Kpop Post: Twice, Seventeen, ANTS,B1A4

I miss the good old days when everyone in kpop was older than me ☹️

you go on and age gracefully sis! you go on and age gracefully sis!

lmaooo

I've been looking for this gif for years! Who is this?

I really wanna say it's Kim Shinyoung but I could be wrong. I thinkk the girls in the bg are some of the Wonder Girls bc that STOP shirt plus the cheetah print overalls or whatever they're called were on their 'So Hot' album cover.

you're right on all counts!

good to know my '08-'09 kpop knowledge is still intact loll

that twice song is tragique

to say the least.

the lipsyncing in that twice video is so bad. but at least the japanese vocals aren't as bad as the jp version of TT

jinyoung's music for b1a4 is so hit or miss. he's much better at making songs for other groups.

Yeah I'm not feeling this song especially when they have songs like Love is Magic and What Do You Fancy?(my fave). I do surprisingly think the raps add something in this group, their rapper has a deep, sexy voice despite having the face of a little boy. Hopefully the next song will be a jam.



Edited at 2017-10-06 12:40 am (UTC)

love is magic is soooo good. i still listen to it to this day

Twice's song isn't good. I hope JYP doesn't pull an SME and use that Japanese song as a Korean comeback in the future.

This just makes me mad Paparazzi was never translated for GG TBQH

Paparazzi should have, I'm not mad tho, Mr. Taxi is a bop too.

The only really bad thing about Paparazzi was that Hyo got literally half a line and a majority of the outfits/styling (like Sooyoung's, OOF!)

The Twice video is cute, but I'm not really feeling the song. Maybe I'll like the b-side. Their single will be released the same day Arashi releases their album so hopefully they will be doing promos on music station together

Link









p.s my favorite dal shabet song in the history of dal shabet songs

i am here for op gracing us with twice because while this song sucks dick, the girls are so beautiful as always.p.s my favorite dal shabet song in the history of dal shabet songs

I stan Twice but they need to do another TT type song. I was here for that.



Also SVT's sub-units are great and I think I'm becoming a fan.



I forgot B1A4 even existed. Ooop @ me. That Adele EDM track is gooooood.



TT is the only twice song I can listen to. They're cute girls but their music is so annoying

i'm here for the unit giving Dal Shabet the career they DESERVE!

Twice's song is bad but the girls (mostly tzuyu, mina and chaeyoung) look gorg!

