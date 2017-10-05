More RHOA Drama: Nene Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak-Biercann & Daughter Brielle 'Racists' On Instagram

God their faces look identical now, how sad for Brielle. Reply

honestly... yikes Reply

Kim's face barely looks human at this point. Reply

platypus looking bitches Reply

Omg Reply

ew Reply

Plastic surgeons are making so much money making white girls look stupid as fuck Reply

I don't know why ANYONE would willingly make their face look like that, let alone a pretty 19 year old or w/e Reply

lol of course those shake and go wigs are racist, Kim literally said she was a black woman in a white woman's body Reply

lol Nene and Kim will be friends again in six months. Reply

yeah, but they'll never be close like they were season 1 Reply

lol jfc



Kim kept complaining about bugs at the party and even smashed one on Nene's new white couch, leaving blood stains behind.



*screams internally* Reply

That reminded me of sleeping over my friend's after she had a birthday party in middle school and her mom killed one on the wall and there was a big splotch of blood, so gross lol Reply

"Twin daughter" lol



I can't believe that Kim is only 39. She's always looked ten years older than she claims to be. Reply

SHE IS?! Holy. Shit. Reply

no way Reply

I remember she was 29 when the show first aired and NOBODY BELIEVED HER because she looked like a hard 42. she had to actually prove it which I found embarrassing but apparently she loved talking about it idek. Reply

Yeah I had a hard time believimg she was 39 back then too. It's amazing how plastic surgery can have a reverse effect and age you. That and chaim smoking. Reply

Nene will be up her ass again in a month or two. But yes. We knew Kim was trash after the chicken remark. Reply

“None of the husbands went to Barcelona”



Okay, so why was everyone bitching about Kenya’s husband not going last week? What is the truth.gif Reply

That bug looks like those big ants that fly around.

Nene read Brielle to filth on instagram. Reply

I died @ "fell outta yo funky pussy" and then saying she'll never be Kylie 😂😂 Reply

Kim doesn't even look anything like she did when she married that country boy. How does he feel about her having a completely different face? But it's no shock that Kim is a racist. I hate her, she's so fucking annoying. Reply

We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy!



That drag killed me. Reply

i'm DONE Reply

Lol, damn nene, that's harsh Reply

omg Reply

"because this bathroom has no mirrors besides the sink." Isn't it normal for bathrooms to just have one mirror above the sink? I don't even understand the mirror shade. haha Reply

Something like this minus the mirror above the sink? Lol



The cabinets the sink is installed on are mirrored.Something like this minus the mirror above the sink? Lol Reply

LMAO Reply

Lmao oh shiiiiiit Reply

SCREAMING Reply

NeNes house hasnt been new in like a year and a half though!



But I dislike both of them equally nowadays. I miss ghetto, poor, plastic wig Kim. She was her best w/Big Poppa. Reply

Lmao Reply

NooooOooo woaaah woaahhhh nooooOoooooOooo Reply

LOL Kandi's face is in the still is just like oh hell no. Reply

