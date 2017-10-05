Scandal 7.02 promo + Katie Lowes announces birth of son Albee!

I love murder couple Jake and Liv. But can she stop making bad decisions please? No to that guy at the end. Also, I keep forgetting Jake's married. Oops.



And I loved that conversation between Mellie and Liv at the end. Was kinda waiting for them to have hate sex for a moment there, tbh.



Congratulations to Katie and Adam! The name made me pause for a few minutes but apparently it's the name of a playwright and they're both involved in theatre so makes sense. Reply

Albee is a last name. Edward Albee wrote Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? It makes for a dumb first name. Eventually Albee will be a grownup and that's a child's name. Reply

I just want Mellie and Liv to always have each other's backs and run the world and be bosses in charge of these incompetent men and make sweet love to one another



Also any episode that's missing fuckboy supreme Fitz Grant gets an automatic A in my book Reply

Yeah I hope they make them a power couple -it's the last season, and it would totally make up for all the crap they've put us through.



Plus Fitz could cry as he watches them be happy though the window. Crying in the rain. Reply

Listen, if they really went there and finally, FINALLY gave us full on Mellie/Olivia I would fall THE FUCK out and get eternal life. It's all I've been asking for since literally season 2. Fuck Fitz, fuck Jake, fuck Andrew with the false stroke, fuck whoever this Price guy is. Just fuck all the men and give me Mellie and Olivia lovin' ~ Reply

i stopped watching. what is fitz's storyline now? Reply

Seconding this question Reply

i watch 'will & grace' so i missed the first half/was switching back and forth but i loved the mellie & liv scene in the oval. their chemistry is ridiculous but i'm also torn - i want them to run the world together but i also want mellie independent? idk.



i hope bellamy continues to get work after this. she's been the best part of the series for me. Reply

also, katie, i'm happy for you and all but i cannot believe you/quinn made it to season seven. such a waste of airtime. Reply

well albee damned (sorry i had to) Reply

Albee in your heart

Albee there for you

Albee missing you

Albee watching you





I feel sorry for this kid already. Reply

Using your child's first public photo to promote the show you're on seems... like... a choice. Reply

i mean, not like anyone is trying to pay her for first photos. lol. and live tweeting is a HUGE 'scandal' thing. Reply

oh yeah i defs know they all livetweet.

i'm just thinking about the thought process behind this photo. "this is my baby's first photo... and lemme put a Scandal: The Final Season thing in the corner..." Reply

it's so ott but it's a cute photo Reply

you can't even see the baby tho Reply

the whole image looks off. the drill is completely fake. Reply

I'm still 4(?) episodes behind in season 6 D: I'm on the episode where they have daddy Pope locked up. Reply

