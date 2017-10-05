Tom Petty Inspired Taylor Swift To Play The Guitar

Freefallin' is legitimately one of the greatest songs in the world and I will fight people on this. Reply

Fleetwood Mac's Landslide is my top contender for greatest song. Reply

That's also an amazing song and deserves to be in the "greatest songs" canon. Reply

i'd go for The Chain instead, but i'm totally okay with your pick too Reply

No song makes me cry faster than Landslide Reply

Fleetwood Mac's catalogue is so timeless. My favourite band, by far. Reply

I can't listen to landslide. it breaks me. it's a beautiful song but it's the only song i can't listen to without losing it. Reply

This lie! I just listened to it for the first time and the shit don't even bang. Rihannon remains un-bothered. Reply

Imagine Reply

I prefer Learning To Fly myself. Reply

god, no disrespect to the recently departed but i loathe that song Reply

Fast car is my pick



Edited at 2017-10-05 07:02 pm (UTC)

I'd fight them with you. Reply

http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/music/computer-tech-taught-taylor-swift-guitar-exclusive-article-1.2072638 why does she keep lying? Reply

Her career is built on being fraudulent. Reply

... I don't see how this contradicts her statement? Reply

i mean, in the article it says before he taught her guitar she had tried to learn on her own... so i don't see how that goes against what she said here. Reply

I was going to say, the article did nothing to punch any holes in what is likely an absolutely genuine statement. And I say that as someone who can clearly see that not much of what Taylor does regarding her career is genuine. Reply

This is one of the most insane articles I've ever read. I'd heard about this whole saga with the guitar teacher and the Taco Bell incident but had never read the article. Reply

idk what this proves beyond "creepy old men have a hard time letting go" Reply

She didn't lie? Lol Reply

Omg that article is a damn trip. Reply

that article was hilarious to read. i've posted it before and no one replied tho lol



of course she had make up a good origin story, it's part of the brand. let's be real, the brunt of her career is thanks to how f-ed her family is. Reply

Yes girl, make this about you. Reply

Is this just a random recent comment to Rolling Stone or from an old interview?



The source doesn't make that clear alas. Reply

I thought she wasn't doing interviews and stuff like that this era? Reply

IKR and the article doesn't make it super clear if this was a recent statement or not. Reply

she’s 100% gonna have a rolling stone cover when reputation comes out so that’s prob why she spoke to them. also she never said she isn’t doing interviews at all, she/her team liked a post on tumblr about it but that’s it Reply

I don't get why she wants to throw everything away and behave like a new Taylor. What's the point? Reply

Nah it's because she said on Instagram, "There will be no further explanation. Just reputation." Reply

free falling was my first favorite song.







tom petty dying was a big 'my dad could die at any moment' realization for me Reply

Yeah, my dad looked a lot like Tom Petty in his young, and they're about the same age. When celebs die in their mid-late 60s, part of me still thinks that's "really old" but that's the age my parents are now and they don't seem that old to me. Reply

She for sure seems to have taken inspiration from his last name... Reply

All I could think about when he died was the Tom PETTYYYY joke from Pineapple Express Reply

don't put that responsibility on the poor man Reply

LOL Reply

for real, don't kick a guy while he's dead Reply

lol Reply

This is as believable as Britney inspiring Steve Jobs.

okay Tay.



okay Tay. Reply

I don't know why people are always surprised that she (a songwriter) would like other songwriters, especially ones as well-liked as Tom. Reply

Idgi either, lmao. People here are way too ott Reply

mte, people are so OTT about her Reply

Yeah, as much as I don't like her I refuse to believe that she doesn't any sincere attachment to anything. Reply

Song writer.

Lol



SCREAMING Reply

she is a songwriter.

LOL.



LOL. Reply

Or that she would use his songs to teach herself guitar. My brother taught himself and pretty sure some Petty songs were in those first songs he learned because they're not super complicated. Reply

Mte. I think people forget she was first and foremost a songwriter. Reply

Sure, Jan 🙄 Reply

lmao that American Girl cover is TERRIBLE Reply

tom petty was inspiring af so this isn't a shocker



that cover tho, is horrible Reply

BTW I'm going to assume this is the beginning of her "re-emergence" by talking to the press - that new album is a month away so promo is about to kick off.

LMAO that gif Reply

LMAO the embargo on her friend's wedding photos show her has apparently been lifted as they've now surfaced according to Glamour. The day we get the first words from ha this era. WERK, SIS! Reply

I doubt she's going to talk to the press even though I can't imagine she's happy about how quickly the news cycle moved on from her song. It sounds like they sent out a call for statements from musicians and she emailed them her thoughts because he did influence her. Reply

