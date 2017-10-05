Charlize Theron talks about her character on The Orville

I enjoyed the first two episodes of this series, but then the third episode hit and I zzzzzz'd out. I'm all for ethical discussions in sci-fi, but something about the way the episode was done was very boring to me. This one sounds interesting, though. Reply

is she supposed to look older on this show? because that screenshot... Reply

she's giving me melora hardin Reply

This will be canceled Reply

i'm surprised by how much i enjoy this since i'm not a fan of seth. i still think it will be cancelled though.



alara deserves better. Reply

I like it. Idk ratings so but I hope that it hangs on. Reply

She’s looking busted nowadays Reply

ia Reply

She looks like the boss from The Bold Type in that still... Melora Hardin! Reply

When I first saw her on The Office, I totally thought she could have been Charlize's older sister. Reply

BABE flawlessssss icon Reply

lmao i thought you were talking to yourself Reply

lmao could you imagine? Reply

wow i should've scrolled a little farther and seen your comment mte Reply

Damn homegirl is only 42. She is looking rough as hale. Reply

I wish we saw more of those two pilots, I think I like them the best so far Reply

I think this ep has a Gordon/Lamar B plot. Reply

Episode 3 and 4 were tight. This show just needs to balance the humor a bit better, but I'm genuinely enjoying it. The jokes that are like "I have an anti-bullying law named after me" and Bortus (?) watching Rudolf work well but others fall flat. Reply

didn't they date at one point? Reply

No, but they were in that western movie of his and had insane chemistry. Maybe they're knocking boots behind the scenes or something, but not officially dating afaik Reply

No he’s dating the girl who plays Alara on the show or at least he was last month.



I suppose they could have broken up by now IDK. Something weird is going on with Seth lately, like in the last week to a week and a half.



Edited at 2017-10-05 09:56 pm (UTC)

Yikes, she's very young. That's... disappointing. Reply

That's Seth. He rarely (and I'd say pretty much never in the last ten years) dates anyone older than 25. He claims he's moved past that stage and yet....he never does. Reply

I really hope the breakup doesn't get messy, for her sake and her job on the show. He should know better, but. Men. Reply

Well, the good thing is Seth is on good terms with nearly all of his exes and most of them talk about what a great guy he is and how friendly they still are with each other.



Of course he wasn't working with any of them and wasn't their boss. Reply

No she’s too old for him. He only dates women in their early to mid 20s unfortunately. Reply

The first episode of this was kind of bland, but the rest have been good. I like how it's both funny and yet very serious... and that cameo of Liam Neeson was crazy. Plus, the aesthetic looks more like Star Trek: Discovery should've looked, as this seems like it could actually take place before TOS. Reply

I LOVE this show. The cast is pretty diverse, the women are fucking amazing. I'm excited for tonight's ep. I had no idea I would love this so much tbh



Fox's trailer for the Pilot episode messed things up a bit, since it set a tone that was never intended to be a part of this show. But once I got passed the pilot and passed the false advertisement, I've grown to really love this show for what it is. And among all of these gritty Netflix/HBO/CW shows, this is truly a breath of fresh air.



The last thing we need right now is dark and moody imo



OK END RANT Reply

I loved that at the end of last week's ep, they didn't go the route of "OMG showing them the sky would result in chaos and people screaming in fear and basically The Purge" and instead had everyone amazed and speechless in a good way...like it's nice to imagine not everything has to end in horror and destruction sometimes. Reply

Yeah, I was actually quite surprised about that! It's evident the light-hearted tone is deliberate. I hope they stick to that for as long as it's on

this show looks so so bad... Reply

Just here to say what the fuck were you thinking dating Sean Penn, and Atomic Blonde was the best Reply

I want Seth's voice, it's perfection Reply

This show has gotten better with each episode. It really does feel like a spiritual successor to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" -- the third and fourth episodes both felt like "Next Gen" season four episodes.



It still needs to work out its tone. When it turns comedic, it feels a little disjointed.

I saw a part of the show for the first time last week and I honestly was mildly enthused by it. Don't think I'll follow the show but I wanted to throw my 2 cents in. Reply

Is this good?



Not sure if I wanna support Seth and his stupid jokes tbh Reply

The first two episodes aren't that good but I really enjoyed episodes 3 and 4. It has that optimistic sci-fi feel to it that made Star Trek such a precious show. The humor can be hit or miss imo, but they tone it down a lot anyways and the show gets more dramatic as it goes on. Reply

Seth's got that little boy head/grown man body thing going on. Reply

It's the curse of the fat/wide Irish and/or Scottish head. Which I unfortunately know from personal experience. Reply

Anna Farris looks good on that first video cap Reply

I like this show. It feels more like Star Trek then some recent incarnations of Star Trek. Reply

I thought I would hate this show, but I've been enjoying how close to Next Gen it feels. My bf started watching it because he thought it would be funny and I was like "holy shit, this is actually a decent play on Star Trek". Is Seth a fan? I know Brannon Braga is involved, so that probably helps. Reply

Seth is a HUGE Trek nerd. When he was a kid he said he would do stuff like this:



"One summer, I got a bunch of cardboard and paints and Christmas lights and built a replica of the bridge in my sister’s room because she was away for the summer,” recalls MacFarlane, beaming a smile warm enough to melt a Klingon’s heart. “I wasn’t really great with my construction and it all fell down pretty quickly, but I ended up building another one for a class project. Any excuse I can find to shoehorn the Enterprise into something I’m doing...”



He's done a lot of Trek stuff--been on their BluRay special features, been on Enterprise, written forwards to Trek books, been on documentaries:





Or as PatStew put it:





Edited at 2017-10-06 12:58 am (UTC)

Oh I completely forgot he was on Enterprise! I always assumed it was just an early acting gig for him lol but Family Guy already would've been pretty big by then.

This is cute, no wonder the Orville has that Next Gen feel

Sir Patrick is a treasure. dying @ that recreation of his demented grin Reply

This show is like a weird combo of TNG fanfic w/ juvenile unfunny humor yet for some reason i enjoy watching it *shrug*



it's gonna get cancelled anyway Reply

