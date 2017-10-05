Pitbull to release a Spanglish banger featuring Fifth Harmony
La fiesta! @FifthHarmony announce @Pitbull collaboration is coming 😍💥💞 >>> https://t.co/xf4VqLcBWe pic.twitter.com/LtTPu7Ywmt— MTV Music 🎵 (@MTVMusicUK) October 5, 2017
Pitbull will debut his new song with Fifth Harmony titled "Por Favor," which he will perform with the girl group at the third annual Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 26
source 1
coming for despacito wig
Ally will shine
Queen. ❤️
Latin American Awards who though? On that topic, Spotify has a playlist with the Latin Grammy nominees and it has some treasures there.
Yaaas I'm ready for another bop from my queens.