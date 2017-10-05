LA LA LAND

Miley Cyrus & Female Tonight Show Writers say Thank You to Hilary Clinton



Adapting the Tonight Show's popular "Thank You Note" segment, the female writers on the show & singer Miley Cyrus took to the desk to write their own Thank You notes to Hilary Clinton in her presence.

The notes ranged from funny to heartfelt-- with Miley getting very emotional during her turn and asking Hilary for a hug.


ONTD, what would your Thank You Note to Hilary say?


