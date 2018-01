omg im gonna watch tf out of this. i cant wait for gillian's accent to make me feel like a nobody Reply

Oh dear, I've read Crooked House but I can't remember a damned thing. Reply

gillian anderson in a movie that doesn't look like a disaster? i'm shook Reply

I will see this for Christina Hendricks. <3 Reply

I was thinking this was going to be some drama, but a murder mystery is way up my alley. I've haven't read this book by Christie. Looks pretty!



eta: Hendricks in that still looks a bit like Felicia Day.



Edited at 2017-10-06 01:29 am (UTC) Reply

This looks interesting! Reply

I'll watch this Reply

I'm so excited! this was the first Agatha Christie I read as a kid and it was highly aspirational, lmao, when I found out who the killer was.



I love Gillian Anderson and I'm happy she's in a movie that doesn't look awful, but um, wtf is with her hair. I'm so disappointed. Reply

i dont think i read this one so i dont know whats gonna happen! Reply

Glenn and Gillian?! Sign me the fuck up. Reply

Finally, an adaptation that isn't yet another rehash of Murder on the Orient Express!! Reply

yasss. amazing cast too Reply

