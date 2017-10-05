Gore Verbinski to Direct 'Gambit' with Channing Tatum for Fox
Gore Verbinski To Direct ‘Gambit’ With Channing Tatum At Fox https://t.co/9IF1IFRpdj pic.twitter.com/tjYsXjccHG— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 5, 2017
- A source close to Mike Fleming over at Deadline says Fox is currently nailing down a deal with Gore Verbinski to direct the X-men spinoff 'Gambit'.
- Channing Tatum has been attached to star for some time.
- Daniel Craig is rumored to be playing the villain.
if an actress was attached to a film that was stuck in development hell for years they would've been recast by now for sure
I do not want this movie to happen.
Unpopular, but I prefer the Gambit casting to the Domino casting.Don't think either of them are right though.
My original choice was Eva Green, but I knew she wasn't going to get it since they were never going to pick an actress over 35. Hate the sexism/gender disparity in Hollywood. I think Zazie Beetz is too young and she looks ridiculous/unrecognizable as Domino. Not feeling her at all.
You shouldnt be surprised- white male etc
Why does God want the x-men to suffer? Is he an Inhuman?
How about we get a movie about Rogue instead?
Way to shit on the X-Men even more. Why not get an actual Cajun? Not this potato faced try-hard.