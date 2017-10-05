ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, October 4, 2017:
- Alex Morgan Escorted out of Disney World
- Ansel Elgort offered lead role in ‘The Goldfinch’ adaptation
- Cam Newton Makes Sexist Remarks at Press Conference
- Harvey Weinstein lawyers up against NY Times over impending story
- "Mean Girls" Cast Asks Fans To Donate For Mean Girls Day
- Gabrielle Union's Heartbreaking Struggle with Infertility
- Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography, Faces 4-7 Years in Prison
someone do something messy
They might have earphone equivalents too.
what's the dumbest thing you've done recently ontd?
i don't do dumb things :/
i need to take a cue from you clearly re: not doing dumb things
I dropped my brand-new phone the day I got it, on my way to buy it a phone case.
Well, I went to college, that was pretty dumb
honestly if I were a writer I'd write some stories around this abortion bc tbh it's been awful and painful and hilarious at the same time
p.s. please drive safe!!!
(I'm excited for qualifiers today, that's how much I'm desperate for some football)
but I'm having trouble sewing it together.
My buddy from the volunteer center wants me go to as a Planeteer since he's going as Wheeler.
I may just go as Gi since her costume is so simple.
a wig cap is very helpful, even if it's the cheap ass one you get at target/the costume store.
https://www.halloweencostumes.com/sexy-spanish-pirate-costume.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=ppc&network=search&pcid=21&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIuvLmntDZ1gIVhWSGCh1KbAO1EAQYAiAGEgJJ__D_BwE
AAA:
On the plus side, I finally went to a doctor after 2 years of not having insurance and a summer of being ~technically homeless~ in a constant state of panic, and I'm back on my depression/anxiety meds & have a referral to a counselor.
NK
Great read on NK
Song of the Day: Changing Faces - G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.
r&b / 1997
Re: Song of the Day: Changing Faces - G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.