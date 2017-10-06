Call Me By Your Name @ NYFF 2017: Photos, Q+A, reviews

Also someone in the audience posted a video of the first kiss scene yesterday. I was gonna add it to the post but it's been taken down now. Reply

i saw it



i was not expecting chalamet to go for it that much lmaoooo

I knoooow. I love how after Oliver stopped and said "Better now?" you could see the exact moment on his face where he thought "Nope" and went back in.

I read spoilers about him licking his face and fingers but damn the thirst was real for elio... I was not expecting THST

I read the book last week, and was ugly crying at work. Can't wait to see the film!

Ohhh I might just pick this up

I want the lil French twink to date Taylor.

He's a woody allen supporter tho :/

I didn't say a long term relationship sis!

of course he is.

And she's a trump supporter. Perfect pairing!

Hands down one of the best movies I've ever seen. I haven't seen Gary Oldman's performance but I find it hard to believe that anyone can top Timothee Chalamet's performance in this film.

Timmy was beyond incredible. I haven't seen Darkest Hour yet, but in the trailer Gary Oldman seems very ~look at me, I'm acting! But I also hate him, so.

he's so fucking hammy i just hate most male actors tbh

I feel like with everything with that film: WWII, major historical figure, Gary Oldman, he's gotta be a lock to win. young actors really don't get much of a shot, much less a nom.

Really looking forward to this.

.. a director that hates to shoot a film?

I wanna watch this but it gives flashbacks of when I was a teen and grown gays would try to hook up with me.



On a scale of 1 to 10.How creepy is this dynamic? It'll help me decide whether to watch it in theatres or pirate it.



Edited at 2017-10-05 07:10 pm (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] elio (the younger one) makes the first move and there isn't much explicit about their scenes together. there's explicit consent. i didn't find it creepy at all. it's a slow-burn and there's nothing predatory about it. if it helps

I also didn't find it creepy. It is a slow burn and it's not sexually explicit. Oliver is so nurturing and loving that you know he will affect Elio in a positive way moving forward with his life. Oliver helps Elio accept himself.

I was a little worried too, and there are a few small moments that highlight the age difference, but overall it's a very equal relationship in a movie that doesn't even have an antagonist. It's just about love, and it's beautiful. But I get why people would be uncomfortable with it, and I'm not gonna jump down their throats to change their mind.

Like... 3? Idk. Not very lol

I'm gonna watch in theatres. I'm taking you guys' advice.

Link





i'm still reeling. it was beautiful, playful, melancholy, and just so so so so gorgeous. i didn't think i'd laugh as much as i did. there were times that reminded me of my own summer romances or thinking i was sooo in love at age 17 and playing mind games...with myself.







the monologue at the end by elio's father was an absolute gut punch. i was crying, along with everyone else in the theatre.



i'm seeing it again on 10/15 and can't wait. i was there!!!! i managed to score a ticket last minute by putting a desperate PSA out on tumblr and someone messaged me back and gave me a ticket for free to the premiere! i saw armie, timothee, and luca speak about the film.i'm still reeling. it was beautiful, playful, melancholy, and just so so so so gorgeous. i didn't think i'd laugh as much as i did. there were times that reminded me of my own summer romances or thinking i was sooo in love at age 17 and playing mind games...with myself.the monologue at the end by elio's father was an absolute gut punch. i was crying, along with everyone else in the theatre.i'm seeing it again on 10/15 and can't wait.

yoooo spoil me, i read the end of the movie was different than the book so what's the change?

It's not different from the book they just cut it off before you get to what essentially amounts to the epilogue in the book. It ends when Elio is still young and they don't flash forward.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the movie ending fast forwards to the house in italy around hannukah and elio walks into the house. the phone rings and oliver is on the phone. they chat for a little and then oliver tells elio he's engaged. he offers congrats, but is kind of speechless. after a bit, elio whispers "oliver, oliver, oliver" and oliver responds with "elio, elio, elio" and they hang up. the last shot is elio sitting in front of a fire, zoomed in on his face, breaking down and crying. credits roll next to his crying face. they cut the entire 20+ year epilogue.

