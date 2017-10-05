Gore Verbinski to Direct 'Gambit' with Channing Tatum for Fox

That means this movie will be visually stunning with excellent action set pieces. But everything else... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah lol My reaction was: I mean, I like Gore Verbinski, but for a movie like Gambit?? Maybe they're going the route of Logan with this one too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh... This movie isn't dead :/ Reply

Thread

Link

you can try Reply

Thread

Link

Damn. Taylor Kitsch can't catch a break. Reply

Thread

Link

can this please remain in development hell Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really know much about this comic but I love Channing Tatum. I'm rooting for you to finish this damn movie that is plagued with development problems! Reply

Thread

Link

who??



if an actress was attached to a film that was stuck in development hell for years they would've been recast by now for sure Reply

Thread

Link

Channing Tatum has an ugly face and can't act. I'd also prefer someone younger to play Gambit. Reply

Thread

Link

I read an article about a rumoured synopsis where it essentially would've been a heist movie (WITH MAH MAN JAMIE MADROX) and ya if they still gimme that I'm down. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao gurl bye Reply

Thread

Link

I am the biggest Gambit fangirl.



I do not want this movie to happen. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't see Channing as Gambit no matter how hard I squint.



Reply

Thread

Link

Same. This saves me $14 because I will never see it in a theater. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lets don't and say we did Reply

Thread

Link

Yay Channing! Reply

Thread

Link

Love Daniel Craig, but I don't know what to think of him as Mister Sinister. I'd prefer someone like Jason Isaacs.



Unpopular, but I prefer the Gambit casting to the Domino casting. Don't think either of them are right though. Reply

Thread

Link

Who would've been your perfect/acceptable Domino? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Out of the shortlist of actresses that either tested or was considered, I would have picked Lizzy Caplan. Would have also accepted Sofia Boutella or Mary Elizabeth Winstead.



My original choice was Eva Green, but I knew she wasn't going to get it since they were never going to pick an actress over 35. Hate the sexism/gender disparity in Hollywood. I think Zazie Beetz is too young and she looks ridiculous/unrecognizable as Domino. Not feeling her at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Worst casting ever. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL for a second I thought it said 'Daniel Craig is rumored to be playing the VIOLIN' and I was like '...damn get it I guess' Reply

Thread

Link

lmao irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this is killing ne Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eeeewww he does so not fit the Gambit persona. Kill it. Reply

Thread

Link

Nahhh Reply

Thread

Link

I really have no hope for this movie Reply

Thread

Link

Channing Tatum isn't Gambit and I hate that they're going to ruin one of my fave X-Men. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved 'A Cure for Wellness', but it's amazing to me how after it tanked they give him another big budget movie to helm lol Reply

Thread

Link

I loved it too.



You shouldnt be surprised- white male etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You do realize he directed 3 of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and The Mexican? He can continue to direct for the rest of his life based on those films alone. He's proven he can direct box office hits, so they're willing to gamble. They allow moneymakers to have some flops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Lea Seydoux still attached to this mess? Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she is, her casting would probably get me excited for Gambit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We still have Tatum?



Why does God want the x-men to suffer? Is he an Inhuman? Reply

Thread

Link

but why? Reply

Thread

Link

I like Channing but I don't want him as Gambit. I liked FNL guy as Gambit. Reply

Thread

Link



How about we get a movie about Rogue instead? How about we get a movie about Rogue instead? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still not sure I want Channing Tatum as Gambit. Reply

Thread

Link