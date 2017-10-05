ONTD Roundup

good timing i just heated up my lunch





time to heat mine up and take a break!

fuck you

kys udb

Ugh my headphones went bad again! I dont think I have any that has lasted more than a month. Does anypne have any headphone recs? I dont want one of those beats sized gigantic things on my head but something that lasts and maybe wireless (not a requirement) will be helpful

Headphones are the devil tbh. I'm currently using Sennheiser and they're pretty good.



Edited at 2017-10-05 04:44 pm (UTC)

you know something, the default headphones you get from apple last a really long time if you take care of them tbh.

I got a new iphone (well, a new 6s) in July and my headphones are already buggy. The volume controls on the cord stopped working after two months and they will just randomly cut out. Soo I'm back to using my older Apple headphones from my 5s. I suppose I could take the headphones to an Apple store, but ehhh

What brand? They might send you replacements after making you "troubleshoot" a few common sense things.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/Philips-ONeill-SHO9575BW-28-THE-SPECKED-In-Ear-Headst-Black-White-see-descrip-/161571901581?epid=150515642&hash=item259e6f908d:g:YjAAAOSwmrlUwq8S



They might have earphone equivalents too. I have a really nice pair of earbuds I got six years ago that still work (and would be perfectly if I hadn't washed them last month :( )They might have earphone equivalents too.

if you want cheap ones symphonized & betron lasted me really well :)

sony

what's the dumbest thing you've done recently ontd?



i left my credit card at the bar last night AND my phone in my lyft home :(what's the dumbest thing you've done recently ontd?

Oop. Were you able to contact the lyft driver?





i don't do dumb things :/ Reply

i need to take a cue from you clearly re: not doing dumb things yeah i woke him up when i called a little bit ago, oop @ me :( he's not able to bring it back until later this afternoon so hopefully i don't miss any important texts/calls!! and yes i know this is the ultimate #firstworldproblem i need to take a cue from you clearly re: not doing dumb things

oh noooo!! hope you find your phone at least.



I dropped my brand-new phone the day I got it, on my way to buy it a phone case.

Well shit, and here I was kicking myself for leaving my wallet at work yesterday, so my roommate had to pay for my dinner lmao (I transferred her money right away, but still).

once on the day my mom had to go to a party, i left the bag with the outfit we just bought on the bus home.

Left my earphones and fav lotion in PA during my weekend trip 😭

Tried to turn down the heat on the stove while a pot of pasta was boiling over...onto the temperate knob.



Reply

Reveal my feelings to a work crush only to get rejected bc he's seeing someone 😭

I was sent a new credit card to replace the old one and accidentally cut the new one in half. So I have an expired card and two halves of a new one. It's taped together until I call for a new one, but since I use it for online purchases I guess it doesn't matter much.

Well I guess you can't call to get the card cancelled :( I hope no one runs up charges or something.

Well, I went to college, that was pretty dumb



Well, I went to college, that was pretty dumb

lost my wallet on a 5 minute walk from my home lol a few weeks later on my way home i realised that i had also dropped my medicine on the street it was just lying there lol oop

(dinner for me) homemade chicken enchiladas!

Sorry, I had a duplicate comment and deleted the wrong one oop @ me!

Lindsey Graham said something like, "I'm all for protecting the citizens of the United States, as long as it doesn't trample on the 2nd Amendment."

So, you're not for shit. Ok.



So, you're not for shit. Ok.

AKA "As long as I can still take money from the NRA"

Scarlise literally was like just pray about it and I fully support gun rights after Vegas and after almost being assisnated. Like WTF?!!!

so true

intense but is it wrong?

holy shit. what a punch in the gut. :(

yup

Perfect, I was about to start doing work but now I get to procrastinate!

I STARTED LACTATING ON A DATE LAST NIGHT WTF



honestly if I were a writer I'd write some stories around this abortion bc tbh it's been awful and painful and hilarious at the same time

OMG! Details

it didn't go through my shirt thank Christ but it was one of the weirdest sensations of my life

omw

Whoa. That sounds uncomfortable.

Yikes, that's awkward and tough. I can't even imagine what it feels like to lactate.

