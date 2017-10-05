PAY YO BILLS HEAUX: Iggy Azalea Sued by American Express for $300,000 Unpaid Credit Card Bill

I'll never understand ppl who take out more money than they can pay back. Debt scares me Reply

Thread

Link

In my case I was told not to worry about it because I'd have no problem paying it back once I scored an amazing job and if I didn't I'd be a failure at life :/ I was 17 at the time



Edited at 2017-10-05 06:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn now I feel like a dick...



Tbh I wasn't speaking about young wanting to pursue higher education. I'm angry over the fact many won't have the ability to pursue higher education without tons and tons of debt, the system is horrendously broken. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously. The only time I've ever been in debt was when I was literally broke and had no other options, and it was the most stressful like six months of my life trying to pay it back. Like every time I had a good paycheck something else would come up, like an emergency vet bill. I just couldn't get ahead for anything. I really don't get how people can tolerate just spending they don't have on stuff they don't need. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean sometimes you have to, even if you are financially secure. esp buying property Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You have to, sometimes. Like, I couldn't afford a new car outright, and I was sick of buying used cars and pouring money into them when they broke down, so I make car payments. I'm technically in debt because of that and my mortgage, but I keep paying them down.



My credit card has a low limit. Around $2,500. So it's good for emergencies, but I don't have to worry about being tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But sometimes shit happens in life and you have to choose between being in debt and being fucked. I recently had surgery to prevent me from getting cervical cancer. If I didn't have insurance, I'd owe the hospital over $30,000. Meaning I would literally have to choose between a life of debt or being dead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's not always that simple/black and white, though. There was an excellent piece on why it's expensive to be poor and how debt can happen. https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2014/01/it-is-expensive-to-be-poor/282979/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well, I was 17 and my parents were already dead. I was told by counselors and financial aid advisors that taking out $30K in loans was no big deal! Well, 10 years later, you know how that went. I made those mistakes, I take responsibility. But the entire system is set up for us to get in debt and fail. No credit classes in high school etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I did it for grad school but that was my exception to the rule. Unfortunately because we live in a capitalist society we're often forced to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My combined credit card limits are more than my annual income. By a LOT. It's ridiculous. Without discipline, it'd be really easy to just buy whatever because easy minimum payments, right? It's easy to charge it because we "need" it but it's just this one thing and we'll pay it off ... then another need or emergency pops up ...

Credit cards are designed to keep you in debt because the credit card company makes a ton of money off of people who can't control their use of the cards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What happened to her? Reply

Thread

Link

the whole world was... watchin'... and the paparazzi was... flockin'... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone sent me her new butt photos the other day and it's just tragic...i'm a week behind on ONTD so they probably got posted already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i owe 28k in student loans Reply

Thread

Link

another thing for her and azealia banks to bond over - credit card debt Reply

Thread

Link

MTE lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These Tyga antics! Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't have any loans thanks to applying for obscure scholarships and getting federal aid. However, my ex-friend owes like $60K and they haven't paid anything since they graduated years ago. They live overseas now to avoid paying. Reply

Thread

Link

i officially paid off $7K of $9K debt off this weekend! it's wild. my credit score is ~fair, but it should jump the fuck up now. lol Reply

Thread

Link

thanks! it's the first time in 10 years i'll be without credit card debt anxiety lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Major congrats! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

man, that is a good feeling. congrats. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

CONGRATS!



I'll have half my debt paid off by the end of January and I am so excited. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Congrats! I bet that's a big weight off :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn that's amazing, congratulations! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yessssss. Fuck👏🏾 it 👏🏾up👏🏾! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





congrats girl wow #goals congrats girl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow jealous at your debt-busting prowess, congrats!! 👍🏼❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't want to think about my student loans, and I still have a year left of school. 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

i owe like $30k in student loans. $0 in CC debt. I think my credit score is like 690 or something. pretty average. Reply

Thread

Link

thanks for making me feel so much better...my mom tanked mine by missing 3 payments on a credit card of mine (i was away at school when this happened) and my credit score JUST hit 690. my loans havent kicked in yet tho so im super scared Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only debt I have now is my car, student loans (20K) and a personal loan that I'll be paying off this year.



After some financial hardships, my credit score went up 41 points last month. Still not where I want it to be, but hey, at least I'm not like Iggy! Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I had like 10 credit cards maxed out and over the last year got down to just my car, student loans, and one personal loan. My credit score was in the mid 400s and now im at like 680. Hopefully I can make it to the 700s before the end of the year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I shall not disclose my debt (💅) but my experian credit score was around 791 when I applied for a new credit card.





On the topic, it really irks me AMEX are so lenient with these flops stars knowing full damn based on their spending to pay off history that they are garbage clients. What was the point of even getting her a bigger credit limit when she was already past due? They wouldn't let that shit fly if it was one of their regular ass customers. It's just an unnecessary hassle and waste of time. Reply

Thread

Link

i owe about $55k in student loans including my mom's parent loans

i am not interested in more debt because i'm fucking broke and my credit score is pretty low because it's building Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure she spent that $300,000 on something super important like a gold plated toilet or platinum rims. Reply

Thread

Link

I was going to buy some boots this weekend but I think I'll just put that towards my loan. I don't want to be out here like Eggy and Toga. Reply

Thread

Link

She better book some trips to Dubai ASAP Reply

Thread

Link

If she can find it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every #1 rapper in the past couple of years has gone to Dubai to shoot their videos and work. Get ur mind out of the gutter lordt. Yall need help Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link