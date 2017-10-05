'My Fair Lady' Revival Cast Announcement
Just in! #MyFairLady to star Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, @NorbertLButz & Diana Rigg: https://t.co/Iv3BedwL7D pic.twitter.com/uA21q5cMbN— broadway.com (@broadwaycom) October 5, 2017
Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) will star as Eliza Doolittle in the Lincoln Center revival of the classic musical, with British actor Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown) playing Henry Higgins. Norbert Leo Butz will be Alfie Doolittle, and Dame Diana Rigg will be Mrs Higgins.
Source
To clarify, this is a theater production and NOT a film revival.
Any thoughts, my fellow ONTD theater nerds? Did you know Lauren Ambrose could sing?
ETA: Shit, OK, slay a bit IMO!
Edited at 2017-10-05 09:04 pm (UTC)
HOWEVER I am THRILLED by Norbert Leo Butz being in anything. I also saw Diana Rigg play Mrs. Higgins in a truly terrible production of Pygmalion in London about 6 years ago and she was excellent, so that's a super exciting bit of casting.
YOU YOU YOU YOU
RIDE UP MY THIGHS
note: I just watched six feet under for the first time and i loved it!!
Edited at 2017-10-05 09:12 pm (UTC)
WOOOOOOOUDNT IT BE LOVERRRRRRLLLLLLYYYYYEEEEEEEE
I would have rather seen Lauren Ambrose in that Funny Girl revival she was slated to do a couple of years ago before the financing fell through.