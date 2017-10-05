carly rae jepsen - smelling the roses

Tom Petty Inspired Taylor Swift To Play The Guitar


- In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift revealed Tom Petty inspired her to pick up the guitar.
- She wanted to learn how to play his song "Free Fallin'" like other aspiring artists do.
- Taylor was inspired to create a "hook that got stuck in everyone's head."
- On her 2009 Fearless tour, she sang a cover of "American Girl" and recorded a studio version for her fans.
-She also expressed her love for Tom Petty during her critically acclaimed album era, the Red era.



