Jake Gyllenhaal Is the New Face of Calvin Klein's

wow i asked for this from the gods and she delivered.



just rewatched Zodiac and let me tell yall - this man is delicious Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the Wired "autocorrect interview" with him and Ryan Reynolds and was like "oh... so this is your personality..." Reply

Thread

Link

those two get so loud and silly together it's strange lol. I've watched a lot of Jake's interviews and he's really sweet and funny but something about Ryan really brings out this really hyper and loud side of him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and he'd yell and repeat the same joke 3 or 4 times and you could tell Ryan was extra subdued just to compensate? it was so confusing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I miss his Kiki days. That was one gorgeous couple. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his peak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait why does he have a wedding band on the left Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's his right hand? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Toothy is still bae. Also slay a bit Liya, she's been in the industry for years and still getting work. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought this was the underwear division and got excited for a minute. Reply

Thread

Link

That kid is so damn cute! Reply

Thread

Link

which was shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre



I read this as Wilmer Valderrama. ...I need more coffee. Reply

Thread

Link

He's still so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

his face is so aggressively boring to me Reply

Thread

Link

I realized this when I tried to watch Nocturnal Animals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while i'd hit it in a minute, he's like quickened his aging with all the weight loss/weight gain he's done in the last five years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. He's really aged hard since Southpaw but I feel like that happens to most actors who drop drastic amounts of weight in their late 20s/30s. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do me babe Reply

Thread

Link

Calvin Klein is still one of my favs for perfume, Euphoria is my signature scent till death tbh, I swear it puts dudes under some kind of spell Reply

Thread

Link

He's so ugly, I've never seen it for him. Reply

Thread

Link

I would like to thank not only God but also Jesus. Reply

Thread

Link

Is that a young Ashley Judd in your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

liya stays booked



queen! Reply

Thread

Link

Always on her grind. 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link