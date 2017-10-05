October 5th, 2017, 07:08 pm theemii Tove Lo - Disco Tits source Tagged: european celebrities, music / musician, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7171 comments Add comment
At least my swedish friend tells me that.
He could be trolling though.
Yaaaaaas come thru swedish friend!!!
nipples are hard
ready to go!
lyrical genius!!!!!!!
Too relatable
love this video too. flat eric is shook. and that bra is so cute, i want one.
and her chemistry with guys in her video is always a+, I just want to see more of her and the hairy guy (but also she has chemistry with the muppet how does that happen). and i was a Close 2.
Also lmao @ the Muppet and the whole video, I needed a good chuckle today.
We need more videos like hers, imo!