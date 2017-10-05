Former Underground actress to have a recurring role on HTGAWM
‘How To Get Away With Murder’: Amirah Vann Set To Recur In Season 4 – Deadline— Amirah Vann (@amirahvann) October 5, 2017
I am so excited! Happy #TGIT #HTGAWM https://t.co/yAC5PVhKfk
- Former Underground star Amirah Vann (who played Ernestine) will have a recurring role on the 4th season of How to Get Away With Murder
- There is no info about what character Vann will be playing
[also a supposedly spoiler]
New flash-forward tease from @petenowalk 👀💉 #HTGAWM #TGIT pic.twitter.com/7k68SH0zin— HTGAWM (@fyeahtgawm) October 5, 2017
Discussion/Episode post for S4E2: "I'm Not Her"
Also watching Scandal and Olivia is acting like her dad but Jay Hernandez is sooooo hot. Go bang him!
Ungrateful little shits.
annalise's eyebrows >:(
Connor looks less attractive. Did he have a beard before?