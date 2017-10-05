Tyrese is being investigated for child abuse



- TMZ initially reported that Tyrese is being investigated by LA County Dept of Children & Family services, over a claim that he struck his 10 year old daughter so hard that she couldn't sit down
- His ex wife, Norma reported the situation to the court
- Norma is seeking a permanent restraining order that would prohibit him from physically disciplining their daughter
- Norma has also requested full physical and legal custody


All of this drama w/ the Rock could be a diversion. I hope his daughter is ok and that she's safe. :(
