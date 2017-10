this episode was ridiculous, but highly enjoyable. Reply

This pretty much describes the whole show. Reply

A deformed baby! Reply

I laughed so hard at that. Reply

I don't like Crystal's new lips but she is a wonderful addition to the show. I love this show so much. So Riddler's gonna team up with Ra's right to help "heal" his brain. Reply

I think her new lips look either good or bad depending of which shade of lipstick she's wearing. I'm so glad my unemployed queen has a job again. Reply

Waiiiit Crystal?! Queen Reedy finally decided to end her vacation? I guess I need to get back into Gotham asap.

Coming into this post was worth it. I was just here to see what's up with Ra's



She has new lips? Hm Reply

I love Sofia already. I blame it on my love for Crystal. Reply

