Miley Cyrus & Female Tonight Show Writers say Thank You to Hilary Clinton
Adapting the Tonight Show's popular "Thank You Note" segment, the female writers on the show & singer Miley Cyrus took to the desk to write their own Thank You notes to Hilary Clinton in her presence.
The notes ranged from funny to heartfelt-- with Miley getting very emotional during her turn and asking Hilary for a hug.
ONTD, what would your Thank You Note to Hilary say?
source
I’m excited and kinda scared. I know I’ll be depressed when I leave.
and of course
Fast forward to about 40 seconds!
op writing up this post
lol for real though, I guess I would thank her for breaking barriers for women in this country. And also say that it sucks that she became the target for so much misogyny.
i still really really want to read/buy her book but i haven't emotionally prepared myself for it yet
Her politics aside I would thank her for giving little girls a woman to see "in power" and look up to and think "wow I can be somebody some day and men can't stop me", etc. Kids don't really know the layers of politics and I think on the surface it's good for girls to see a woman like Hillary doing what she's doing.
But that's about it.