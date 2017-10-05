Pink Refuses to Work With Dr. Luke Ever Again + Calls Kesha Allegations "His Karma"

i think right word is consequences... Reply

MTE, I'm confused by her wording there... Reply

Lol yts don't know how to use the word karma Reply

not just yts sis

Reply

That's correct tbh Reply

ummmm thats a really weird way to say this. leaves a bad taste in my mouth Reply

Kesha's victory and his demise has been so refreshingly unexpected.



I hope he rots. Also, fuck Katy for still being tight with him. Reply

Katy isn’t tight with him but nice try. Reply

Kelly Clarkson said they were close in a recent interview. He also ghost produced music on her new album. Reply

they are close enough babe. i mean hey i get it, we all have at least, at least one fav who has done some shit that we don't like, but katy hasn't come out against him in strong and remarkable ways. Reply

Kelly Clarkson literally said that they were still close and that there's a reason why Katy and Dr. Luke get along.



That alone told me everything I needed to know about my assumptions/things I have heard regarding Katy. Reply

iamamerman







Speaking of Katy and Dr. Luke lol @ her one delusional stan getting banned / deleting themselves. Whatever.

Kesha's victory? Didn't she lose the case? Reply

I didn't know about the LA Reid allegations either..



Full piece from interview:I didn't know about the LA Reid allegations either..

"LA told me you'll be a rockstar all you have to change is everything you are" she's been exposing him lol. Reply

I didn't like the "I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that", but that kinda makes sense in context.

Not surprised about LA. At this point, a male producer being trash shouldn't be a shocking revelation. Reply

yea i think she's basically saying, "i wasn't there to know for sure, but he's a shit person all around so i'm not surprised by the allegations" Reply

No one can flat out say that he did it, even though we know he did, because he's hasn't been convicted & it's not easy to prove so they could be held liable for slander. Dr. Luke is definitely the type that would sue in an instant. Reply

What she's saying about Dr Luke is basically the same statement Kelly Clarkson made. They might have been similarly advised on what is legally permissible... Reply

Edited at 2017-10-05 08:03 pm (UTC)

yet another reason why I like her. Reply

I'm still pissed about the way Kesha's lawsuits were handled by that judge.



It's good to see so many of these artists speak out against him. I'm sure Kesha could've used that a few years ago, tho. But better late than never? Reply

That should have recused herself. She was biased as hell. Reply

She makes everything about herself. Reply

Like any true popstar! But to be fair, it's not as if she can talk about what actually happened to Kesha because he could sue her (P!nk) to hell and and back, since there have been no official rulings legally "legitimizing" what happened. I mean, shit Lady Gaga has even been dragged into this by Dr. Luke. Reply

Right? Gaga was dragged into it over a text. He's proven to be vengeful af. Reply

They asked her thoughts and then she said why she refuses to work with him. I think that's more damning on him. Reply

Most people do. Reply

the western idea of karma has as much to do with his partial demise as thoughts and prayers Reply

Kelly Clarkson removed her name from writing credits and lost out on $ simply to not be connected to him. He is not a good person. Reply

if she hates him so much and thinks he's so awful why can't she just say "i believe kesha"? why does she have to say "i don't know what happened but if these are false accusations that's just his karma" Reply

Maybe it's a legal thing? Couldn't his lawyers go after her if she outright said that? Idk.



He and his lawyers are desperate af even getting Lady Gaga and her texts with Kesha involved. Reply

Probs so she doesn't get sued Reply

yeah he's proven to be pretty litigious Reply

I'm thinking this as well. Reply

definitely because he's sue happy as fuck Reply

He will sue her ass in a second. Reply

poor wording but good on her for calling that POS out

her, kelly, kesha....when will the industry start to actually take women seriously for once. hes vile. Reply

MTE on all this. Reply

Good on her to call out that fucking scumbag. I wish she would've worded it better, though. Reply

I love P!nk is still selling more records and singles than pretty much all of her early 2000s contemporaries Reply

People need to understand what karma actually means before using it in that context. Consult a dictionary. Reply

I mean, most people use it in a "what goes around comes around way" now, I think it's pretty much taken on a dual meaning. Reply

fair enough but it actually DOES have a meaning. white people can't just create new meanings lol Reply

