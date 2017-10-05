Julia Roberts Acts Out Her Film Career With James Corden


Julia Roberts took a trip down memory lane with James Corden to act out some of her past roles on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Corden kicked off the “Role Call” segment, asking Roberts if she was ready to begin and she replied, “As ready as I’m going to get” before launching into a lightning round of 26 short skits in less than 10 minutes.

Source: https://youtu.be/GtBcWxjioiM
What is your favorite Julia Roberts movie?
