Miley Cyrus & Female Tonight Show Writers say Thank You to Hilary Clinton

Miley Cyrus & Female Tonight Show Writers say Thank You to RIGHTFUL president of the united states Hilary Clinton (FUCK OFF TRUMP!)

Thank you, Hillary, for paving a path for us. Even this hashtag is littered with misogynist liars still pathetically trying to tear you down, but you keep going, and so will we. We'll never stop fighting and we'll teach our daughters to fight even harder. #HillaryThankYouNotes — Candice Aiston (@CandiceAiston) October 5, 2017

Oh fuck off Jimmy. You thought it was funny and harmless having Trump on your show. Reply

i mean, painting Hillary Clinton as a feminist icon (as in, someone who actually cares about equality and social justice) is also very irresponsible... Reply

I don't agree. Reply

Look as much as she may have messed up, she definitely is a feminist icon. She's the first female Presidential candidate of a major party, and she almost went all the way. She had an outstanding career and really did make significant policy achievements for the rights of minorities, LGBT, women and children. Reply

mte Reply

Hillary is gonna be just fine. The rest of the country, not so much.



Edited at 2017-10-05 11:02 pm (UTC)

mte Reply

I’m going to see her all alone in a few weeks.

I’m excited and kinda scared. I know I’ll be depressed when I leave. Reply

nooo, aw, don't say that! i'm sure you'll leave with happy memories. i met a lot of friends when i saw her at different events last year. hopefully it's the same for you :) Reply

i hope so. i've gone to events alone even concerts but i always get nervous. i splurged on a ticket and you get the book with it so i'm excited. it's my anxiety messing with my head. Reply

i can't believe it's almost been a year Reply

longest year ever Reply

I was saying the same thing the other day Reply

Mine would say thanks for trying...I guess. Reply

I was so grateful to have the campaign to throw myself into after I lost a great job last year. Reply

love peace and chicken grease Reply

lol she slips in and out of cultural appropriation so easily don't she Reply

she's 1/743 cherokee, so this is ok. Reply

all the Yt ex disney flops tbhand of course Reply

It’s so cute to dress like this and make cute noises!!

Fast forward to about 40 seconds!







Edited at 2017-10-05 11:14 pm (UTC)

op writing up this post op writing up this post Reply

Is that communitychannel? I haven't seen one of her videos in ages Reply

ONTD, what would your Thank You Note to Hilary say?







lol for real though, I guess I would thank her for breaking barriers for women in this country. And also say that it sucks that she became the target for so much misogyny. lol for real though, I guess I would thank her for breaking barriers for women in this country. And also say that it sucks that she became the target for so much misogyny. Reply

Pretty much Reply

Yup. Thanks for trying. And thanks for CHIP, even though we've lost it at the moment Reply

Mine would say “an attempt was made”. Reply

this made me soooo emotional this morning when i watched it :( JUST LIKE A WOMAN TBH



i still really really want to read/buy her book but i haven't emotionally prepared myself for it yet Reply

I started reading it on a plane and literally cried 5 times during the first chapter. Once you get that out of the way you're fine lol Reply

you're brave for reading it in public! my face gets sooo puffy when i cry so maybe i'll lock myself in my room with a bottle of wine when i decide to crack it open D: Reply

thanks for nothing lol Reply

lol word Reply

essentially Reply

Mte Reply

mhm



Her politics aside I would thank her for giving little girls a woman to see "in power" and look up to and think "wow I can be somebody some day and men can't stop me", etc. Kids don't really know the layers of politics and I think on the surface it's good for girls to see a woman like Hillary doing what she's doing.



But that's about it. Reply

I do feel this way too. Hillary was in deed someone I admired once upon a time Reply

