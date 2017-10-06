New York Post spreading FAKE NEWS about Canadian Prince Justin Bieber again
Justin Bieber NOT Banned From Renting In Beverly Hills, Despite Report https://t.co/aafkmq5OYR pic.twitter.com/8q1XaX9vTy— Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) 3 October 2017
- New York Post ran a story that Justin Bieber is banned from renting in Beverly Hills
- Considering Justin Bieber reps very rarely answer to "news" about him tabloids spread lies about him for years which already for many people became "truth"(like spitting on fans) As ONTD knows "Bad Bieber" gives media a lot of clicks.
- Just last week Sun & Metro made up interviews with him just because they can.
- New York Post has a history of spreading false narratives about the performer. Last year, Gossip Cop busted a crazy tale about Bieber supposedly refusing to do a sex scene with a man. And back in January, the tabloid wrongly accused Bieber of abandoning a sick puppy. Funny how all of these untrue articles were designed to make the star look bad.
source
Why is this the first time I'm hearing about this?
in that photo
fixed that for you, sis
Edited at 2017-10-06 03:22 am (UTC)
if you were moving abroad, what would you take with you? Is it worth it to bring bulky expensive items overseas?
I would only take clothing staples and things I need for the current season there, and really expensive stuff that I don't want to pay to replace, like if I needed a down jacket and it was $300 or whatever. I wouldn't even take books, even though theyre my favourite things. I feel like if you start taking non-essentials it's just gonna add up so quickly and you'll wish you didn't have so much stuff when you need to move apartments/if you do.
Where are you moving?
a lot of stuff should also be available (maybe even cheaper) in bangkok.
are you thinking about like a cast iron skillet or more so appliances? they're just all so heavy and I feel like I could easily buy a cheap stand mixer that I wouldn't hate to use for 3 years rather than pay the massive freight costs. Amazon is also coming to Australia next year so that should at least cut down on shipping prices if you just bought the stuff you want/need when you're actually there. I use my ice cream maker and dehydrator a lottt, like easily once every two weeks but I feel like a country like Thailand which such amazing, cheap food, i'd want to be eating out as much as possible.
and once you settled in you could maybe figure out what you need and weigh up the cost of buying it there or else see if someone will ship you your own stuff?
it's the only explanation this post isn't by him. smh.
Edited at 2017-10-06 03:45 am (UTC)