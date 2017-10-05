Ben Affleck seeking outpatient treatment for alcohol addiction

Good luck. Reply

Thread

Link

good for him. hopefully he can beat it. Reply

Thread

Link

It's common for people to do to an outpatient program after being in inpatient Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck. Hopefully he will have a strong support system when he goes home. Reply

Thread

Link

hope it sticks for him this time, what a shame Reply

Thread

Link

alcohol addiction is a fucking bitch honestly



An onlooker said he looked "so happy" and in "such a good mood".



this always happens and then 5 days after it's another crash, but it's 'deserved' cause they were happy for that bit Reply

Thread

Link

Ben will found dead in a hotel room in the not so distant future. Reply

Thread

Link

You are fucked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not as fucked as Affleck I'm afraid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a thing to say Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk if you're trolling, but I get that horrible feeling too sometimes. He's in crisis mode, and if he keeps up this lifestyle -- or worse, falls off the wagon after actually making a temporary recovery -- the consequences could easily be what you're talking about. He's fucked the fuck up and dating an enabler. He's on really thin ice. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Regardless of his situation this is an insensitive and gross thing to say Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Just in time for JL promo and a cleaner, softer image re-vamp. No one wants to see Batman with the mistress spiraling out on liquor! That said, this is an amazing step and I hope it helps him get back on the path of recovery. Reply

Thread

Link

You know damn well he's done with JL after the movie lol. They're going to do a soft reboot for his character. BET Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I know, but they've got a movie to premiere next month and it's coming out the week before Thanksgiving - the perfect popcorn movie for all families! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not with that enabling gf of his. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, their relationship does not seem healthy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. He's only been looking worse and worse since they went public. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, like she was with him while he was drinking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sure Reply

Thread

Link





Every single article ever to be written about Ben Affleck should be required to include this picture. Reply

Thread

Link





Or this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nannygate was fantastic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I prefer video. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He looks like yellowjackets stung him all over his face and he tried to ward them off by pouring vodka on his head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thoughts and prayers Reply

Thread

Link

yeah right Reply

Thread

Link