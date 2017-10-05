'My Fair Lady' Revival Cast Announcement

I did know Lauren can sing, but can she do accents? And 40 is kind of old for Eliza, tbh... Reply

tbf she doesn't look 40. shit i thought she was closer to 30 Reply

I agree, she's older than I would have pictured someone in the role. But men get cast in roles they are too old for all the time, so I don't mind. Reply

theater is much kinder than tv/film when it comes to women's age, kristen chenoweth was 35 when she was playing a freshman in college Reply

meh its broadway, she looks great and will read fine from the audience Reply

I've never seen this musical in any form and didn't know Lauren could sing either but I love her and I am hft!



ETA: Shit, OK, slay a bit IMO!







Edited at 2017-10-05 09:04 pm (UTC)

I've heard Lauren sing and she was supposed to do that cancelled Funny Girl revival years ago, and she's not a soprano which makes me terribly nervous. my dream was Laura Benanti, particularly if they were going to cast Eliza older.



HOWEVER I am THRILLED by Norbert Leo Butz being in anything. I also saw Diana Rigg play Mrs. Higgins in a truly terrible production of Pygmalion in London about 6 years ago and she was excellent, so that's a super exciting bit of casting. Reply

NOoooooooooo One asked for this!!!!! Let a classic be a classic Reply

ppl revive theater shows all the time bb Reply

This isn't a movie remake, it's a stage production. Reply

OMG Claire Fisher, Olenna Tyrell & Lord Bertie! Reply

i'm not into this remake, but I love Lauren Ambrose. that is all Reply

Whenever I think of Lauren singing, I think of Claire on the last season of Six Feet Under singing that little song about panty hose ruining her life in her daydream.



YOU YOU YOU YOU

RIDE UP MY THIGHS Reply

Yessss. I was surprised by a lot of the comments saying that they didn't know she could sing considering she sang on SFU. Reply

Weren't they also making a move that Keira Knightley was attached to and then she dropped, and Carey Mulligan took her place? Or is there a God and it died? Reply

That died years ago fortunately, lol. Colin Firth as Higgins would've been interesting though Reply

I agree about Colin Firth. Reply

his name was being floated years ago for the stage revival as well and I'd really have loved to see him do it Reply

I'm excited for Harry Hadden-Paton. I loved him on Downton Abbey! Reply

this is a funny coincidence because My Fair Lady toured in Australia recently and the Mr Higgins in that production was the actor who played guy who knocked up Edith and disappeared in Germany Reply

i love my fair lady!! i think i'll watch it today Reply

It's the best movie musical ever, imo. I just bought the bluray a few months ago and it is GORGEOUS. Reply

omg i totally agree!! i had it on vhs like 20 years ago and it was dazzling even then, i LOVE it so much omg Reply

note: I just watched six feet under for the first time and i loved it!!



Edited at 2017-10-05 09:12 pm (UTC)

lol the random songs in that show were so out of place and bizarre, I loved them.



i absolutely hated the movie version. could not deal with audrey scretching like a dying cat. Reply

jfc i can HEAR this gif Reply

lol same. i know audrey has a great appeal to smart people and airheads who want to pretend they're classy alike but as far as acting goes, i think she's keira knightley levels of unnatural. Reply

WOOOOOOOUDNT IT BE LOVERRRRRRLLLLLLYYYYYEEEEEEEE Reply

I love Audrey but I'll admit she was very miscast as Eliza. Reply

aww, lol, i loved her as eliza. so cute. then again, maybe that's nostalgia talking Reply

I love almost every musical, but I cannot get past the misogyny of My Fair Lady. I just never find it romantic that Eliza chooses an old guy who looks down on her and treats her like shit over a hot young guy who treats her like a queen.



I would have rather seen Lauren Ambrose in that Funny Girl revival she was slated to do a couple of years ago before the financing fell through. Reply

oh same this show is garbage lol Reply

lol yeah, and higgins isn't even the type of asshole you can kinda get a woman being attracted to, a la sawyer from Lost, he's just a jerk throughout the entire play. Reply

I don't know why people say this, she would've been bored with Freddie within a year because she would realize she never liked him as much as he liked her. For all we know Eliza and Higgins are just colleagues/roommates once the show ends. Reply

That's always been my take on it as well. Freddie is obsessed with her and she doesn't reciprocate, I don't see that working out well. And I don't think she ends up with Higgins, either. Reply

My point is that it's a misogynistic male fantasy that women want men who control them and treat them like shit more than they want men who treat them with respect. The fact that she's written as not being into someone who treats her well but will choose to be with someone who is emotionally abusive to her at all times is the problem. Reply

Well Shaw had some thoughts on those pairings and how Eliza ended up if you'd like to know... Reply

Julie Andrews will always be THE Eliza but I'm down with Lauren. Reply

