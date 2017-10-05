Ben Affleck seeking outpatient treatment for alcohol addiction
- Affleck was spotted arriving at an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles on October 4.
- An onlooker said he looked "so happy" and in "such a good mood".
- To focus on his health and family, Affleck exited the Netflix drama 'Triple Frontier' in July and is "proactively putting himself in the right situations to be happy, healthy and succeed."
this always happens and then 5 days after it's another crash, but it's 'deserved' cause they were happy for that bit