Ugh, so jealous you got into it! I'm trying not to spend $$$$...but it's hard. D: At least it'll be out here next month. <3

Link

OH MY GODDDDDD HOW AMAZING. ;_____;



I'm so ready for that monologue, man. Reply

Parent

i just rt'd sa gif of the kiss on twitter and i swear i am ready for this movie to destroy my soul

Link please!

sharing is caring <3 pls

i wanna see this film bc all the raving reviews piqued my interest, but its fandom (if i can even call it that) really annoys me. i used to follow a few SKAM pages on twitter and tumblr until i noticed a pattern, which basically consisted on straight girls/women who obsessively hop on from one mlm romance to another, and it's all just very HMMMMM. and naturally this movie is the obsession of the month.

Screw the noise (aka the fandom). I too get creeped out by the SKAM girls who obsess over the gay couple. This movie is worth seeing. Not just for the love story but the music, cinematography, etc. It's a really moving film that touches on father/son relationship as well.

i def will, and i'd like to read the book eventually as well bc i heard it's really, really moving and well written!

it is super weird that the skam fandom completely transferred over to this



but i think most people are just excited for a super critically acclaimed adaptation of a book they love Reply

Yeah, I've noticed a LOT of the people on Tumblr who are looking forward to this are also in the SKAM fandom. I've never watched it so I didn't understand the pattern at first.

yeah, it really turned me off. i have a tumblr and it's most fashion/aesthetic and when i went to reblog a few things from CMBYN because i saw it, it was mostly all larries/SKAM girls/women who are moving on to their next ship and fetishizing it, even the IRL actors.



that being said, don't let it deter you. it's a beautiful movie. it'll remind you of your first love and make you long for summer. the relationship is obviously the centerpiece, but the work and setting is worth it alone. Reply

it isn't really hmmmm

i think a fair share of the users here who are hopping on this movie's dick are straight girls too. Reply

Yeah... they fetish any gay pairing. I had to stop going through the call me by your name tag because I'd see them shipping Armie and Timmy. There was this one user that was like "I bet Timmy misses kissing Armie's lips!" I was like 😒 you can always tell because they'll have a gay pairing as their icon Reply

70% of the skam accounts I follow slowly started morphing into cmbyn/timothée chalamet accounts and I was like, waaaaiiiiit what is going on here 👀 they're just way too obvious



also hey, long time no see! i hope you're doing well 💛 Reply

i don't understand at all how this, a single movie, has a "fandom"



like i searched it on twitter and there's a "CMBYN mafia" ... like it's bad enough with pop girls and cult shows but just one standalone movie that hasn't come out yet? idek Reply

Their chemistry is so good. Reply

This is good to know. I'm not sure how I feel about Armie as an actor to this point so maybe this will decide me. Reply

i was surprised at how much i laughed during the movie. Reply

Same! I was not expecting it to be as funny as it was. Oliver's "What did you do?" probably got the most laughs. Reply

Ugh sorry to be That Bitch™ but fuuuuuuuuuuuck that person for having their phone/camera out in the theatre tbh Reply

this plays like two straight dudes rehearsing. Reply

I hit play at work and that was probably a mistake but damn. Reply

dead at the audience laughing. Reply

i needed to see this movie yesterday Reply

I don’t get why the audience was laughing Reply

BIIIIIIITCH Reply

Link





also this sweater he wore is everything rn i want it:



also also night of the hunter is a great choice. pls see it if you havent.



Edited at 2017-10-05 07:25 pm (UTC) cant wait for armie to slay awards season. i hope he takes a swipe at james woods on oscar night just for shits and giggles.also this sweater he wore is everything rn i want it: http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/armie-hammer-attends-nyff-live-making-call-me-by-your-name-during-the-picture-id857658918 also also night of the hunter is a great choice. pls see it if you havent. Reply

that style sweater is usually on sale in a variety of colors at topshop or asos lol Reply

I didn't think about Armie being everywhere for awards season, I don't know why. An Armie + Michael Shannon awards season is just what we need - eviscerate everyone, boys! Reply

Don't forget about Sam Rockwell! Reply

im already obsessed Reply

:/ mad timothee is an Allen supporter.

I want to see this movie, though. Reply

