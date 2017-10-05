Adam Beach, Delanna Studi & other Native Americans talk #BoycottYellowstone & Representation
This Small Controversy About Native American Casting Asks Big Questions https://t.co/XmpNo6CH5V via @arianelange— adam rueben beach (@adamruebenbeach) October 4, 2017
- On #BoycottYellowstone and Kelsey Asbille (Chow) (who claims to be Cherokee descent) being cast as a Native American woman in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.
- Actor Adam Beach, DeLanna Studi (Chair of SAG-AFTRA National Native American Committee) and Heather Rae (Producer and CoFounder of The Native Networkers) & more are interviewed and having varying opinons. Talks about the complication and history in regards to Native tribal affiliation, poor representation and narrow views of indigenous people and cultures in general.
- TLDR; We need do better with Native American casting and representation and we can do better.
SOURCE
I can't believe there isn't one person on an Indian reservation that knows how to hunt animals besides the white guy who married a native woman. And he's some superhero white guy, who is smarter than the 6 native cops and the white female FBI agent who is totally useless and seems to have never had a day's worth of training and merely exists to prop the white guy as a hero.
wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.....she's not actually of Cherokee descent?
“The enrollment and descendant records of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have been searched for the aforementioned person. Kelsey Asbille (Chow) is not now nor has she ever been an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. No documentation was found in our records to support any claim that she descends from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.” -Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Enrollment Specialist
she never addressed adam beach's boycott or provided any proof that she was cherokee either, so... 🤔
This is a really complicated subject, and I don't blame people for their skepticism. I mean, the woman who wrote My Immortal got called out by her brother for pretending to be Native, like, a week ago. It's not like this isn't an ongoing problem.
sad. as a WOC you would think she would know better.
also i hate the idea of claiming ancestry like this when you're 1/14000 native. I'm 1/32 lakota and my great grandpa was born on a reservation but i'm not here to fucking get out of my lane to represent them
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/history/2015/10/cherokee_blood_why_do_so_many_americans_believe_they_have_cherokee_ancestry.html
But boycotting Yellowstone National Park seemed REALLY weird so then I actually read the post and was like 'oh yeah, that checks out.'
