New Documentary ‘Discovering Bigfoot’ Promises Indisputable Evidence That Bigfoot Is Real





What do you I-want-to-believe in?



The Trump piss tape. Reply

Thread

Link

I want it to exist but I'll have to hear about it secondhand because I'd watch the video from The Ring before I'd watch Trump explore his piss fetish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao THIS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From your lips to God's ears. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the only thing I believe in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OOOOH...the fact that Mueller met with Steele in the summer and was fooling every got damn body. *giddy* lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want it broadcast by Anonymous on all major news networks during his next State of the Union address Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Bigfoot holds no interest to me, he's always been a lame mythological creature. Nessy, however, is a glam fierce queen who I actually am convinced was a living dinosaur that just refused to die.



so many bigfoot references, how to choose???Bigfoot holds no interest to me, he's always been a lame mythological creature. Nessy, however, is a glam fierce queen who I actually am convinced was a living dinosaur that just refused to die. Reply

Thread

Link

The person gasping by their car is cracking me up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an old nickname given to me by some friends was nessie, and i thought it was the most ironic shit b/c i'm SCARED of dinosaurs lmao i have a love/hate relationship with nessie b/c of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! I'm completely scared of dinosaurs and I'm always mocked for it("you know they are extinct right?") but I have a thing for nessie and dragons. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is art. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same like wtf even is he, a big hairy human? fuck that , give me sea monsters any day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





For real tho, when I'm bored my favourite thing to do is look up sea monster footage on YouTube. Nessie>>>>For real tho, when I'm bored my favourite thing to do is look up sea monster footage on YouTube. #iwanttobelieve Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea the latter interests me way more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to be OBSESSED with Nessie, there was this website back in the early 2000s where you could watch a Nessie webcam from that castle neat the Loch Ness and I saw the water moving once and took screenshots because i was convinced it was Nessie lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Nessie pic is fabulous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to have this awesome Nessie tshirt that my friend found at a thrift store. I'm kicking myself for getting rid of it. I keep trying to find another one online, but I can't.



I also had this awesome shirt made at some tourist shop that I'd love to have again. It had an iron on of 4 cats walking head on on the front and their back legs, tails, and butts on the back. It was so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been to Loch Ness twice and even though I know it's junk, I still secretly hope Nessie is real because how fucking cool would that be to find a real cryptid 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Nessy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to Loch Ness a few months ago and I am pretty sure that I almost saw something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believe Nessie is the ghost of a dinosaur Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to believe. Reply

Thread

Link

bigfoot conference?? in my texas????



it's more common than i thought! Reply

Thread

Link

Enthusiasts and skeptics can explore their inner Sasquatch at 3-day event in Bigfoot hotbed of East Texas



https://patch.com/texas/midtownhouston/annual-texas-bigfoot-conference-kicks-friday



sneak in and report back to me sneak in and report back to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got you, good sis! ;) my brother's nickname is bigfoot (guess why). we'll infiltrate and keep a log of the bigfootin' happenin' 'round here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please go and do an ONTD original Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So happy for you OP :) Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna be its forest bride. Reply

Thread

Link

i swear to god... i will fight you, zyuranger! the chupacabra is more your type. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Take me, Biggie! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hmmm... More of a Montauk monster jersey devil imo



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I shall officiate the wedding Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love the hilairiality of it all



but like .. if he was real he would have 100% been discovered already Reply

Thread

Link

if he were real, he definitely would've killed rob lowe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I would have brought Bigfoot a huge vat of BBQ sauce as a thank you gift. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I choose to believe he's real but too crafty for us. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not if he is an interdimensional being like various psychic blogs ive read at 3 am have claimed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Let Bigfoot live his forest hermit life in peace! Reply

Thread

Link

Someone once saw a really hairy naturist in the forest and here we are. Reply

Thread

Link

They spotted Grizzly Adams! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bigfoot is real.



Reply

Thread

Link

I want to believe that Area 51 is a hang out for aliens Reply

Thread

Link

did you know Bigfoots are immune to pepper spray and they are incapable of sneezing? Reply

Thread

Link



that's why this spray is so ineffective



NC mom invents a spray she says will attract any Bigfoot within a mile and a half



http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article173012526.html that's why this spray is so ineffective Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

any bigfoot? i wonder how large their family tree is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You finally made this post Reply

Thread

Link

u can't rush these things! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is michael cera burning in hell? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





let werner herzog take u thru this compelling footage Reply

Thread

Link

thepetdetective







personally i dont believe in bigfoot, its the most ridiculous and mundane of cryptids/mysteries



Edited at 2017-10-06 02:09 am (UTC) they're onto you,!! what are you going to do when you're finally ousted? Reply

Thread

Link

the most ridiculous and mundane of cryptids



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this casual motherfucker Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr he looks like hes just on his way to 7/11 to get a blue raspberry icee Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link