Burger King hijacks 'It' screening with anti-clown message
During the German pre-premiere of 'It' Burger King projected the message "The moral is: never trust a clown" followed by the BK logo over the film's credits.
Do you trust clowns, ONTD?
Not as creepy as the makudonarudo commercials
It begins...
Re: It begins...
but McDonalds remains superior
Dem McNugs, Oreo McFlurry, Those little tiny onions on the burgers.
I'm team mcdonalds rn tho... ever since a few hours ago when I found out they're doing a vegan burger and fries in finland. Bring that burger to NYC pleaseeeeee. That's the only way I'd eat mcdonalds again
the king is just as scary as ronald tho