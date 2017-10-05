Penelope Cruz talks to Interview mag about being asked about aging since she was 22
Cover star Penelope Cruz talks to @GwynethPaltrow about passion, motherhood & Hollywood’s obsession with aging women https://t.co/c8Nu42AXQw pic.twitter.com/x6Ou3qC6KU— Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) October 4, 2017
She's interviewed by Goop and is promoting Murder on the Orient Express and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Says she spent her early career trying to appear older to get hired and was asked at 22 if she was scared about aging. Thinks it's a stupid question and has always refused to answer it. Both women talk about how great it is to be in their 40s.
ONTD are you scared of aging?
(Google also tells me they both were in GP's brother's vanity directorial movie: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0484111/reference)
This is reminding me of how someone on here asked who were the young Hollywood it boys and someone suggested Casey Affleck who is 42.
i'm going to turn 20 february next year. can u recommend anti-aging products?
cleanse
optional treatment product (can be for acne or aging w/e you need)
spf
evening
cleanse
optional treatment product
moisturizer
I would recommend a product with retinol since it can help with both aging and breakouts.
also get a facial every now and then.
Nah, it's inevitable so I'm just going to deal with it and keep going.
I need to start getting my body right tho. Hoping I'll work up the nerve to start weightlifting next semester
I never hide it though. It would be too easy to find out, so there's no point in concealing it.
I literally wrote about this exact feeling a few months ago: http://jumpingoutofthefishbowl.blogspot.com/2017/04/am-i-thirty-flirty-and-thriving-yet.html
I wish I had been more focused on what I liked rather than what would be most pleasing and impressive to others.
Same. I expected a lot more from my life at 25. I'm turning 26 soon and...I feel like such a failure OTL
sometimes, i forget that i AM 22 because i feel like such a kid in comparison to everyone else lol. :(
Believe me, do not worry about being stuck in a rut or "behind" your peers at age 22. People have different issues to overcome and it takes some people longer to develop than others.
