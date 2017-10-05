Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement deal, after his sexist remarks

Hitting him where it hurts, good. Reply

Thread

Link

poor dat Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also shocked that the reporter in question had racist tweets that she deleted when people dug through her history after the press conference.



Just stupidity all around. I'm surprised he got dropped though. I really didn't expect that. Reply

Thread

Link

Those tweets were.... something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg are there still receipts? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm gonna regret asking, but...racist tweets? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why don’t people start a new twitter? The MOMENT I become a public figure, I’m deleting my current twitter, Facebook, this fucking account, and even my Pinterest. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not all that surprised. She's looks the part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yogurt, keeping your poops regular and your sexists off their products. Reply

Thread

Link





sucks for him. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-10-05 09:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

GOOD Reply

Thread

Link

i mean Reply

Thread

Link

Poor dat Reply

Thread

Link





He's such a disappointment...I used to love him before he started w/ his Good.He's such a disappointment...I used to love him before he started w/ his #AllLivesMatter shit, and this is just another nail in his coffin smh Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can’t say he doesn’t deserve it, self hating sexist trash Reply

Thread

Link

Ha



Oikos is the nastiest stuff around Reply

Thread

Link

now imagine how wild would it be if hollywood stopped supporting rapists and their movies as well? a girl can dream. Reply

Thread

Link

But people still go to see the films by those rolls of cockcheese. No money lost, therefore why stop support?



A well-organized boycott might do the trick, but nobody's organized rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If movies were sponsored things would be very different in Hollywood. But the blame falls 100% on people who watch their movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link