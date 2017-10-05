Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

Gore Verbinski to Direct 'Gambit' with Channing Tatum for Fox


  • A source close to Mike Fleming over at Deadline says Fox is currently nailing down a deal with Gore Verbinski to direct the X-men spinoff 'Gambit'.

  • Channing Tatum has been attached to star for some time.

  • Daniel Craig is rumored to be playing the villain.



