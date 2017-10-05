Prepare to pay more for Netflix

eh as long as they've got all that star trek that i love on there it's worth it.



the day that's gone, so am I. Reply

Thread

Link

This is my dads exact statement. I showed him they had all the Star Treks and he immedaitely freed up like 70% of the space on the DVR he was using to record them on tv. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh. It's only a dollar, and Netflix still has no ads and has been producing some really amazing shows, so I'm okay with it. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like that more shows are getting updated weekly too, rather than having to wait for the whole season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, i didn't know they were doing that now! finally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, i hope who ever pays for the account i'm using is fine with it Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr? Am I about to get cut off? Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it will be nerve racking every time i click the netflix button Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha yep my grandparents pay for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use my parents account and I am optimistic, they have $$$ and they use Netflix a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Four screens at once...but can’t you have more than five alternative profiles on an account? Reply

Thread

Link

You can, you just can't have all of them watching at the same time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's still possible to only have one profile and for two people to be watching different shit at the same time.



That's what my aunt and I do with my brother's account lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well that’s just silly in my opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cannot believe in the lord of our lord 2017 hd streaming/service isnt part of a basic package. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't care about HD, I only watch Netflix on my phone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh it's still cheap. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, i need to use this for the next person who pisses me off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't use Netflix, but this isn't bad at all. Reply

Thread

Link

i use my friend's netflix account and she uses my hulu account and i definitely prefer hulu. it has so many more options, i haven't used netflix in weeks while i watch hulu everyday (currently watching x files for the first time) Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Hulu because of the commercials but I can't really complain since it;s my friends account. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i pay $12 without commercials, i knew i couldn't stand hulu without it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The no commercials plan is worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly Hulu is so much better! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been loving hulu (sans commercials) recently especially since Netflix is taking a lot of stuff off that's showing up on hulu. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their selection seems to be getting smaller and smaller and they just slap the Netflix Original label on literally everything - they need to get some fucking standards and chill a bit. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm probably gonna cancel lol and stick with amazon prime Reply

Thread

Link

My brother pays for the account so I don't care. I pay for the Hulu one. Reply

Thread

Link

Lately I haven’t really been finding anything to watch on there and their recommendations “based” on my likes are really just promos for “their” shows. I don’t know if I’m going to stick with them. Reply

Thread

Link

Same and I still find the autotrailers annoying. I feel like I have to pick something IMMEDIATELY or get endless auto trailers and auto starting episodes. They're so pushy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! One of my TVs does that and the other is on an old Roku so it still has the good old stars rating system, and I genuinely only watch on that TV because of those fucking trailers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I hate the auto start.



I just wanted to read the description. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my parents got so salty with the autotrailers, they made me turn them off. it's pretty easy to do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg the auto trailers drive me NUTS!! Worst idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think my usage dropped immediately after they introduced that. Worst update idea. I don't understand why it didn't get reverted right away.



And while I'm at it, the new Hulu interface is the worst. What the fuck companies. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, I hate their recs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i ended my subscription a week ago because of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so i gotta pay more so you can give adam sandler 6 movies!?? Reply

Thread

Link