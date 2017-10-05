Tom Petty Inspired Taylor Swift To Play The Guitar
Taylor Swift on Tom Petty: He "represented a kind of songwriting I idolized: complex simplicity" https://t.co/h8VozllfOW pic.twitter.com/Wh7ZSoF73Y— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 5, 2017
- In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift revealed Tom Petty inspired her to pick up the guitar.
- She wanted to learn how to play his song "Free Fallin'" like other aspiring artists do.
- Taylor was inspired to create a "hook that got stuck in everyone's head."
- On her 2009 Fearless tour, she sang a cover of "American Girl" and recorded a studio version for her fans.
-She also expressed her love for Tom Petty during her critically acclaimed album era, the Red era.
Source 1 and Source 2
http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/music/computer-tech-taught-taylor-swift-guitar-exclusive-article-1.2072638
of course she had make up a good origin story, it's part of the brand. let's be real, the brunt of her career is thanks to how f-ed her family is.
tom petty dying was a big 'my dad could die at any moment' realization for me
that cover tho, is horrible