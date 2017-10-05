Scandal 7.02 promo + Katie Lowes announces birth of son Albee!
Baby’s first #Scandal live tweet! Adam and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro into our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator pic.twitter.com/mA1JnneE4M— Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) October 6, 2017
Plus, right as the episode started, Katie Lowes announced that she and husband Adam Shapiro have welcomed their first child, a son they named Albee.
And I loved that conversation between Mellie and Liv at the end. Was kinda waiting for them to have hate sex for a moment there, tbh.
Congratulations to Katie and Adam! The name made me pause for a few minutes but apparently it's the name of a playwright and they're both involved in theatre so makes sense.
make sweet love to one another
Also any episode that's missing fuckboy supreme Fitz Grant gets an automatic A in my book
Plus Fitz could cry as he watches them be happy though the window. Crying in the rain.
i hope bellamy continues to get work after this. she's been the best part of the series for me.
Albee there for you
Albee missing you
Albee watching you
I feel sorry for this kid already.
i'm just thinking about the thought process behind this photo. "this is my baby's first photo... and lemme put a Scandal: The Final Season thing in the corner..."