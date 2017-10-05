Kaia Gerber’s Secret to a Killer Model Walk
source
As the daughter of Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber had a lot to live up to for her fashion month debut, but the second-generation star more than proved herself. Here, the season’s It girl breaks down the secrets to her runway walk and reflects on all those incredible Spring 2018 show moments.
the way people were praising her walk i was eager to see it and i was just like
i just think it seems a bit forced
she's clearly trying...hard
I agree it shows how hard she's trying, but that will probably improve over time
Generally, models who made it big without a decent walk were good at editorials/photographs. Most of the nepotism model crowd suck at both (except Gigi who photographs interestingly because she actually has a distinctive face).
each as bland as the next
omg she's so fucking gorgeous. BYE KENDULL
Edited at 2017-10-05 09:34 pm (UTC)