King of Pop Justin Bieber's Bad Boy Reputation Has Left Him Virtually Homeless
.@justinbieber's bad boy reputation has reportedly made him homeless. https://t.co/dC6UOnXSKD pic.twitter.com/M7Ars2M4d0— OCEANUP (@OCEANUP) October 5, 2017
Biebs just can't catch a break. Despite being the only artist still played on the radio, the Grammy award winning global superstar can't find a home because elderly Beverly Hills homeowners haven't forgiven him for peeing in a mop.
Beverly Hills homeowners have reportedly banned together to keep @justinbieber out of their neighborhood. https://t.co/dC6UOoftCb pic.twitter.com/Si01VqYN75— OCEANUP (@OCEANUP) October 5, 2017
Bustin Jieber has been trying to rent a home in the affluent neighborhood for $10,000 a month, but residents have banded together to blacklist him from the area. The neighbors have heard tell of his old partying ways and his team's legal battles to pay for damages.
Biebs has been living in a hotel since he cannot find a place to call his own. Is it too late now to say sorry? Someone should mail those homeowners a print out of
ONTD: How much do you pay for rent each month?
omg for a second i thought stewie_e deleted, lmao.
RIP
idk OP me thinks you're making a lot of excuses for this white trash's behavior
I can separate the art from the artist
but how does that work because you're excusing his shitty behavior, not praising his work.
would you rather have justin bieber as your neighbor or jake dab-on-them-haters paul?
Remember when Jake roped some poor teenage girl into getting molested by his dad?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NoF6Tajj4UM
Meanwhile I can't afford a 2k fucking bachelor here in Toronto
It's actually closer to 2.3k - 2.7k here for a bachelor apt on average between 520 - 600 sq feet in size. Outside of Toronto (or the GTA as we call it) depending on the area you can find rent between approx 1.2 to 2k; so slightly cheaper but not by much.
I keep seeing condos for rent going for 1.5k to 2k between 425 - 460 sq feet. Fucking brutal.
Rent here is expensive but it's nowhere as bad as it is in Vancouver. Though, it's getting there with more and more private condos being built and less and less residential apartments being available for the average non banker/lawyer/Bay Streeter
he’s gonna fire someone on friday?
Where I live, the rent has gone up an insane amount recently. The unemployment rate here is super high and this city sucks so it’s reallf annoying