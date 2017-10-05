Tyrese is being investigated for child abuse

“....struck his 10 year old daughter so hard that she couldn't sit down”



I hate corporal punishment. It's assault if you do it to an adult, but it's totally fine and normal if you assault small, vulnerable children. There's long term psychological consequences. Reply

mte! i also hate when people go "well i got hit and survived so why is that too good for kids these days?" because it sucks and is a terrible thing to do. i am so sorry someone hurt you! like damn Reply

MTE. They've normalized the violence done to them. Reply

Those ppl annoy the shit out me because my parents spanked us until we were about 9, it only stopped bcus I hid my dad's leather belts in my stuffed animals and I think it was embarrassing/sad for him to watch me walk over and pull them out the next morning when he had to go to work. I'm still traumatized by some of the angrier spankings, I'll never forget hiding under the bed when I was 3/4 and my dad dragging me out to spank me violently (they were apartment hunting late at night and my sisters were running around chasing each other in the apartment, disturbing other tenants. I kept telling them not to but when my folks didn't reprimand them I joined them. The confusion over being violently spanked over something I thought was ok to do really fucked w me) Reply

this is me lol

As in, I was spanked until I was like 10- cause then my parents were like "you're a lady now so we can't touch you anymore" basically lmao

THO TBH, I preferred the spanking over the sermons cause words hurt more hahaha.



Nevertheless, I don't ever want children cause I know I'm not patient tbh and would probably be the same as my mother. Reply

Yeah I got hit and I turned out fine but as a parent I can't see how I can tell my child to keep their hands to themselves and then put my hand on my child. Also, we teach children that it is not okay for adults to touch them so why the hell would I want to do that to my kids? My Asian mom grew up in a household where hitting was the norm. She also had me at 21 and was a single working mom so I have no ill-will towards her for losing her patience. I just know that I'll be different. We learn a lot from our parents: what to do and what not to do. Reply

coming as a child of abuse, fuck those ppl tbh Reply

mte. my mum used to spank and slap me and all that but because it wasn't with a belt or anything, i thought it was normal and my friends were like 'omg my parents would never lay a hand on me like that, that's abuse!!!!' but even as a kid i was like 'so wait, it's wrong to hit others but it's fine for you to hit me...??? logic, where r u.' Reply

ia and there's so many better ways to parent. Reply

Has this developed since the last post about this a few weeks ago with his non-apology? Reply

He bout to UNLEASH some hashtags. Reply

I don't think the Rock beef is a distraction. F&F is literally all Tyrese has going for him. He has no other projects lined up. Reply

IA, he is just messy/terrible on all cylinders. Reply

I dunno why he's even being rehired. He brings nothing to the series. Reply

You ain't slick with your distractwhine, shit. Reply

#NOWSHAW Can't wait for his #INJUSTICE #DEWAYNESUX instagrams of him lovingly hugging his daughter while they are at Disney World and he sports a "World's Best Dad" shirt. Reply

Honestly looking up Tyrese on ohnotheydidnt is a fucking TRIP. He's too messy



Edited at 2017-10-05 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

i had no idea! Reply

You couldn’t write ontd you had to write ohnotheydidn’t Reply

I SAID WHAT I SAID Reply

Traaaaaaaash. Pure trash. Reply

He's just trash across the board Reply

Piece of shit.

I'm so sick of child abuse being considered normal Reply

oh no :(((

I once saw a clip with his daughter and nanny. He gave the nanny a car since she had been such a good, longterm worker and he seemed so sweet with his kid.



You never know. Reply

Especially knowing what I went through when I grew up, I'm never using corporal punishment on my children. (I don't have kids yet, but I want to eventually.)



I hope his daughter's okay. :(



Edited at 2017-10-05 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

it's wonderful that you'll make sure your kids dont endure what you did. you'll be a good parent. Reply

same. when you spend every day, praying someone will die, live in fear of them, remember the hits, and the one flat out beating, it fucks with you.



i will not do that to my kids. and i still hope my biological father dies painfully.



i'm also going to make sure to take anger management shit before i pop a few out. no matter how much i feel i've got a grip on my temper, i figure it can't hurt. Reply

Don't beat your kids. That stuff sticks with you for life. Just this morning, I remembered how angry I still am that I can't talk to my mom about what she did. Reply

my mother acts like she rarely spanked or slapped us and if she did she didn't do it that hard and i'm like 'um... i was there...?????? what kind of revisionist history, omg.' Reply

My mom acts in denial too or she straight up says “I don’t remember that”....like bish you don’t remember about how Me and my brother couldn’t go back to school for 4 days cuz your husband beat us with an oak wooden hanger!?! Reply

lmao my mom says she never hit me



but i remember ass whoopings throughout the years growing up lol



selective memory Reply

