King of Pop Justin Bieber's Bad Boy Reputation Has Left Him Virtually Homeless




Biebs just can't catch a break. Despite being the only artist still played on the radio, the Grammy award winning global superstar can't find a home because elderly Beverly Hills homeowners haven't forgiven him for peeing in a mop.




Bustin Jieber has been trying to rent a home in the affluent neighborhood for $10,000 a month, but residents have banded together to blacklist him from the area. The neighbors have heard tell of his old partying ways and his team's legal battles to pay for damages.

Biebs has been living in a hotel since he cannot find a place to call his own. Is it too late now to say sorry? Someone should mail those homeowners a print out of stewie_e's special report proving that he's repented and has been born again.

