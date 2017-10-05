King of Pop Justin Bieber's Bad Boy Reputation Has Left Him Virtually Homeless

LMAO when Beverly Hills residents don't want your rich ass... Reply

bitch, pay me $10k and ill let you sleep in my house Reply

Edited at 2017-10-05 11:57 pm (UTC)

I do sis, thats why I'm willing to sell out my house for 10k a month! Reply

LMAO, this is too great

omg for a second i thought stewie_e deleted, lmao. Reply

GDI, teasing my bb stewie AND the Robin icon? Sleigh me, King! Reply

This gif is totally me rn. (Except I'm eating cookie dough ice cream.) Reply

idk OP me thinks you're making a lot of excuses for this white trash's behavior Reply

A+++++++++++++ work there Reply

I can separate the art from the artist I can separate the art from the artist Reply

but how does that work because you're excusing his shitty behavior, not praising his work. Mmmmrightbut how does that work because you're excusing his shitty behavior, not praising his work. Reply

everyone can go home this is the perfect comment Reply

LMAO that picture is killing me for some reason Reply

yeah, his drawstrings are so freaking long Reply

Mte Reply

Lmao mte. Reply

MTE Reply

Only thing I got from this is that OceanUp still exists.... Reply

Never bought OceanUp but I did get WordUp and RightOn for all the B2K and IMX posters. I wonder if all those exist still 🤔 Reply

take your time Reply

justin :/ i don't appreciate this. Reply

omg your icon lmao!



I'd rather die. Reply

Who's Jake Paul? Reply

Bieber. There's a limitless desperation to youtubers meaning they're capable of anything. Reply

Michael Cera Cullen is killing me. BRAVO! Reply

Expand

Is OJ Simpson available? Reply

I think justin because most of the time he'll be traveling and won't be home. while that jake invites a bunch of randoms over and creates havoc for youtube hits. Reply

Remember when Jake roped some poor teenage girl into getting molested by his dad?



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NoF6Tajj4UM Justin, without a doubt. That's saying something. Jake and his brother are 100% desperadoes which makes them dangerous.
Remember when Jake roped some poor teenage girl into getting molested by his dad?

Is "neither" an option? Reply

why God why Reply

Justin. I feel like Jake is the exact type of annoying and ignorant that would eventually send me into a murderous rage, and I don't think I'd do well in prison. Reply

bieber. jake seems unhinged. Reply

jake paul. i desperately want to see what the life of a millenial internet famous viner is like. Reply

10k a month? just buy a home smh



Meanwhile I can't afford a 2k fucking bachelor here in Toronto



Reply

Two grand a month for Toronto?! Holy shit. Is it a house? Reply

LOL a 2k for a house? I wish - well maybe in some quiet, far away suburbs of Toronto but I can assure you no one in their 20+ wants to live there



It's actually closer to 2.3k - 2.7k here for a bachelor apt on average between 520 - 600 sq feet in size. Outside of Toronto (or the GTA as we call it) depending on the area you can find rent between approx 1.2 to 2k; so slightly cheaper but not by much.



I keep seeing condos for rent going for 1.5k to 2k between 425 - 460 sq feet. Fucking brutal.



Rent here is expensive but it's nowhere as bad as it is in Vancouver. Though, it's getting there with more and more private condos being built and less and less residential apartments being available for the average non banker/lawyer/Bay Streeter Reply

Expand

move to Windsor Reply

Expand

Lol I just moved to Toronto from Halifax and the rent prices here really blow my fucking mind, although I did find a bachelor for $1100 but I definitely got super lucky. Reply

Parent

Expand

lmao i pay $780 for a cute af 4 1/2 in montreal Reply

Parent

Expand

Justin Bieber's potential neighbors...welcome to The Resistance. Reply

"You know what this represents?" Trump said. "Maybe it's the calm before the storm." Pressed on what "storm," Trump says, "You'll find out" — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 5, 2017





Pres Trump told press pool "it's the calm before the storm." Asked what storm, "you'll find out," he said mysteriously. pic.twitter.com/7s8yAQASvN — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2017





ok I know this is ot and the first page but this is too important not to share bc we're all gonna die and I am warning y'all Reply

Expand

as in?

he’s gonna fire someone on friday? Reply

Expand

....I'll be in my bunker. Reply

Expand

please tell me that he took them all to a screening of mother!



Edited at 2017-10-06 12:11 am (UTC) Reply

Expand

Ugh Jesus Christ Reply

lol, the storm is ongoing. every time i say it can't get worse, it does, though. Reply

Before buying a condo I was fortunate enough to find a two bedroom apartment on the third floor for $900 in Connecticut. Reply

was it in a decent neighborhood? Reply

Yep. Great neighborhood. Walking distance from the center of town. Newly renovated. Normally, apartments in that area go for 11 or 1250 but I got lucky. Reply

Where? I'm lucky to find a one bedroom for $900 in the ghetto. Reply

Parent

Expand

I am sure he will be fine. Reply

Where's Pastor Carl when he needs ha?! Reply

Omg that's right! He could just shack up with Carl and be done with it. Reply

Just buy a house, you fucking ding dong.



Where I live, the rent has gone up an insane amount recently. The unemployment rate here is super high and this city sucks so it’s reallf annoying Reply

LOL They let a Kardashian into Beverly Hills but not Bieber? Reply

Umm sis the klan lives in Kalabasas! Reply

Really!? I could have sworn Kim was in Beverly Hills at one point. Reply

Expand

