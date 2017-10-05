Pink Refuses to Work With Dr. Luke Ever Again + Calls Kesha Allegations "His Karma"
- In a recent interview with the New York Times, Pink is lashing out at pop producer Dr. Luke who refuses to work him ever again and is calling Kesha's abuse allegations "his karma" for how he treats people.
- Pink directly said: “I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person. I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him. He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”
- Pink worked with him on her smash album I'm Not Dead, they did 3 songs together including the huge hits "Who Knew' and "U + Ur Hand".
That's an interesting way to word this....
I hope he rots. Also, fuck Katy for still being tight with him.
That alone told me everything I needed to know about my assumptions/things I have heard regarding Katy.
I didn't know about the LA Reid allegations either..
Not surprised about LA. At this point, a male producer being trash shouldn't be a shocking revelation.
It's good to see so many of these artists speak out against him. I'm sure Kesha could've used that a few years ago, tho. But better late than never?
He and his lawyers are desperate af even getting Lady Gaga and her texts with Kesha involved.
her, kelly, kesha....when will the industry start to actually take women seriously for once. hes vile.
