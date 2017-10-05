'Bromans' Contestant Tian Delgado Charged With Class A Drug Possession
ITV2’s Bromans star Tian Delgado charged with Class A drug possession https://t.co/D2WtIAm5Mi— Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) October 1, 2017
ITV2's hot new series Bromans has tongues a-wagging for all the right reasons, challenging 8 gladiator wannabes to duke it out for the title of Britain's Next Broman Superstar. The lads and their girlfriends are tasked with living in "Ancient Rome."
But one bro is making headlines all his own, and not for what he's packing under his leather man-skirt. 21-year-old Tian Delgado has been charged by British police with possession of class A drugs with the intent to supply. Delgado is expecting in an Aylesbury Crown court at the end of the month and could face jail time.
Bromans continues tonight on ITV2.
Source: @UpdatedCeleb.
ONTD: Have you ever broken the law?
i accidently killed my stepdad by switching his heart pills but im glad for it, fuck him
Omg
Is this true sis..?
Two questions: 1) Are you white? and 2) Do you harbor any romantic feelings towards your mother's nephew/niece?
Welp confessing to manslaughter is an interesting way to start off a post.
kween of karma tbh
Oh repeatedly, but I'd stop if they would fucking legalize marijuana across the entire US of A
Tons of times. Smoking weed, drinking underage, shoplifting (when I was a kid just being dumb), traffic laws like speeding, trespassing (didn't know better, but got caught by the cops having sex while I was trespassing so that was fun)...also my state has lots of antiquated sex laws on the books that aren't enforced and I've broken those too.
So basically, nothing serious, but yes.
When I was in Ireland in college I got my dad some whiskey and shipped it in a box that I labeled "vase". Thankfully it wasn't intercepted.
Teach me your ways omg. I'm the same way...I'm a really good driver, I just tend to go faster than the speed limit, and I've gotten several speeding tickets. I have a lead foot and I got it from my mom so :/
Another main reason? I'm white, so take that as you will. It's a fucking unfair bias, but I doubt I'd get away with as much if I were a woc.
the first time I got pulled over, I told him I was really sick and he asked if I needed an ambulance and I told him I didn't know and I just wanted to get home, so he let me on my way... I'm an asshole lmfao.
I stole a pocket-sized tin of mints from Tesco when I was about 6/7. About a week later I burst into tears and told my mum I’d shoplifted them, the guilt was too much.