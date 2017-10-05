Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement deal, after his sexist remarks




- Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, fired Newton from his deal
- Spokesperson from Dannon stated his comments were "sexist and disparaging to all women. ... It's simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."
- No word from Newton or his rep
- So far no punishment from the NFL, just a statement calling his remarks: "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league."

