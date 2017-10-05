Tyrese is being investigated for child abuse
“In the end it’s ONLY the kids that suffer when the parents are at it,” he wrote on Instagram https://t.co/3Aaf2fBd0F— Page Six (@PageSix) October 5, 2017
- TMZ initially reported that Tyrese is being investigated by LA County Dept of Children & Family services, over a claim that he struck his 10 year old daughter so hard that she couldn't sit down
- His ex wife, Norma reported the situation to the court
- Norma is seeking a permanent restraining order that would prohibit him from physically disciplining their daughter
- Norma has also requested full physical and legal custody
Source
All of this drama w/ the Rock could be a diversion. I hope his daughter is ok and that she's safe. :(
😔
As in, I was spanked until I was like 10- cause then my parents were like "you're a lady now so we can't touch you anymore" basically lmao
THO TBH, I preferred the spanking over the sermons cause words hurt more hahaha.
Nevertheless, I don't ever want children cause I know I'm not patient tbh and would probably be the same as my mother.
I'm so sick of child abuse being considered normal
I once saw a clip with his daughter and nanny. He gave the nanny a car since she had been such a good, longterm worker and he seemed so sweet with his kid.
You never know.
I hope his daughter's okay. :(
i will not do that to my kids. and i still hope my biological father dies painfully.
i'm also going to make sure to take anger management shit before i pop a few out. no matter how much i feel i've got a grip on my temper, i figure it can't hurt.
but i remember ass whoopings throughout the years growing up lol
selective memory