Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement deal, after his sexist remarks
Dannon cuts ties with spokesman Cam Newton following "sexist" comments https://t.co/nRvi3LlkMC pic.twitter.com/s8CfyI3Igy— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 5, 2017
- Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, fired Newton from his deal
- Spokesperson from Dannon stated his comments were "sexist and disparaging to all women. ... It's simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."
- No word from Newton or his rep
- So far no punishment from the NFL, just a statement calling his remarks: "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league."
Source
Just stupidity all around. I'm surprised he got dropped though. I really didn't expect that.
Edited at 2017-10-05 09:38 pm (UTC)
He's such a disappointment...I used to love him before he started w/ his #AllLivesMatter shit, and this is just another nail in his coffin smh
Oikos is the nastiest stuff around
A well-organized boycott might do the trick, but nobody's organized rn.