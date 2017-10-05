Julia Roberts Acts Out Her Film Career With James Corden

I love Pretty Woman, Erin Brokovich, and Mystic Pizza Reply

omg how tf could i forget erin brokovich smh i loved that movie tho i do think the script fell flat tbh

Pretty Woman

Everyone Says I Love You

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Reply

ive maybe seen like two of julia's movies tbh

Steel Magnolias is my absolute favorite.



I kind of went through an obsessed with Julia Roberts movies phase though so I like a lot of them.

Shirley McClain is everything in that movie.

that was the best scene lol

WHOS ASS IS THAT?

Closer

Steel Magnolias and Sleeping with the Enemy

Pretty Woman and Sleeping with the enemy.





Also this skit was fun! Reply

closer



closer

Edited at 2017-10-05 10:55 pm (UTC)

pretty woman

stepmom

pretty woman

stepmom

mystic pizza - but I didnt like annabeth gish's storyline, f that creep

Pretty Woman

Closer

Steel Magnolias

Ocean's 11 Reply

Pretty Woman

My Best Friend's Wedding

Stepmom



(She's so cute in this vid when she starts to break during the Stepmom bit.) Reply

The We Hate Movies episode about My Best Friend's Wedding made me cry laughing.

notting hill and pretty woman



notting hill and pretty woman

"i'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her~" that was the deepest shit i'd ever heard when i first watched it lol also cemented my eternal love for hugh grant oop

mystic pizza.

erin brockovich

my best friends wedding

stepmom

runaway bride Reply

pretty woman is one of those movies i could watch over and over along with titanic and spirited away

Stepmom.

Mona Lisa Smile.

Runaway Bride.

Conspiracy Theory. Sometimes.

Pelican Brief, but mainly for Denzel bc yes. Reply

Steel Magnolias, Closer, and Hook are my tops for sure.



This skit was cute af.



Edited at 2017-10-05 11:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Hook was one of my favourite childhood films. It's magical.

Pretty Woman and Closer

I've never liked Julia but I enjoyed My Best Friend's Wedding



I've never liked Julia but I enjoyed My Best Friend's Wedding

I would have despised it if they had stuck with the original ending but I love how it finished in the final cut

I remember watching Stepmom a couple of weeks after my granpha had died and I couldn't handle it. My family and I flip it when it's on tv.

Erin Brockovich is amaazing





Erin Brockovich is amaazing

Julia is kind of underrated, actually (just don't tell her that)

i just recently watched stepmom on lifetime and i didn't realize it was a serious movie

I love most of her comedies and I have a fondness for Mystic Pizza, but Pretty Woman was where I imprinted on her lol

Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, RUNAWAY BRIDE



Honestly, everything pre Ocean's is my fave, after that she hasn't done a movie that I REALLY loved Reply

My friend has a theory about Julia Roberts, idk if it's been jossed by her latter movies but big hair = big success.

Hook is my absolute favorite movie, I will always watch it when it is on, because Robin of course.



I loved this skit. Erin Brockovich, and pretty woman are my faves. Reply

My best friend's wedding

hook, closer, steel magnolias, stepmom, notting hill, mona lisa smile



shes been in a lot of good movies Reply

The Mexican and Mystic Pizza. James Corden has reached "bitch eating crackers" level for me, tho.

Mystic Pizza

Pretty Woman

My Best Friend's Wedding

Erin Brokovich

Stepmom

Steel Magnolias

Hook



Honorable Mentions:



Flatliners

The Mexican Reply

