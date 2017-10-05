Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

PAY YO BILLS HEAUX: Iggy Azalea Sued by American Express for $300,000 Unpaid Credit Card Bill


  • One hit blunder Iggy Azalea is being sued by American Express for a $300,000 unpaid credit card bill.

  • American Express says that's $250,000 over her actual limit but because of income statements, they gave her a temporary larger credit line.

  • The bill has been due for over 4 months and she hasn't made a single payment.


ONTD, how much debt do you currently owe? Followup: what's your credit score?
