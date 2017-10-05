Julia Roberts Acts Out Her Film Career With James Corden
Julia Roberts took a trip down memory lane with James Corden to act out some of her past roles on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Corden kicked off the “Role Call” segment, asking Roberts if she was ready to begin and she replied, “As ready as I’m going to get” before launching into a lightning round of 26 short skits in less than 10 minutes.
Source: https://youtu.be/GtBcWxjioiM
What is your favorite Julia Roberts movie?
Everyone Says I Love You
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
I kind of went through an obsessed with Julia Roberts movies phase though so I like a lot of them.
Also this skit was fun!
stepmom
mystic pizza - but I didnt like annabeth gish's storyline, f that creep
Pretty Woman
Closer
Steel Magnolias
Ocean's 11
My Best Friend's Wedding
Stepmom
(She's so cute in this vid when she starts to break during the Stepmom bit.)
"i'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her~" that was the deepest shit i'd ever heard when i first watched it lol also cemented my eternal love for hugh grant oop
my best friends wedding
stepmom
runaway bride
Mona Lisa Smile.
Runaway Bride.
Conspiracy Theory. Sometimes.
Pelican Brief, but mainly for Denzel bc yes.
This skit was cute af.
I would have despised it if they had stuck with the original ending but I love how it finished in the final cut
Julia is kind of underrated, actually (just don't tell her that)
Honestly, everything pre Ocean's is my fave, after that she hasn't done a movie that I REALLY loved
I loved this skit. Erin Brockovich, and pretty woman are my faves.
shes been in a lot of good movies
Pretty Woman
My Best Friend's Wedding
Erin Brokovich
Stepmom
Steel Magnolias
Hook
Honorable Mentions:
Flatliners
The Mexican
Mona Lisa Smile
Secret in Their Eyes (because im trash)
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (because [Spoiler (click to open)]she dies