'My Fair Lady' Revival Cast Announcement



Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) will star as Eliza Doolittle in the Lincoln Center revival of the classic musical, with British actor Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown) playing Henry Higgins. Norbert Leo Butz will be Alfie Doolittle, and Dame Diana Rigg will be Mrs Higgins.

To clarify, this is a theater production and NOT a film revival.

Any thoughts, my fellow ONTD theater nerds? Did you know Lauren Ambrose could sing?
