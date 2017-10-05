Charlize Theron talks about her character on The Orville
*Plays the captain of a mining ship who at first is grateful to be rescued, but the audience will see she has ulterior motives and isn't as innocent as she seems.
*Her character is charming and wins everyone on the ship over, but Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) soon grows suspicious.
The Orville airs tonight at 9PM on Fox.
Source 1 source 2
alara deserves better.
Episode 3 and 4 were tight. This show just needs to balance the humor a bit better, but I'm genuinely enjoying it.
The jokes that are like "I have an anti-bullying law named after me" and Bortus (?) watching Rudolf work well but others fall flat.
I suppose they could have broken up by now IDK. Something weird is going on with Seth lately, like in the last week to a week and a half.
Edited at 2017-10-05 09:56 pm (UTC)
Of course he wasn't working with any of them and wasn't their boss.
Fox's trailer for the Pilot episode messed things up a bit, since it set a tone that was never intended to be a part of this show. But once I got passed the pilot and passed the false advertisement, I've grown to really love this show for what it is. And among all of these gritty Netflix/HBO/CW shows, this is truly a breath of fresh air.
The last thing we need right now is dark and moody imo
OK END RANT
Just here to say what the fuck were you thinking dating Sean Penn, and Atomic Blonde was the best
It still needs to work out its tone. When it turns comedic, it feels a little disjointed.
Not sure if I wanna support Seth and his stupid jokes tbh
The first two episodes aren't that good but I really enjoyed episodes 3 and 4. It has that optimistic sci-fi feel to it that made Star Trek such a precious show. The humor can be hit or miss imo, but they tone it down a lot anyways and the show gets more dramatic as it goes on.
"One summer, I got a bunch of cardboard and paints and Christmas lights and built a replica of the bridge in my sister’s room because she was away for the summer,” recalls MacFarlane, beaming a smile warm enough to melt a Klingon’s heart. “I wasn’t really great with my construction and it all fell down pretty quickly, but I ended up building another one for a class project. Any excuse I can find to shoehorn the Enterprise into something I’m doing...”
He's done a lot of Trek stuff--been on their BluRay special features, been on Enterprise, written forwards to Trek books, been on documentaries:
Or as PatStew put it:
Edited at 2017-10-06 12:58 am (UTC)
This is cute, no wonder the Orville has that Next Gen feel
it's gonna get cancelled anyway
I must be a sucker for cheap laughs because all that leg shit had me howling.