice dubbed over the portions that are specific to cam's faux pas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly.



I'm not a fan of "If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you." though...



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't STAND that part. I wish people would stop saying that in apologies. It just doesn't read as sincere at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he didn't apologize correctly tho.



If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.



failed right out the gate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"I'm sorry to anyone who felt offended..." Wrong, bitch. You say, "I'm sorry I was offensive." Reply

Thread

Link

EXACTLY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The rest of his apology was well written but this is where everyone gets it wrong every. single. time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I don't know why this is so difficult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! Drives me nuts! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. where is the pr training needed tag? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is this oscar speech? Just say you suck and you're sorry. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg your icon and this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You still lost that endorsement tho. Reply

Thread

Link



UPDATE: Dannon pulling Cam Newton ads, will not use him in future, but will pay him thru contract’s end https://t.co/e5svbGyUAM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 5, 2017

He didn't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he has daughters? yikes Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea, it makes all of this even worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. So if they start talking about whatever 'routes' are and some guy just started laughing at them, he'd join in? Cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Being better than you really ain't that hard you misogynist All Lives Matter fuck nigga



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

His comments were absolutely gross and sexist but did Peyton Manning suffer for being accused of sexual harassment? Reply

Thread

Link

mteeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Again, not excusing Cams comments AT ALL. I just don’t see men like Ben and Peyton suffering. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He didn’t and we all know why tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That happened when he was in college and UT/Archie covered it up. Disgusting AF but he got away with it partly because he was still a ~kid, BOYS WILL BE BOYS! dontcha know?, his race, his daddy's money/reputation and the fact it happened in the 90s before social media. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was straight up sexual assault, was it not? and then he slandered her? and as a result destroyed her career?



but it's okay because he's a Manning. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate him for his voice alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The love for Peyton is crazy. Wasn't he also on Modern Family last season? Mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we know why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish men were better. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Asking too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, although I know it's a pipe dream at best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they literally have no motivation to be, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've had 200,000 years. It doesn't get better than this.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



honestly, every time they speak, i just feel like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lolollll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I was a zillionaire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People in Hell want ice water. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wishful thinking, but yeah, same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

on my christmas list every year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg shut up. Save it, dickhead. This is so obviously about not losing more $$$ and endorsements. He doesn't want to get fired. Reply

Thread

Link

still a coon but ok Reply

Thread

Link