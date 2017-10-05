Penelope Cruz talks to Interview mag about being asked about aging since she was 22

gosh, she's so gorgeous Reply

in my early 20s and not scared of aging cause both my parents ain't white and look young as hell Reply

that's a really random pairing Reply

(Google also tells me they both were in GP's brother's vanity directorial movie: I thought so too, but in the interview they said they've been friends for almost 20 years. Who knew?(Google also tells me they both were in GP's brother's vanity directorial movie: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0484111/reference

That's pretty cool imo. Reply

I'm still in my 20s and I look pretty young but I've already decided that when I eventually get grey hairs that I'm just going to rock it instead of dye my hair constantly. I've seen a few women lately rocking grey hair and I think it looks really awesome tbh. Reply

I feel like if my whole head was greying I'd rock it but the random stands of grey is not a good look on me. Reply

My sister has this problem. I know if she had a streak she would just rock it, but right now it's a ton of random greys everywhere and it doesn't look that nice natural. Reply

Nah, I like the salt-and-pepper look. It's kind of a Mrs. Robinson vibe. Reply

I have a bunch of random greys and tbh I love the little glints of silver in my black hair.

That's just me tho Reply

I've had random grey hairs since I was 18 and my hair is naturally almost black. It didn't bother me much, but when I started dyeing my hair fun colors I really noticed a difference when I'd get my roots done. Reply

I've had exactly four grey hairs since I was 11 :x My mom's side greys really early, unfortunately. Reply

you say that now... Reply

Are you worried about aging at 22? She just stopped being a teenager then. Has anyone asked a 22 yo guy this question? Stop being awful world, do better. Reply

Has anyone asked a 22 yo guy this question?



This is reminding me of how someone on here asked who were the young Hollywood it boys and someone suggested Casey Affleck who is 42. Reply

😑 omg Reply

im 22 and absolutely worried about aging. like one day i noticed the fine lines under my eye and started wondering if i should add anti wrinkle creams to my beauty routine. :( Reply

i had someone at 25 tell me that I was "getting up there." he was in his mid-50s... Reply

I wish she'd do another film with Almodóvar again. Her Spanish films are so good. Volver is an excellent movie. I am still bitter she lost the Oscar. Reply

i resent the fact that no one in my life told me that sunblock is an important part of skincare until i hit my late teens. i thought sunblock was just a white people thing.



i'm going to turn 20 february next year. can u recommend anti-aging products? Reply

Retinoids are supposed to work well. But honestly, you're such a lil baby that you don't have to worry about that shit yet. Reply

i'm going to turn 20 february next year. can u recommend anti-aging products?



😳 Reply

mte lol Reply

Lmao that part was like marsupial-baby premature. Reply

also mte lol Reply

SAME Reply

lol seriously! Reply

the only anti-ageing product you need right now is moisturizer Reply

for now just focus on moisturizing properly and using sunscreen. Sunscreen is so important. Reply

just keep it to a simple 3 step routine



morning

cleanse

optional treatment product (can be for acne or aging w/e you need)

spf



evening

cleanse

optional treatment product

moisturizer



I would recommend a product with retinol since it can help with both aging and breakouts. Reply

stay out of the sun, drink water, eat your vegetables and exercise.

also get a facial every now and then. Reply

ONTD are you scared of aging?



Nah, it's inevitable so I'm just going to deal with it and keep going. Reply

Yea I feel like it's not something worth stressing over. Reply

same. everyone gets a turn. Reply

I want this issue but idk where to even get Interview near me, B&N doesn;t have it. Shouldn't have cancelled my sub. Reply

I'm 19 and am not letting my worries of death hold me down.



I need to start getting my body right tho. Hoping I'll work up the nerve to start weightlifting next semester Reply

I only ever feel insecure about my age when someone asks me about marriage (which is often, being desi). Sometimes I feel insecure about my age because I expected to be farther along.

I never hide it though. It would be too easy to find out, so there's no point in concealing it. Reply

Sometimes I feel insecure about my age because I expected to be farther along.



I literally wrote about this exact feeling a few months ago: I literally wrote about this exact feeling a few months ago: http://jumpingoutofthefishbowl.blogspot.com/2017/04/am-i-thirty-flirty-and-thriving-yet.html Reply

I had so many plans! So many dreams of fiscal independence!

I wish I had been more focused on what I liked rather than what would be most pleasing and impressive to others. Reply

Sometimes I feel insecure about my age because I expected to be farther along.





Same. I expected a lot more from my life at 25. I'm turning 26 soon and...I feel like such a failure OTL Reply

I just turned 29 and I'm about to have to move back home. It feels so humiliating - I never really wanted to be married or anything, maybe in the abstract, but I was always "the smart kid" so I expected to be living somewhere fabulous and making fabulous money and wearing fabulous clothes and living somewhere fabulous. I absolutely don't have the life I thought I would, but I will say that life is not for me either so IDFK. Being able to buy my cleanser at Sephora would be a nice start. Reply

nnn the first sentence is my life Reply

lmao it's ridiculous that i'm scared of aging because i'm only 22 so i have my ENTIRE life ahead of me but also, i feel like i'm constantly stuck in life while everyone around me that's my age is graduating college, getting jobs, getting married, having kids, etc and i feel like an overall failure in comparison because i let my own demons (anxiety, depression, my own disability, etc) get the best of me. :/

sometimes, i forget that i AM 22 because i feel like such a kid in comparison to everyone else lol. :(



sometimes, i forget that i AM 22 because i feel like such a kid in comparison to everyone else lol. :(



Try being 32 and feeling exactly the same way, dealing with very similar issues. But then people much older tell you that you still have 30+ years of work ahead and that you should still pursue your goals.



Believe me, do not worry about being stuck in a rut or "behind" your peers at age 22. People have different issues to overcome and it takes some people longer to develop than others. Reply

Sis getting married in the early 20s is NOT something to be envious of. Reply

I actually wish my face matured a little more. Reply

i haven't changed much since i was 11 except i got chubbier n even then, i still look the exact same hahaha Reply

Only in the part that costs money Reply

I think I'm more scared of feeling like I've let my life slip through my fingers Reply

oh god this post is too real Reply

i'm mostly afraid of what will happen to my body as i get older. my dad was like a machine when i was a kid and now he's barely mobile because his knees are wrecked and he has chronic back pain. Reply

I'm 30 but I guess I still look younger, I got IDed last week lol. and have been IDed quite a bit in the last year. Reply

