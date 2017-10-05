Adam Beach, Delanna Studi & other Native Americans talk #BoycottYellowstone & Representation

listened to a podcast comparing the lives of iron eyes cody and jay silverheels.... iron eyes wasn't even native American!! Reply

iron eyes wasn't even native American!!

I learned that from an ep of the sopranos! Reply

yes to all of this. Reply

OMG Wind River (which Kelsey is also in as a native american girl) was sooooooooooo bad. OMG, just OMG.



I can't believe there isn't one person on an Indian reservation that knows how to hunt animals besides the white guy who married a native woman. And he's some superhero white guy, who is smarter than the 6 native cops and the white female FBI agent who is totally useless and seems to have never had a day's worth of training and merely exists to prop the white guy as a hero. Reply

that part was stupid. i just personally liked the fact it was highlighted that nobody gives a fuck when Native women go missing. or are murdered. as in law enforcement and the gov. liked might be the wrong word, but i guess it was just i wanted someone to throw that out into the ether. Reply

The entire time watching the movie, all I kept thinking about was how his role should have been played by a Native American, whether he was from that specific tribe or married in, he needed to be a local, it just stood out way too much how this white super awesome hunter runs circles around everyone, including the pretty incompetent young FBI agent. Reply

Is that the Renner one? His dick pics in a Skype chat leaked and I want so much to unsee that Reply

I thought the movie was excellent tbh. But yeah..definitely had some issues. Reply

kelsey, go back to starring in hayley kiyoko's music videos and leave native american roles alone Reply

Yes to all of this.

?Kelsey Asbille (Chow) (who claims to be Cherokee descent)



wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.....she's not actually of Cherokee descent? Reply

Nope, she's not listed in any records as being of Cherokee descent. Reply

But in August, the New York Times identified Asbille as a descendent of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Soon after, actor-producer Sonny Skyhawk made an inquiry to the nation’s Tribal Enrollment Office, which declared in a letter (embedded at the bottom of this page) that the tribe had no record of Asbille, nor could they find any evidence that she was a descendant.



“The enrollment and descendant records of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have been searched for the aforementioned person. Kelsey Asbille (Chow) is not now nor has she ever been an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. No documentation was found in our records to support any claim that she descends from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.” -Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Enrollment Specialist



she never addressed adam beach's boycott or provided any proof that she was cherokee either, so... 🤔 Reply

I'd take lack of official tribal affiliation with a grain of salt considering how the US government and its history with Natives. Though it definitely does help more definitely having it. And I'm coming from someone who has huge doubts about Kelsey and her roots (her silence speaks loudly.) Heather Rae was interviewed in the piece too and she has no official tribal affiliation (she isn't defending Kelsey either though.) Reply

She doesn't have tribal affiliation and didn't grow up surrounded by Cherokee culture. Even if she's not lying, she's also not a part of the community, which is a sticking point for some people because being of Native descent doesn't necessarily mean you have an appropriate idea of Native culture in 2017.



This is a really complicated subject, and I don't blame people for their skepticism. I mean, the woman who wrote My Immortal got called out by her brother for pretending to be Native, like, a week ago. It's not like this isn't an ongoing problem. Reply

That and theres a huge history of non-Natives claiming to be Natives especially in the entertainment industry and being proved otherwise (like Iron Eyes Cody). Reply

We need do better with Native American casting and representation and we can do better.



This x infinity Reply

Not just native Americans. Native north Americans, native south Americans... sigh Reply

That might have sounded a bit too All Lives Matter but I agree with the sentiment about more rep Reply

“What got me jolted by it was that I have a lot of Native female actors that need a job”



sigh :( Reply

The man is right, it's ridiculous that we even have to point out that Natives deserve any form of representation. Reply

Soon after, actor-producer Sonny Skyhawk made an inquiry to the nation’s Tribal Enrollment Office, which declared in a letter (embedded at the bottom of this page) that the tribe had no record of Asbille, nor could they find any evidence that she was a descendant.



Not surprised but oop she rly tried it with that one lmao Reply

i've been waiting 30 years, for a sitcom with a Native family. 30. A mom, a dad, 2-4 adorable but sassy kids. normal boring problems. sitcom misunderstandings and shenanigans. the oversexed family member. the wise family member. the dumb/ditzy family member with a heart of gold. the snoopy neighbor. the happy gay couple across the street. the lesbian soccer coach. the very special episodes. the highlights of Native culture. i mean showing the dresses alone would get fashionistas wet.



come on hollywood, i gave you the damn sitcom cliche playbook.



how many more decades you gonna make me wait hollywood? I want to see a Native family doing normal goddamn things, with canned laughter 30 minutes a week, guaranteed 5 years. Reply

adam beach is fantastic and deserves a better career Reply

mte, he's an incredible actor. Reply

He does. Reply

mte Reply

" We need do better with Native American casting and representation and we can do better"



Agreed Reply

this kelsey girl is shameless lol, like she's done this twice now? yeah the casting directors are at fault but sis isn't innocent in this either.



sad. as a WOC you would think she would know better. Reply

bitches always claim to be cherokee because it's the only tribe they know



also i hate the idea of claiming ancestry like this when you're 1/14000 native. I'm 1/32 lakota and my great grandpa was born on a reservation but i'm not here to fucking get out of my lane to represent them Reply

i did 23 and me and i'm <1% native american. that means 1 person, like 500 years ago. i'm not claiming that. Reply

is 23 & Me a better choice than Ancestry? do they claim the rights to your DNA? Reply

i did them both. 23 and me gives you regions, ancestry gives you countries. the results were 99% what i expected. did find out i'm part finnish and i really want to know who that was and when. i don't think they claim the rights to my dna......that i know of. Reply

23 & me def keeps your DNA, not sure of Ancestry. That's why I'm not doing it, too creepy & I don't wanna be cloned or some weird shit, tbh. Reply

i'm not cool enough to clone, so i'm not worried. Reply

Omg I did it too and I'm 4% NA and I was shocked lmao. I'm assuming it's Taino blood cause I'm Caribbean and no connections/family to the States prior to like...1972. Reply

http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/history/2015/10/cherokee_blood_why_do_so_many_americans_believe_they_have_cherokee_ancestry.html Slate did a great article on why so many Americans think they're Cherokee when they really aren't: Reply

In classic 'ONTD doesn't read', I looked at the title of the post and was like 'oh no! But I love our national parks! It's one of the few non-sitty things about this country!'.



But boycotting Yellowstone National Park seemed REALLY weird so then I actually read the post and was like 'oh yeah, that checks out.' Reply

if i had a nickel for every self-identified cherokee in the media, or the black community, or the south, i'd be rich as fuck. Reply

*sighs* Preach to saying we need to do better. Reply

