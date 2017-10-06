Ophelia

Call Me By Your Name @ NYFF 2017: Photos, Q+A, reviews




Director Luca Guadagnino and stars Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg attended a Q+A session on the 4th. It was streamed live on Facebook, and you can watch it here. Some highlights:

  • Luca hates the process of shooting a film, which is why he likes to work with people he has known for a long time, so they can gossip.

  • They filmed a kind of love scene between Michael Stuhlbarg and Amira Casar, Elio's parents, which ended up being cut.

  • Timmy spent a month in Italy before filming began, learning Italian and how to play the guitar and piano.

  • Armie found it strange to go from playing Oliver to then being immersed in Elio's perspective when recording the audiobook for the novel.

  • They were each asked what their favourite classic film was. Luca said "Journey to Italy," Armie said "Cool Hand Luke," Timmy said "Night of the Hunter" and Michael said "Cabaret".










