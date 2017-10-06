Call Me By Your Name @ NYFF 2017: Photos, Q+A, reviews
💕@RealChalamet & @armiehammer before the #NYFF premiere of CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. 🍑 pic.twitter.com/Vnl1iQmwtt— New York Film Fest (@TheNYFF) October 4, 2017
Director Luca Guadagnino and stars Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg attended a Q+A session on the 4th. It was streamed live on Facebook, and you can watch it here. Some highlights:
- Luca hates the process of shooting a film, which is why he likes to work with people he has known for a long time, so they can gossip.
- They filmed a kind of love scene between Michael Stuhlbarg and Amira Casar, Elio's parents, which ended up being cut.
- Timmy spent a month in Italy before filming began, learning Italian and how to play the guitar and piano.
- Armie found it strange to go from playing Oliver to then being immersed in Elio's perspective when recording the audiobook for the novel.
- They were each asked what their favourite classic film was. Luca said "Journey to Italy," Armie said "Cool Hand Luke," Timmy said "Night of the Hunter" and Michael said "Cabaret".
NYFF Film Review: ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Encapsulates a Measured Love for the Ages https://t.co/vY1LP2eoqw #NYFF @theNYFF— Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) October 5, 2017
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME is deeply concerned with the salvation found in the meditative power of the arts. #NYFF https://t.co/2mvf0XwbY8 pic.twitter.com/N6dfggzNsk— Slant (@Slant_Magazine) October 3, 2017
i was not expecting chalamet to go for it that much lmaoooo
On a scale of 1 to 10.How creepy is this dynamic? It'll help me decide whether to watch it in theatres or pirate it.
i'm still reeling. it was beautiful, playful, melancholy, and just so so so so gorgeous. i didn't think i'd laugh as much as i did. there were times that reminded me of my own summer romances or thinking i was sooo in love at age 17 and playing mind games...with myself.
the monologue at the end by elio's father was an absolute gut punch. i was crying, along with everyone else in the theatre.
i'm seeing it again on 10/15 and can't wait.
I'm so ready for that monologue, man.
but i think most people are just excited for a super critically acclaimed adaptation of a book they love
that being said, don't let it deter you. it's a beautiful movie. it'll remind you of your first love and make you long for summer. the relationship is obviously the centerpiece, but the work and setting is worth it alone.
also hey, long time no see! i hope you're doing well 💛
like i searched it on twitter and there's a "CMBYN mafia" ... like it's bad enough with pop girls and cult shows but just one standalone movie that hasn't come out yet? idek
also this sweater he wore is everything rn i want it: http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/armie-hammer-attends-nyff-live-making-call-me-by-your-name-during-the-picture-id857658918
also also night of the hunter is a great choice. pls see it if you havent.
I want to see this movie, though.