New York Post spreading FAKE NEWS about Canadian Prince Justin Bieber again

Last year, Gossip Cop busted a crazy tale about Bieber supposedly refusing to do a sex scene with a man.



Why is this the first time I'm hearing about this? Reply

Thread

Link

Get that publicist cheque, OP Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol, he's so ugly in that photo Reply

Thread

Link

*lol, he's so ugly in that photo



fixed that for you, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy fuck, i just realized what you said, lmao. oh my god.



Edited at 2017-10-06 03:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like a European football coach in that tweet. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's going to be so hot when he loses his hair Reply

Thread

Link

OP where did you come from and how much does Biebs pay cause I'm seeking another job rn Reply

Thread

Link

OP been a Bieber mouthpiece for years. Keep up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dat u superboy? Reply

Thread

Link

I always assumed Superboy had multiple identities that could all be traced back to the main maintainer.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

superboy brenden I thoughtandwere a couple living in Oregon or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought he was working for LJ. I don't know much else other than the Vice expose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh well I heard the bitch was married to Tim and started fucking with Trina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard the bitch got hit with three zebras and a monkey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand the bitch no way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't know if i trust this gossip cop! Reply

Thread

Link

How much this bitch is paying to keep posting irrelevant news about him? I need extra cash. Reply

Thread

Link

Canada would like to be excluded from this narrative. We gave up Bieber already. Reply

Thread

Link

ok but I want my question from the last post answered by more people



if you were moving abroad, what would you take with you? Is it worth it to bring bulky expensive items overseas? Reply

Thread

Link

I would take my multiple laptops and accessories and other electronics. I do live out of a super over-packed suitcase for half the month every three months though.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How long for tho? If you were moving for good, and you really loved a couple of things, maybe, but anything less than 5 years definitely not, unless my new employer was paying for it. It seems better to just find a rental that's furnished and then slowly buy new things, or buy stuff secondhand and only buy something that you really need like a mattress.



I would only take clothing staples and things I need for the current season there, and really expensive stuff that I don't want to pay to replace, like if I needed a down jacket and it was $300 or whatever. I wouldn't even take books, even though theyre my favourite things. I feel like if you start taking non-essentials it's just gonna add up so quickly and you'll wish you didn't have so much stuff when you need to move apartments/if you do.



Where are you moving? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's only for a potential move, but from canada to thailand. I was thinking I'd invested in all this high end cooking stuff that might be a comfort to be able to cook with abroad, you don't think so? It'd be for three years.... I just want to be mentally prepared in case I'm offered this job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you talking about appliances? make sure the plugs match the sockets, etc. bigger stuff will depend on the size of the place you'll get there. it's gonna cost so much with the freight and the movers, though, and you gotta worry about them getting lost/damaged. smaller stuff like tools (that don't have a plug) sure, why not?



a lot of stuff should also be available (maybe even cheaper) in bangkok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha that's funny cos after I posted my comment I started thinking about cooking stuff and was like hmmmm that's stuff i'd consider moving. I would worry about it breaking in transit though, and even with insurance there's always an excess to pay which sucks.



are you thinking about like a cast iron skillet or more so appliances? they're just all so heavy and I feel like I could easily buy a cheap stand mixer that I wouldn't hate to use for 3 years rather than pay the massive freight costs. Amazon is also coming to Australia next year so that should at least cut down on shipping prices if you just bought the stuff you want/need when you're actually there. I use my ice cream maker and dehydrator a lottt, like easily once every two weeks but I feel like a country like Thailand which such amazing, cheap food, i'd want to be eating out as much as possible.



and once you settled in you could maybe figure out what you need and weigh up the cost of buying it there or else see if someone will ship you your own stuff? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iawtc. very good advice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We took pretty much nothing but clothing, laptops, gadgets and we bought everything when we arrived. I’ve done it a fair few times and that’s how I always roll. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Stratford even like acknowledge being his hometown? I live nearby and every time I'm there it's either something Shakespeare or swan related. Stratford loves their swans, man. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not surprised. So many fake stories have been made about him, especially during 2013-2014. The tabloids use him to get their $$$. Reply

Thread

Link

delete this Reply

Thread

Link





it's the only explanation this post isn't by him. smh.







Edited at 2017-10-06 03:45 am (UTC) superboy was grounded for sneaking out last night + he spilled a tub of pasta.it's the only explanation this post isn't by him. smh. Reply

Thread

Link

Gossip Cop should be banned tbqh. And I did not recognize him in this picture. Reply

Thread

Link

Well, I'll sleep easy tonight knowing that Biebs can rest his head in Beverly Hills Reply

Thread

Link

oh yeah, cause gossip cop, a site that has said Jen Aniston has been pregnant like 50 times, is soooooooooo reliable. Reply

Thread

Link