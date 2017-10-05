Harvey Weinstein's Shady History & Statement from Weinstein

Damn just submitted this. The Rose McGowan story is wild too and his apology is bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

cant even imagine what she went through. She said she couldn't do anything because her fiance at the time wanted to sell the movie rights to him.



just awful. shes had a hard life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has she talked about it in more detail? I just found out about it from a few tweets and the discussion of a settlement in that article Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. in a series of recent tweets she revealed that she was raped by a top hollywood executive. she didn't name him but she revealed that her ex (robert rodriguez) sold the distribution rights of her movie (grindhouse) to her rapist so it was pretty clear it was weinstein. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gretchen Mol must be reeling right now Reply

Thread

Link

Listening to Praying by Kesha!!



Finally some vindication for all the actors!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I especially love his desperate efforts to redirect to charity work (a la OJ finding the "real" killer) in the last paragraph. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BS. And wtf at him referencing Jay Z. Is 4:44 going to be the go to for all trash men? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's working with jayz on a film about trayvon martin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like attracts like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This mess of a statement was made to be mocked by a Stefon sketch. It has everything! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes still having women come forward. even in 2017 women are claiming hes currently doing it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Came of age in the 60s and 70s" and he should have died then too 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooooo OP, can you add this to your post? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. this is awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"that was the culture"



bitch fuck you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He can fuck all the way off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao "i have a mother" is such a trope but he's rly taken it too a new level Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a trash statement. "I'm old, sexual harassment was cool when I was young :("



interesting how he admits to being a harasser without actually saying it in so many words, btw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking hell this is awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from using the sorry excuse of ~it was just the times, man!1! to quoting jay z's sorry i fucked up album, he's only succeeded in looking like even more of an asshole... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate this shit so much it really boils my blood. "I so respect women even though I've made this same "mistake" repeatedly" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was the strangest “apology” I’ve read. And Jay Z is hardly the moral compass in how to treat women respectfully. 😒 I seriously rolled my eyes at the part about donating to USC as if that negates things. What an asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a very odd statement



i'm actually surprised his people released this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is unbelievable



also like, my father is only a few years younger than him and p sure he's never harassed women in his workplace even though he's in a position of power because he's idk not a disgusting vile piece of human trash? it's not that difficult to NOT do that and I'm p sure it wasn't okay to sexually harass women 50 years ago either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What at that random Jay-Z lyric in there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lisa Bloom defending him so she can't represent his victims? Hmmm. Reply

Thread

Link

https://www.thecut.com/2017/10/why-is-lisa-bloom-representing-harvey-weinstein.html



So why would Bloom defend Weinstein? It’s complicated, surely, but it’s worth pointing out that he optioned her book about the Trayvon Martin case, Suspicion Nation, back in March. Variety reported at the time that it was a competitive auction and that several other studios were interested. Weinstein may not have known then that the Times and New Yorker were preparing stories about him, but Ronan Farrow, who is reporting for The New Yorker, has apparently been digging into the allegations for a year.



We have reached out to Bloom for comment and will update if we hear back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m almost certain Florida has a conflict rule prohibiting someone from going into business with a client. I can’t imagine California doesn’t. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? She's trash. He's trash. They're in good company.



Edited at 2017-10-05 07:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's fame whoring trash and always has been. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking this. She is trash for agreeing. Another fake white feminist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading this right now. I am so happy this has finally come to public light. I know he won't face any real legal consequences for it, but I sincerely hope the stress kills him. Reply

Thread

Link

Lisa bloom can go to hell for her "he's an old dinosaur" bullshit

Reply

Thread

Link

He's disgusting. He's been doing this for over 30 years. Reply

Thread

Link

He is scum Reply

Thread

Link

i think someone very "credible" in the eyes of the public is about to come out- laura blooms comments are very "we fucked up! sorry!!" which leads me to believe a bombshell might be coming Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, this article focuses a lot on this Lauren O'Connor (who I'm not familiar with (not that that makes it any less disgusting obviously)), but I feel like it's got to be something/someone bigger that made Weinstein finally acknowledge it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. the admission of guilty is extremely sleezy but very obviously an attempt to get ahead of something even more major. im wondering if its someone (or someones) that wenstein cant bury in bad press Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ooh I like this idea. Hmmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or he’ll settle to prevent that from happening. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thats a good guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hadn't thought of that, but I'll bet you're right. I really, really hope so anyway, since the public will generally choose to either not believe victims or just shrug off their stories, no matter how many there are, if they aren't well-known. I mean, there are still people defending Cosby (and a lot of the media was on his side until the number of women who came forward passed about 40). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly wouldn't be surprised if this was the case Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it true that Zen is one of Harvey's girls? Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao you're the only one who could answer honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zendaya? lol wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why is this relevant? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"harvey's girls" is so fucking gross Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Zendaya?! Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When would her parent's have let her out of their sights? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If only you could keep your nasty presence only on Omona. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the quotes/excuses in this article are laughably disgusting.



"Ms. Bloom (lawyer), who has been advising Mr. Weinstein over the last year on gender and power dynamics, called him “an old dinosaur learning new ways.” She said she had “explained to him that due to the power difference between a major studio head like him and most others in the industry, whatever his motives, some of his words and behaviors can be perceived as inappropriate, even intimidating.”"



i guess he thought that asking your employees repeatedly up to your hotel room to give you a massage while naked (after several lawsuits, stress, and tears) was just totally normal and not inappropriate because he's just too powerful and ignorant to know better. poor him. Reply

Thread

Link

right?? she's making it seem like he asked someone to go on a fucking coffee run or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...and threatening to blackmail them if they DONT do it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is fucking ridiculous. You can't pull the "Oops! I didn't know any better!" card after 3 decades, 8 settlements, and god knows how many times you've made women visibly upset with you behavior. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Naked massages? Ack. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't Miramax floundering right now? Hope they get all his money and that Marchesa leaves him. Reply

Thread

Link

He's not associated with Miramax anymore, but his new company TWC is indeed floundering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He left Miramax over a decade ago. I think he just has TWC now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s not going anywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lainey has been talking about this FOREVER. Its amazing it took this long to come out Reply

Thread

Link

This. She has had repeatedly made claims or strongly insinuated that a lot of the starlets he backs or promotes have been his little sex toys in exchange for that oh so important Oscar/ grande acting career. It will be interesting to see if J Law, Blake Lively or Scar Jo come out and accuse him or come to support him. Or even bother to say anything at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many great reporters have tried to tell it before now, but it's been impossible. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) 5. Oktober 2017

Reply

Thread

Link