'Bromans' Contestant Tian Delgado Charged With Class A Drug Possession



ONTD: Have you ever broken the law?



i accidently killed my stepdad by switching his heart pills but im glad for it, fuck him Reply

Edited at 2017-10-05 08:39 pm (UTC) Reply

I AM LITERALLY CRYING Reply

lol irlllll Reply

the "TVPeru" is the cherry on this gif Reply

LMFAO Reply

Is this true sis..? Reply

this post escalated quicker than expected Reply

jesus Reply

It usually takes at least a few confessions to really get the ball rolling... Reply

Edited at 2017-10-05 08:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Awesome Reply

is this a riverdale rp



Edited at 2017-10-05 10:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Starting the post off with a bang Reply

Is this the new "I buried my cat alive"? Reply

This is the kind of ONTD content that I've been missing...



Two questions: 1) Are you white? and 2) Do you harbor any romantic feelings towards your mother's nephew/niece? Reply

Ok, sis. Slay Reply

omg Reply

Doesn't sound like an accident to me. Reply

LMAO fuck what?



Welp confessing to manslaughter is an interesting way to start off a post. Reply

sis what did u switch them with Reply

And you didn't get caught? Badass. Reply

pls give us more deets Reply

the fbi is on the case sis Reply

Something like 8,000 people die every year from medication mix-ups. Reply

wow i have decided to stan forever



kween of karma tbh Reply

Well that escalated quickly Reply

I gasped irl Reply

he's only 21? Reply

I came here to say this. He looks like he's around 30 Reply

ONTD: have you ever broken the law?



Oh repeatedly, but I'd stop if they would fucking legalize marijuana across the entire US of A



Edited at 2017-10-05 08:42 pm (UTC) Reply

mte Reply

Lied about my age to get some grown man dique. To be fair I was literally 2 months away from turning 18 at the time. Reply

The age of consent in your state was 18? Reply

I've broken the law lots of times oops. I've smoked weed a million times before it was legalized in my state, done a bunch of other much more illegal drugs, sold drugs, drank before I was 21 (and got an MIP because of it), I've shoplifted, I've graffiti'd (gotten caught, had to do community service), trespassed, and more! Judge me all you want. I'm not exactly proud of my behavior but I had a rough childhood, bruh. Reply

Eh, none of that hurt anyone—some might disagree when it comes to shoplifting but fuck ‘em. Nothing to be ashamed of. Reply

Most laws are unnecessary and willfully oppressive anyway. Reply

What did you sell and was your product good? Reply

I'm sure everyone has broken at least some little law. That intent to supply part isn't good news for him I'd assume. Reply

No, never Reply

the only good looking one, goddammit. Reply

Have you ever broken the law?



Tons of times. Smoking weed, drinking underage, shoplifting (when I was a kid just being dumb), traffic laws like speeding, trespassing (didn't know better, but got caught by the cops having sex while I was trespassing so that was fun)...also my state has lots of antiquated sex laws on the books that aren't enforced and I've broken those too.



So basically, nothing serious, but yes. Reply

When I was in Ireland in college I got my dad some whiskey and shipped it in a box that I labeled "vase". Thankfully it wasn't intercepted. Reply

How is he 21???? Reply

can we stop trying to make this show happen Reply

Yes. Cuz it's happening. Reply

Why tho? It's an rarity to see some kind of this show nowadays. There are dicks and asses, and dicks. We are having fun. Lemme chill cos I wanna have fun too okay *fights back tears* Reply

I've been pulled over for speeding 6 times and never even gotten a warning. I realize speeding doesn't make me a safe driver, but otherwise, I'm extremely competent and people compliment my driving skills. Even when I'm not in a rush, I like to speed. /shrugggssss Reply

I've been pulled over for speeding 6 times and never even gotten a warning



Teach me your ways omg. I'm the same way...I'm a really good driver, I just tend to go faster than the speed limit, and I've gotten several speeding tickets. I have a lead foot and I got it from my mom so :/ Reply

yep, got my lead foot from my mom. although I'm 27, I look anywhere from 5-10 years younger (especially without makeup) so I usually cry, freak out and apologize profusely. BUT NOW, I officially have my license/license plate and registration for the state I live in (I've been here for 4 years and never changed anything over)... so I'm definitely fair game again. Having an out of state plate, I've been told is a real headache in terms of paper work for police.



Another main reason? I'm white, so take that as you will. It's a fucking unfair bias, but I doubt I'd get away with as much if I were a woc.



the first time I got pulled over, I told him I was really sick and he asked if I needed an ambulance and I told him I didn't know and I just wanted to get home, so he let me on my way... I'm an asshole lmfao. Reply

