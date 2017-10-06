Adwoa Aboah + Nicki Minaj for Dazed Magazine
📷:Angelo Pennetta
📷:Steven Klein
caption: dazed "I’m going to go even deeper than I went with The Pinkprint, because I have a lot to talk about. Why not?"
Adwoa is my fave nepotism model/fashion personality rn she seems genuinely cool+unique. I'm a philistine who doesn't like Steven Klein much but imo this shoot was cool.
anyway, fuck onika
Edited at 2017-10-06 12:58 am (UTC)
