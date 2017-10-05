PAY YO BILLS HEAUX: Iggy Azalea Sued by American Express for $300,000 Unpaid Credit Card Bill
Iggy Azalea Sued by American Express for an Unpaid Balance of $300,000 https://t.co/IWzOjeY0zQ via @lovebscott— B. Scott (@lovebscott) October 5, 2017
- One hit blunder Iggy Azalea is being sued by American Express for a $300,000 unpaid credit card bill.
- American Express says that's $250,000 over her actual limit but because of income statements, they gave her a temporary larger credit line.
- The bill has been due for over 4 months and she hasn't made a single payment.
Source
ONTD, how much debt do you currently owe? Followup: what's your credit score?
Edited at 2017-10-05 06:39 pm (UTC)
Tbh I wasn't speaking about young wanting to pursue higher education. I'm angry over the fact many won't have the ability to pursue higher education without tons and tons of debt, the system is horrendously broken.
My credit card has a low limit. Around $2,500. So it's good for emergencies, but I don't have to worry about being tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But sometimes shit happens in life and you have to choose between being in debt and being fucked. I recently had surgery to prevent me from getting cervical cancer. If I didn't have insurance, I'd owe the hospital over $30,000. Meaning I would literally have to choose between a life of debt or being dead.
My combined credit card limits are more than my annual income. By a LOT. It's ridiculous. Without discipline, it'd be really easy to just buy whatever because easy minimum payments, right? It's easy to charge it because we "need" it but it's just this one thing and we'll pay it off ... then another need or emergency pops up ...
Credit cards are designed to keep you in debt because the credit card company makes a ton of money off of people who can't control their use of the cards.
I'll have half my debt paid off by the end of January and I am so excited.
congrats girl
After some financial hardships, my credit score went up 41 points last month. Still not where I want it to be, but hey, at least I'm not like Iggy!
On the topic, it really irks me AMEX are so lenient with these flops stars knowing full damn based on their spending to pay off history that they are garbage clients. What was the point of even getting her a bigger credit limit when she was already past due? They wouldn't let that shit fly if it was one of their regular ass customers. It's just an unnecessary hassle and waste of time.
i am not interested in more debt because i'm fucking broke and my credit score is pretty low because it's building