HTGAWM 33

Former Underground actress to have a recurring role on HTGAWM


- Former Underground star Amirah Vann (who played Ernestine) will have a recurring role on the 4th season of How to Get Away With Murder
- There is no info about what character Vann will be playing

[also a supposedly spoiler]



Discussion/Episode post for S4E2: "I'm Not Her"

source 1/2
Tagged: , , ,