Harvey Weinstein's Shady History & Statement from Weinstein
Numerous women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. He’s paid at least 8 settlements. NYT exclusive: https://t.co/reQaPjyEv0— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2017
Well, this is one way to go when you've been exposed as a serial sexual harasser https://t.co/IvdqIZggHY pic.twitter.com/FZYalLIjHS— Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) October 5, 2017
- He's paid 8 settlements over the last 20 years.
- Goes through his history of sexual harassment, includes Ashley Judd's story.
- Enforced a code of silence within his company.
- Generally a trash human.
Source 1 2
just awful. shes had a hard life
Finally some vindication for all the actors!!
interesting how he admits to being a harasser without actually saying it in so many words, btw
i'm actually surprised his people released this
also like, my father is only a few years younger than him and p sure he's never harassed women in his workplace even though he's in a position of power because he's idk not a disgusting vile piece of human trash? it's not that difficult to NOT do that and I'm p sure it wasn't okay to sexually harass women 50 years ago either
Why Is Lisa Bloom Representing Harvey Weinstein?
So why would Bloom defend Weinstein? It’s complicated, surely, but it’s worth pointing out that he optioned her book about the Trayvon Martin case, Suspicion Nation, back in March. Variety reported at the time that it was a competitive auction and that several other studios were interested. Weinstein may not have known then that the Times and New Yorker were preparing stories about him, but Ronan Farrow, who is reporting for The New Yorker, has apparently been digging into the allegations for a year.
We have reached out to Bloom for comment and will update if we hear back.
Re: Why Is Lisa Bloom Representing Harvey Weinstein?
"Ms. Bloom (lawyer), who has been advising Mr. Weinstein over the last year on gender and power dynamics, called him “an old dinosaur learning new ways.” She said she had “explained to him that due to the power difference between a major studio head like him and most others in the industry, whatever his motives, some of his words and behaviors can be perceived as inappropriate, even intimidating.”"
i guess he thought that asking your employees repeatedly up to your hotel room to give you a massage while naked (after several lawsuits, stress, and tears) was just totally normal and not inappropriate because he's just too powerful and ignorant to know better. poor him.
waiting for the other shoe to drop.