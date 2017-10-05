The muppet looks Swedish too Reply

lol he does! Reply

Iconic. Song of the year. Reply

Sis did u know her name is pronounced Two-vay Lew????



At least my swedish friend tells me that.

He could be trolling though. Reply

oop I literally just watched the video







Yaaaaaas come thru swedish friend!!! Reply

If that’s true I’ve been saying it so wrong. I’ve been pronouncing it the other way. Reply

I need her and Robyn to do a song together. Reply

Wtf is this?? The song is cool tho Reply

well this was a literal trip Reply

im fully charged

nipples are hard

ready to go!



lyrical genius!!!!!!! Reply

mte Reply

i've never connected to a song more tbh Reply

so good Reply

honestly though, I bought some molly this past weekend just to club to this song



Too relatable Reply

this song is such a jam. and fire fade was so good too! love her. <3 Reply

i wanna drive to this immediately Reply

what a TUNE



love this video too. flat eric is shook. and that bra is so cute, i want one. Reply

I never got into her but this song is a bop. Reply

Why can't I still buy "what I want for the night"! I need to blast it while driving to work Reply

she always looks pretty dirty but idc



and her chemistry with guys in her video is always a+, I just want to see more of her and the hairy guy (but also she has chemistry with the muppet how does that happen). and i was a Close 2. Reply

she's the same kinda grimy hot like adele ex. the french actrice. Reply

Lmao I love her whole aesthetic. Reply

A JAM.



Also lmao @ the Muppet and the whole video, I needed a good chuckle today. Reply

The muppet gave her head I think three times...? We’re not worthy and I’m 100% sincere. Reply

We need more videos like hers, imo! Reply

