Uncle Denzel back at it again acting circles around all these other hollywood ho's tbh Reply

very into this Reply

I'd watch Denzel in anything. Sign me up. Reply

That story took a turn halfway in I didn't expect Reply

Can you even see my girl Shelley in this? Reply

I don't really understand but hiiiiiii Colin. Reply

Denzel is 62



Carmen is 43



Like they're both fully grown ass adults so its not completely the same as other match ups we've seen but the age difference remains way too high. Reply

From what i've read Colin has a much bigger part than this trailer suggests, but either way it looks amazing so i'm down! Reply

Only Denzel can make a movie about a lawyer look like a must-watch. Reply

God I love "i". What a great song to use for a movie trailer. I wish Kendrick had gone further down that musical road instead of veering off into hotepville. Reply

