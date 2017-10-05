Taylor Swift being extra as her BFF's Maid of Honor
Y'all might remember that a few weeks back, Taylor Swift was spotted serving as Maid of Honor to her best friend Abigail (of giving-everything-that-she-had-to-a-boy-w
ho-changed-his-mind fame). (See previous post here.) Well, the professional photos are now back and somehow Swifties got their hands on them.
blue lives matter queen!
"We are a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization established in honor of LAPD SWAT Officer Randy Simmons, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. Our purpose is to serve, empower, encourage families and “at risk” youth in low income and underserved areas. Our core values are centered on the love and compassion that God requires us to have for one another."
i guess that's a foundation in his honour. i wonder how she finds these organizations to send flowers to
Girl I know got married recently and had 10 bridesmaids. Her groom had 3 dudes.
and yeah, she's extra nonstop but being extra as a bridesmaid is warranted? idk. stans need to learn to respect privacy but if they did that we probably wouldn't classify them as stans
