im currently catching up on this season



im glad they undid lindsey having the brain of a child. she seems dumb, but believable dumb not like eric matthews at the end of boy meets world dumb Reply

Thread

Link

I hate when shows dumb down characters as the seasons go on! A big one for me was Britta on Community. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hate Jimmy. He doesn't deserve Gretchen.



Lindsay and Edgar >> Reply

Thread

Link

I need more of Sam, Shitstain and Honeynutz. Reply

Thread

Link

i want them to have a spinoff tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The guy that Gretchen is fucking is really hot. Reply

Thread

Link

I am loving this season. Gretchen is amazing in her vendetta against Jimmy. And Lindsay and Edgar are everything I've ever wanted! Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy is such a perfect example of entitled white male, even Gretchen deserves better. Reply

Thread

Link

Lindsay looked incredible this episode.



I hope Anne Dudek will pop up again, I love her. Reply

Thread

Link