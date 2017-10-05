Burger King is one to talk after those fucking terrifying commercials with the king stalking people or whatever. Reply

yeah, I remember one commercial the king went into someone's bedroom???

yeah, this one



Lmao for real! The king was creepy af.

Not as creepy as the makudonarudo commercials

I would legit cry irl if I saw this.

lol ok bk that's a good one

That seems rude to project it over the credits lmfao... those people worked hard on this movie!

Now an other franchise here does curly fries as well, I have absolutely no reason to enter a BK any more.

I've always leaned towards Arby's curly fries, myself.

No Arby's here.

Lmao I assume that's their way of saying "Go with us instead of McDonald's". But they're one to talk with the creepy king ads (as if we forgot about those).

BRA FUCKING VO

That's cute and all...



but McDonalds remains superior



Dem McNugs, Oreo McFlurry, Those little tiny onions on the burgers.

Apparently those little onions are dried onions they re-hydrate.

I have a soft spot for burger king bc that's the only thing we have in the country i'm from but i gotta say mcdonalds does better chili cheese tops

ronald mcdonald has always been scarier than pennywise so they have a point tbh

Lmao mte. I think that's what they were going for in which case, good job!

End clowns 2k18

McDonalds actually sucks in my country, their meat always looks and tastes raw.. so I've always been team Burger King!

Lmao



I'm team mcdonalds rn tho... ever since a few hours ago when I found out they're doing a vegan burger and fries in finland. Bring that burger to NYC pleaseeeeee. That's the only way I'd eat mcdonalds again

But they will probably cook it on the same grill where they cook the meat ones and contaminate them.

Hopefully they have the common sense to cook it separately, like what white castle does.

They had a veggie burger years ago that tasted like cardboard slathered in mustard. I don't trust Ronald.

When I was little, for some reason I had convinced myself that my friend's dad was Ronald McDonald.