I doubled up on dogsitting this week so I've been going back and forth between houses and I am so tired of it lol. It's not that hard but it's like a 20 minute drive 4x a day and that gets old fast. good thing today is the last day of that and tomorrow I have

I did pet sitting full time for a couple of years and it really is exhausting, even if the work itself isn't that challenging Reply

i feel you so hard. i do pet sitting in addition to my full time job and people act like it is so easy and stress free but tbh, it is way more stressful than my full time job and so damn time consuming. i feel like i have no life now because of it.



p.s. please drive safe!!! Reply

yeah it's hard to have a life and I'm watching one dog for TWO WHOLE WEEKS and I just wanna spend time with this guy since he works fulltime during the week and the weekend is the only time we have and I have this damn dog cockblocking me lol Reply

Parent

I got my life at the Gorillaz show last night. Sooo fucking good. Reply

Thread

Yaaaaasssss, sis! I still have a cold from my show last week but it was WORTH IT. Reply

aw glad you enjoyed it! also i'm jealous lol wish i could see them live Reply

Full moon and a full day of mediations and meetings. Uggggggghhhhhhhh



(I'm excited for qualifiers today, that's how much I'm desperate for some football) Reply

Do you have one? What are you going to be? As a broke student I'm thinking of being Morticia Addams. I have a long sleeved floor length black gown.....I'd just need a wig? I've never purchased or worn a wig ever. Do I need a wig cap hair thing? Idk. I hate events requiring costumes. Reply

That's why halloween was never my fave, I'm not a costume person figuring one out always made me stressed lol. That sounds like a good option though. Reply

if I have plans I'll see if I can cobble one together. I kinda like the idea of going as louise belcher because it's easy. Reply

This is my exact situation, except I was thinking Tina Belcher since I have glasses! Reply

I probably won't have one, since 1) I never have anywhere to wear one, 2) $$$$, and 3) lack of creativity. However, if I do end up dressing up, it'll probably be something with these black and red tights I got to wear to Rocky Horror last week bc I love them and want to wear them again. Reply

but I'm having trouble sewing it together.



My buddy from the volunteer center wants me go to as a Planeteer since he's going as Wheeler.



I may just go as Gi since her costume is so simple.



I was gonna go as Sailor Uranusbut I'm having trouble sewing it together.My buddy from the volunteer center wants me go to as a Planeteer since he's going as Wheeler.I may just go as Gi since her costume is so simple. Reply

i don't rly have any ideas or plans & i think i might work so i haven't rly thought about it Reply

I'm basic and just going to be a witch Reply

miss univers (galaxy dress with a sash and tiara) or considering sewing a belle from the live action dress.



a wig cap is very helpful, even if it's the cheap ass one you get at target/the costume store. Reply

https://www.halloweencostumes.com/sexy-spanish-pirate-costume.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=ppc&network=search&pcid=21&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIuvLmntDZ1gIVhWSGCh1KbAO1EAQYAiAGEgJJ__D_BwE I like this Reply

I'm going as Sam from Trick r treat Reply

I'm gonna be Beverly from IT. I bought a cheap dress off amazon and bought some necessary accessories. Reply

I'm doing Katya's shark attack costume from Rupauls Drag race all stars 2.. Reply

Spiderwoman if I go out! Like I was for the past 3 Halloweens lol Reply

On one night I'm gonna be Damiem from mean girl, super simple just a blue sweatshirt and sunglasses lol, and on another night I'm going to be Baby from Baby Driver Reply

I want to do blue dress Belle because I already have a dress that works. I'm having a tough time finding a shirt though. Reply

mods, is a tag post coming anytime soon? If not, could we please get a Riverdale tag? Reply

On the plus side, I finally went to a doctor after 2 years of not having insurance and a summer of being ~technically homeless~ in a constant state of panic, and I'm back on my depression/anxiety meds & have a referral to a counselor.



Edited at 2017-10-05 04:43 pm (UTC) On the plus side, I finally went to a doctor after 2 years of not having insurance and a summer of being ~technically homeless~ in a constant state of panic, and I'm back on my depression/anxiety meds & have a referral to a counselor. Reply

I hope it gets you back on track <3 Reply

thank you, me too! Reply

that's great to hear! i'm glad things are looking up for you :) Reply

That sounds great, hopefully things will take a turn for the better. <3 Reply

Great read on NK

Here's my column from North Korea: I found expectations that a nuclear war with the US is coming and is survivable https://t.co/rw4kKibojs pic.twitter.com/qy90K9swq8 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) 5 October 2017



Well, this was disturbing :/Great read on NK Reply

you know what I'm good Reply

ugh, this guy Reply

This was a good read. "Good" as in "I am thoroughly worried and alarmed about our future" good.



Thanks. Reply

I was low-key strangely encouraged about the idea of smuggling info across the china border because the younger generations are more open to and disappointed in what they're missing out on. tortoise and hare strategic approach. Reply

r&b / 1997 Reply

