seth glare

Charlize Theron talks about her character on The Orville



*Plays the captain of a mining ship who at first is grateful to be rescued, but the audience will see she has ulterior motives and isn't as innocent as she seems.

*Her character is charming and wins everyone on the ship over, but Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) soon grows suspicious.

The Orville airs tonight at 9PM on Fox.





