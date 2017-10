Poor thing, you can tell she was a bit spaced out at points while they were talking to her.



Her vocals were still very good tho!



Edited at 2017-10-05 06:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I can't watch at work but she looks very pretty in the video still! Reply

Thread

Link

Carson Daily is a news anchor now? Didn't expect that lol... Reply

Thread

Link

Daddy Issues, Sorry Not Sorry and Ruin the Friendship are the standouts for me. Especially Ruin the Friendship. Put a Horn in a pop song and I'm always sold. I love most of them, though. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks so cute in that still omw Reply

Thread

Link

I love her new album so much. I wish they had replaced either Concentrate or Hitchhiker (bc they kinda sound the same) with Smoke & Mirrors instead of making it a Target exclusive. Reply

Thread

Link

Demi's new album is fire af dude Reply

Thread

Link

today my fave is Lonely, i can do without lil wayne's part but her voice is TOP NOTCH in this song omg Reply

Thread

Link