More RHOA Drama: Nene Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak-Biercann & Daughter Brielle 'Racists' On Instagram
#RHOA Exclusive: NeNe and Kim are Feuding Over a ‘Roach’ Video + Eva Marcille Refuses to Address Lesbian Rumors https://t.co/n1cUizjVrh— B. Scott (@lovebscott) October 5, 2017
- Earlier today, Nene has gone on a rant on her Instagram account calling coworker Kim Zolciak and her twin daughter Brielle racists and disgusting people.
- B.Scott got the scoop that it all went down a couple weeks ago at Nene's 'Girls and Gays White Party' to show off her new home.
- Kim was invited since she's a cast member but Brielle was not. Brielle is trying to get on the show so she tagged along anyways much to Nene's annoyance.
- Kim kept complaining about bugs at the party and even smashed one on Nene's new white couch, leaving blood stains behind. The two got into a major fight over this and Kim also called out the fact that Nene likes to drive all over in Atlanta in her Rolls Royce and park in handicap spots. Brielle threw some words in about how Nene is constantly disrespectful and thinks she is better than everyone else.
- Fast forward to this past weeks cast trip to Barcelona where Kim was disinvited. Turns around it was all of the girls who didn't want Kim there because she refused to come without Kroy and no one else's husband was coming.
- They called Kim up during the trip and the topic of her being disinvited came up. Kim hung up the call and then sent Sheree a video which Sheree showed to the group on camera.
- In this video, taken weeks ago at Nene's white party, Brielle is seen showing roaches crawling all around the bathroom and another room making derogatory and racial remarks about the state of Nene's home.
