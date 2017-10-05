Taylor Swift being extra as her BFF's Maid of Honor

is that the blonde girl from the glee project Reply

oooh i looked it up and yeah she is. Reply

Omg I knew she looked familiar Reply

lol i thought you were trying to shade taylor for a second Reply

That hair is so bad. Reply

Nnnnnnnn @ the black woman cringing in every pic... Reply

wtf she's literally smiling the first pic Reply

We don't know how she feels inside! Reply

She's in the sunken place.



Edited at 2017-10-06 12:03 am (UTC) Reply

she's just having fun at her friend's wedding Reply

Thank you, @taylorswift13 for dedicating this wreath to the Randal D. Simmons Outreach Foundation. We truly appreciate it #actor #actorslife pic.twitter.com/bLF3XA054Z — MatthewExcelSimmons (@MattExcel17) October 3, 2017





blue lives matter queen! blue lives matter queen! Reply

who tf is this? what does that foundation do? Reply

From their website:



"We are a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization established in honor of LAPD SWAT Officer Randy Simmons, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. Our purpose is to serve, empower, encourage families and “at risk” youth in low income and underserved areas. Our core values are centered on the love and compassion that God requires us to have for one another." Reply

"Randy Simmons was the first LAPD SWAT officer to be killed in the line of duty as a result of an eleven hour hostage standoff in Winnetka, Ca"



i guess that's a foundation in his honour. i wonder how she finds these organizations to send flowers to Reply

sis have u seen her dad's FB?? he's blue lives matter af Reply

i keep reading rumors that she didn't actually send these or the flowers to cardi and if it's true, that's super funny Reply

So she is only sending flowers to cops. Reply

lmao @ the hashtags, i can't with the people who write supposedly meaningful posts and hashtag it with the most mundane, attention whoreing bullshit. Reply

nnnnnn how did they find these pictures?? Reply

A lot of wedding photographers post preview pics on their social media... maybe from there? I don't really see Taylor agreeing to that though. Lol. Reply

her bangs wtf Reply

Taylor please enough with that horrible bob Reply

I wonder what its like to be friends with someone who is used to being the center of attention all the time on such a large scale. Reply

Especially at your wedding lol Reply

these are her hxc republican friends right Reply

yes these are her fellow republicans Reply

no Reply

I thought Abigail and/or her hubby are trump supporters Reply

yes Reply

Dear god those photos are bad jeez Reply

That hair is nagl sweetie. Reply

i think she's rocking that brain coral look. Reply

You would... 😳🎈 Reply

9 bridesmaids? extra. Reply

my bro in law just had to have 9 groomsmen, it was too much Reply

sounds about right to me but I haven't been to many weddings, what do you think a good number is? Reply

5 at the absolute max. Everything else is ridic.



Girl I know got married recently and had 10 bridesmaids. Her groom had 3 dudes. Reply

3-5 is the standard, but if she didn't want to leave any one out then 9 is fine. Reply

I had 5 but my husband had 7 groomsmen. Now I would/could probably add 2 more. Reply

Chase Crawford's sister Candice had FIFTEEN when she married Tony Romo. Too much. And they all looked like clones of each other with just different shades of hair color. Reply

Cousin just got married with 7 bridesmaids and 7 groomsmen -the wedding only had like 50 people invited to it, it was ridiculous. Reply

mte. i can't even think of three people i'd like enough to be bridesmaids. tbh i'd probably just use my dog. Reply

Parent

9 bridesmaids sounds like a planning nightmare. Reply

I don't even know 9 people close enough for that Reply

lol i feel this but i have so many close friends, i really have to figure out who goes where Reply

i was in a wedding last year and it was 26 people total in the wedding party omgggggg. my friend's poor husband was like "i gotta find THIRTEEN dudes to be in the wedding?!" barely anyone was actually watching the wedding from an audience standpoint! Reply

I wouldn't even want 9 people total to come to my wedding lol, 9 bridesmaids alone sounds like a personal nightmare Reply

i was one of 9 bridesmaids in my friend's wedding and it was still a fucking pain in the ass Reply

My little sister had 9, it was fucking obnoxious but mostly because two of the girls she picked are the most annoying people I've ever had the misfortune of meeting. Reply

My sister had -no joke- 17. And 17 groomsmen. It was chaos. Reply

The groom is cute Reply

Oh damn @ that dude in the background. Hey boo indeed, indeed Reply

her fans are so over the top i feel weirdly bad for the bride here





and yeah, she's extra nonstop but being extra as a bridesmaid is warranted? idk. stans need to learn to respect privacy but if they did that we probably wouldn't classify them as stans Reply

Stan culture is awful - the level of entitlement and obsession it fosters is gross. Reply

Stans hacked Louis' mother's emails to see if they could find larry pics at her wedding that 1d went to, stans have no boundaries at all Reply

jesus fucking christ Reply

Goddamn that's horrifying. Reply

wow Reply

