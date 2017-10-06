What To Read Next, Based On Your Favorite 'Game Of Thrones' Character
If your favorite GoT character is: Arya Stark
Then you should read: Graceling by Kristin Cashore
About: Katsa has been able to kill a man with her bare hands since she was eight - she’s a Graceling, one of the rare people in her land born with an extreme skill. And now she is forced to work as the king’s thug. But she never expects to fall in love with beautiful Prince Po...
Katsa has been able to kill a man with her bare hands since she was eight—she’s a Graceling, one of the rare people in her land born with an extreme skill. As niece of the king, she should be able to live a life of privilege, but Graced as she is with killing, she is forced to work as the king’s thug.
She never expects to fall in love with beautiful Prince Po.
She never expects to learn the truth behind her Grace—or the terrible secret that lies hidden far away . . . a secret that could destroy all seven kingdoms with words alone.
With elegant, evocative prose and a cast of unforgettable characters, debut author Kristin Cashore creates a mesmerizing world, a death-defying adventure, and a heart-racing romance that will consume you, hold you captive, and leave you wanting more.
If your favorite GoT character is: Cersei Lannister
Then you should read: Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews
About: It wasn't that she didn't love her children. She did. But there was a fortune at stake--a fortune that would assure their later happiness if she could keep the children a secret from her dying father.
So she and her mother hid her darlings away in an unused attic.
Just for a little while.
But the brutal days swelled into agonizing years. Now Cathy, Chris, and the twins wait in their cramped and helpless world, stirred by adult dreams, adult desires, served a meager sustenance by an angry, superstitious grandmother who knows that the Devil works in dark and devious ways. Sometimes he sends children to do his work--children who--one by one--must be destroyed....
'Way upstairs there are
four secrets hidden.
Blond, beautiful, innocent
struggling to stay alive....
If your favorite GoT character is: Margaery Tyrell
Then you should read: The White Queen by Philippa Gregory
About: Brother turns on brother to win the ultimate prize, the throne of England, in this dazzling account of the wars of the Plantagenets. They are the claimants and kings who ruled England before the Tudors, and now Philippa Gregory brings them to life through the dramatic and intimate stories of the secret players: the indomitable women, starting with Elizabeth Woodville, the White Queen.
The White Queen tells the story of a woman of extraordinary beauty and ambition who, catching the eye of the newly crowned boy king, marries him in secret and ascends to royalty. While Elizabeth rises to the demands of her exalted position and fights for the success of her family, her two sons become central figures in a mystery that has confounded historians for centuries: the missing princes in the Tower of London whose fate is still unknown. From her uniquely qualified perspective, Philippa Gregory explores this most famous unsolved mystery of English history, informed by impeccable research and framed by her inimitable storytelling skills.
If your favorite GoT character is: Brienne of Tarth
Then you should read: First Test by Tamora Pierce
About: In the medieval and fantastic realm of Tortall, Keladry of Mindelan is the first girl to take advantage of the decree that permits females to train for knighthood. Up against the traditional hazing of pages and a grueling schedule, Kel faces only one real roadblock: Lord Wyldon, the training master of pages and squires. He is absolutely against girls becoming knights. So while he is forced to train her, Wyldon puts her on probation for one year. It is a trial period that no male page has ever had to endure and one that separates the good natured Kel even more from her fellow trainees during the tough first year. But Kel Is not a girl to underestimate, as everyone is about to find out...
If your favorite GoT character is: Daenerys Targaryen
Then you should read: Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey
About: HOW CAN ONE GIRL SAVE AN ENTIRE WORLD?
To the nobles who live in Benden Weyr, Lessa is nothing but a ragged kitchen girl. For most of her life she has survived by serving those who betrayed her father and took over his lands. Now the time has come for Lessa to shed her disguise—and take back her stolen birthright.
But everything changes when she meets a queen dragon. The bond they share will be deep and last forever. It will protect them when, for the first time in centuries, Lessa’s world is threatened by Thread, an evil substance that falls like rain and destroys everything it touches. Dragons and their Riders once protected the planet from Thread, but there are very few of them left these days. Now brave Lessa must risk her life, and the life of her beloved dragon, to save her beautiful world....
Book Post!!
I've been meaning to read The White Queen for years, but always forget.
I often think about reading her books but it never happens.
White Queen is just the one I think about most often.
Okay, but what if my favorites are Tormund and Jaquen? Also, I'm still in denial about the end of If We Were Villains. NO BODY NO DEATH!
i've been so much into political nonfiction lately. i'm currently reading all out war: the full story of how brexit sank britain's political class by tim shipman
Also, while I actually enjoyed the Boleyn Inheritance, she kept on writing characters "panting". I think there was a scene where Jane Boleyn was "panting with anticipation"...I mean, wtf.
I've seen a few people comment about Elizabeth & Henry and how they love them but I've never heard much about them so do you have any recs (non-fiction, fiction, movies) for them?
I admire Dany so will be reading the book chosen for her.
Re: The other options @ the source
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/22055262-a-darker-shade-of-magic
Other tidbits from the series:
Andrews insistence on bringing up pee and poop every so often in FITA
Sticking your fingers in dog shit and later cutting them and possibly getting tetanus in ITBT
"Cathy...hurry...come!" "Hot juices spurted forth" in POTW
Dreams of a ballerina being oh so conveniently ended by.....injury?
Rats, cookies, and a dip in the possibly dirty lake.
Whipping someone til they piss themselves.
Arson, murder, and jaywalking.
Edited at 2017-10-06 02:17 am (UTC)