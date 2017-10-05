Prepare to pay more for Netflix
Starting next month, Netflix subscribers will be paying just a little bit more for service.
Netflix is raising its prices, again https://t.co/YBrAgQHv9o pic.twitter.com/PCPCbb5ggu— Mashable (@mashable) October 5, 2017
-- The Standard Plan, which includes HD service and 2 screens at once viewing: From $9.99 to $10.99 a month.
-- The Premium Plan, which includes 4K streaming and 4 screens at once viewing: From $11.99 to $13.99 a month.
-- The Basic Plan, which does not include HD streaming and only 1 screen only viewing, will stay at $7.99.
Netflix's last major price change was announced 3 years ago and included a long grandfathing process before the hike affected customers. This new plan will happen as soon as your November billing cycle begins.
Source
