Adwoa Aboah + Nicki Minaj for Dazed Magazine

Oh I had no idea Adwoa's parents were in the industry until this post. I've loved her face for years but her StyleLikeU and My Place videos where she discusses her addiction really sealed the deal for me, I want all the success for her. Reply

anyway, fuck onika



Edited at 2017-10-06 12:58 am (UTC) klein has been coasting for a while but this shoot is dope. idk if it's so much to his credit though, i love what bessnyc doesanyway, fuck onika Reply

Shouldn't Nicki's brother's child rape trial be starting soon? Reply

wasn't it revealed that she does stuff in the press whenever info about her brother's rape case comes out/ is coming out? Like when she payed tuitions on twitter to take divert attention when big info about her brothers rape case was revealed. Reply

Yup, I once had one of her stans tell me the tuition paying had nothing to do with her brother when she literally did it like 24 hours before it was announced his trial was being pushed back. She is a truly fucking awful human being. Reply

sdflsdfjslsjdh that is such a donald trump tea. Reply

Big promises Nicki, but can you deliver? Reply

has she ever? Reply

This model has the best body. I have no idea how tall she is or whatever, but I always notice that her figure is somehow more reasonable than the other models, but at the same time more ideal imo. Reply

poor nicki when she opens with 80k and her album doesn't spawn a single hit dfkjsdhfdsf Reply

yeah, adwoa is pretty cool

I started liking her after someone on here linked this video of her

i love her. she looks like my family and makes me feel less weird about having a deep voice. Reply

she's so fucking attractive, oh my god. Reply

Same, this video made me really like her. She's gorgeous, and seems like a great person. Her series 'Gurls Talk' on Youtube is really good, too. Reply

i LOVE her voice Reply

a billion times more epic than anaconda… that's a bold claim (.gif) since anaconda was ott to the point of annoying already. Reply

