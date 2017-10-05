Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Penelope Cruz talks to Interview mag about being asked about aging since she was 22


She's interviewed by Goop and is promoting Murder on the Orient Express and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Says she spent her early career trying to appear older to get hired and was asked at 22 if she was scared about aging. Thinks it's a stupid question and has always refused to answer it. Both women talk about how great it is to be in their 40s.

source

ONTD are you scared of aging?
Tagged: ,