Adam Beach, Delanna Studi & other Native Americans talk #BoycottYellowstone & Representation




- On #BoycottYellowstone and Kelsey Asbille (Chow) (who claims to be Cherokee descent) being cast as a Native American woman in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.
- Actor Adam Beach, DeLanna Studi (Chair of SAG-AFTRA National Native American Committee) and Heather Rae (Producer and CoFounder of The Native Networkers) & more are interviewed and having varying opinons. Talks about the complication and history in regards to Native tribal affiliation, poor representation and narrow views of indigenous people and cultures in general.
- TLDR; We need do better with Native American casting and representation and we can do better.

