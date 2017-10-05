New Documentary ‘Discovering Bigfoot’ Promises Indisputable Evidence That Bigfoot Is Real
[Trailer] ‘Discovering Bigfoot’ Promises to Prove the Myth is Real https://t.co/nTuOJIDbZe pic.twitter.com/83Sck0s8fQ— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) September 29, 2017
Is Bigfoot real? [Yes.]No. Well, two researchers in this documentary allegedly encounter the large-footed beast while out in the field.
What do you I-want-to-believe in?
The Trump piss tape.
Bigfoot holds no interest to me, he's always been a lame mythological creature. Nessy, however, is a glam fierce queen who I actually am convinced was a living dinosaur that just refused to die.
Yes! I'm completely scared of dinosaurs and I'm always mocked for it("you know they are extinct right?") but I have a thing for nessie and dragons.
For real tho, when I'm bored my favourite thing to do is look up sea monster footage on YouTube. #iwanttobelieve
I also had this awesome shirt made at some tourist shop that I'd love to have again. It had an iron on of 4 cats walking head on on the front and their back legs, tails, and butts on the back. It was so good.
it's more common than i thought!
https://patch.com/texas/midtownhouston/annual-texas-bigfoot-conference-kicks-friday
sneak in and report back to me
Montauk monsterjersey devil imo
Edited at 2017-10-06 02:09 am (UTC)
but like .. if he was real he would have 100% been discovered already
that's why this spray is so ineffective
NC mom invents a spray she says will attract any Bigfoot within a mile and a half
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article173012526.html
let werner herzog take u thru this compelling footage
personally i dont believe in bigfoot, its the most ridiculous and mundane of cryptids/mysteries
Edited at 2017-10-06 02:09 am (UTC)
the most ridiculous and mundane of cryptids